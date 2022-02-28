Ballymacbreenan Schoolhouse: Dream Lisburn home was well worth the 17-year wait

Tracy McCausland at home in The Old School House in Lisburn

One of the bedrooms in Tracy's dream home

The stunning interior of The Old School House

The bedrooms retain the character of the property

An early 20th century picture at Ballymacbrennan with the pupils, teachers and even the school dog

Tracy McCausland outside The Old School House in Lisburn

Peering over the wall as she passed by it every day, Tracy McCausland lost her heart to a property that wasn’t to become her home for another 17 years!

The iconic and historic 19th century Ballymacbreenan Schoolhouse in Lisburn charmed the Co Antrim mum of two from the moment she set eyes on it.

It was Tracy’s dream to one day call it home and when it came on the market four years ago she didn’t hesitate to snap it up.

The rich history of the building, its many original features and the beautiful tranquillity of its rural setting on Lisburn’s Saintfield Road has made living there every bit as special as she dreamt it would be.

Tracy (49) and sons Callum (19) and Sam (15) have even opened their one-acre garden to some new pets, two charming alpacas and a flock of rescued battery hens.

Sam with the Alpacas

Tracy explains how she came to live in her dream home: “The house is known in the area as The Old School House and when I first moved to Hillsborough in 2000 it was being renovated.

“I used to drive past almost every day and try to peer over the hedge to see what they were doing and I fell in love with it.

“Scroll on 17 years and it was serendipity that it was the very first house popped up when I did an online search for a new home.

“It was the only house I went to look at.

“I do think some things are meant to be in life and just going through the gate and up the driveway I just knew this was going to be my new home.

“I can’t put my finger on why, it just felt right.

“Before I left I had the whole house furnished in my mind and I could see us living there so clearly.

“Everything just lined up perfectly and it became our home.

“We moved in on what would have been my late dad’s birthday, a year after he passed away.

“I always say I felt him guiding me and watching over me and I knew it was the right place for me and the boys.”

The Old School House

A beautiful detached stone building, the school house has served many purposes over the years before becoming a residential home in the late 1990s.

It was built in 1834 and catered for the children of the surrounding area for the next 90 years.

The school closed in the 1920s and a ruling was made that, under the ownership of the Marquis of Downshire, a committee of 10 to 12 men of the countryside should be responsible for it.

They decided to use it as a community centre and for some years it hosted various social activities including wedding receptions, public meetings and even served as a polling station.

In November 1952, the Faith Mission organisation approached the committee to ask if they could use the building for gospel meetings.

It then became a Sunday school for several decades and the meeting place for annual conferences of the Mission.

The property was listed for its historical value in 1987 and just over a decade later in 1999, the two-storey original building which includes a teacher’s residence, was fully renovated to begin a new chapter as a private home.

The building was sandblasted, and a new roof and conservatory added.

The church built a new meeting house beside the property and put the old school house on the market.

Tracy, who sees herself as “a lucky custodian” of the building, has made it a beautiful and inviting home.

Of its many original features, her favourite are the stunning arched windows.

The exterior of Ballymacbreenan School House in Lisburn

She says: “Thankfully the original windows couldn’t be touched because of the listed status of the building and they are spectacular.

“To me they are like the soul of the house. They create an atmosphere in the house that just feels friendly and welcoming.

“I’m not one for clutter but I have lots of wee curios and old photos about the place - the deep windowsills lend themselves to being little displays.

“My friend Christine calls them my ‘curated windowsills’ as they are full of pictures, little antique pieces and books that I’ve collected over the years.”

Tweaking the original school rooms has enabled renovators to create a spacious if not somewhat unconventional home.

The bedrooms retain the character of the property

Tracy explains the layout: “The main part of the house is a long stone building that was the original school and the master’s house was added to the back.

“We actually have four entrances to the house.

“There is a kitchen, utility room, bedroom, living/dining room and snug on the ground floor.

“The original downstairs schoolroom is now our living room - divided off into a snug for the boys at one end and a living room with dining space at the other.

“There’s a fireplace at each end - schoolchildren used to have to being a lump of coal to school for the fire.

“The original upstairs school room is divided into three bedrooms, including a master with an en suite and the former schoolmasters’ room still has its original ceiling.”

The Old School House is immaculate inside

The house sits on almost an acre of grounds which is now home to 10 hens, a rooster and two alpacas, Padme and her baby Leia, born during the first lockdown in March 2020.

Tracy adds: “The alpacas have real soulfulness and are very gentle and they fit right in with the house.

“This house enveloped me from the start with a sense of belonging. It felt like home from the get-go and really grabbed me.

“I don’t envisage leaving it for a very long time. I love its calming influence and its sense of history and I feel quite privileged to be the lucky custodian of it.

“It is my dream home and maybe sometimes a house chooses the person – perhaps that’s why everything lined up for this to be our home.”