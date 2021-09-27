Beers to a great weekend in Manchester

If you want to explore, enlist the help of experts, says Geoff Frazer after discovering so much about this city on guided beer and walking tours

Drinks at Seven Bro7hers during the beer tour

I remember the day I took my son for his first pint like it was yesterday.

I got him a Guinness, he didn’t like it, so I drank it. Then I bought him a Carlsberg, he didn’t like that either, so I knocked that back too.

It was exactly the same with Bass, Budweiser, Tennent’s, Coors Light and Stella. I’ll be honest, by the time I left the pub I could hardly push his pram.

As you may have guessed, I’m partial to a nice pint now and again so imagine my delight when I got invited to take part in a beer tour in Manchester.

The city’s brewing scene has exploded in recent years with more new artisan craft brews than you could shake a bag of hops at.

Craft Beer Tour Manchester operate every Friday and Saturday afternoon with friendly guides who take craft beer lovers on an unforgettable journey through Manchester.

Costing just £35, it’s an absolute bargain and 50p from every person on the tour goes to Big Change Manchester, helping to eradicate homelessness in the city.

The three-and-a-half hour tour takes in four different producers, introducing you to local experts who offer a fascinating insight into their produce.

All the beer you taste will be unique to the venue and it’s a great opportunity to learn about each brewery and their history — and make some new friends along the way.

Some microbreweries visited aren’t always open to the public, so it is a great chance to get inside and taste produce as fresh as it gets.

Our four stops included Beatnikz Republic, Seven Bro7hers, Blackjack Brewing Co and Fierce and was full of laughs and information thanks to the truly excellent tour guide, Lee

The selection of beers served were all top class but the beer of the day for me was the Sling It Out Stout from Seven Bro7hers.

This rich, decadent stout is brewed using upcycled Kellogg’s Coco Pops — yes you read that correctly.

Of course if that doesn’t tickle your fancy you’ll be happy to know Kellogg’s Corn Flakes are used to replace some of the wheat grain in the beer mix during the mashing process of making their Throwaway IPA while Rice Krispies replace the malted barley in their Cast Off Pale Ale.

Add a couple of rashers and a fried egg in to this scenario and breakfast could possibly take a very different turn each day.

Not surprisingly by 7pm I had worked up quite an appetite and was just about able to walk to the excellent Escape to Freight Island.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Escape to Freight Island

Situated on the platform of the former Mayfield Railway station, Escape to Freight Island is a sprawling venue with both open-air and indoor spaces, bringing brilliant live music and events alongside street-style food and drink from multiple independent traders.

It’s wonderfully relaxed and ordering your food and drinks through an app couldn’t be easier — even after an afternoon of beer tasting.

As it brings together some of the UK’s finest restaurants and chefs under one roof, you really are spoiled for choice as to what to eat.

Whether it be live-fire Basque cooked food from Baratxuri, fresh, healthy Vietnamese dishes from Mi & Pho, New York pizza pies at Voodoo Ray’s, classic Italian dishes at Belzan Pasta Kitchen, vegan delights at Plant Grill, tacos at Madre or mouth-watering burgers and hotdogs at Patty Queen, you are assured a great meal... and wonderful service too.

I’ve stayed in Manchester a few times over the years and there are some lovely hotels to enjoy.

However, after spending two nights in Native Manchester on this trip I will never stay anywhere else when I visit the city again — it really is that good.

Native Manchester

The Grade II listed aparthotel is three minutes’ walk from Manchester Piccadilly train station which is great news if you’ve got the train in from the airport.

The building it’s based in — Ducie Street Warehouse — is simply breathtaking.

It was built in 1867 and started life as one of four warehouses belonging to the Manchester, Sheffield & Lincolnshire Railway (that’s MS&LR for less of a mouthful).

Its name, also referred to as the London Warehouse, comes from the destination of its wares, since cotton bails were stored here after being shipped over from America, before they were sent down the canals to the mills of the capital.

Manchester was specially chosen as a hub for the cotton trade because its famously damp weather conditions kept the raw cotton moist enough for milling later.

Native Manchester is a great place to stay in the city centre

Of course, a lot has changed since then and Ducie Street Warehouse is the last of the four MS&LR warehouses left, still standing proudly by the canal.

Thankfully it has retained a huge amount of its original features, including huge vaulted ceilings, riveted wrought-iron girders and exposed brickwork.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are absolutely gorgeous and provide a modern industrial-chic twist, but what sets Native apart from other places in Manchester is the kitchens in each apartment — a real godsend if you are there with a young family.

Native Manchester

Ducie Street Warehouse also has a buzzing bar and lounge, restaurant, deli counter, takeaway shop and mini cinema so you may be temped never to leave.

When I visit a city I always try to book a walking tour to get a better feel for the history of the area.

I hit gold when Jonathan Schofield (jonathanschofieldtours.com) offered to show me around as his knowledge of Manchester will simply astound you.

Guide Jonathan Schofield

Jonathan has been a registered Blue Badge Guide since 1996 and is the Editor-at-Large of Manchester Confidential, the city’s largest independent magazine, and what he doesn’t know about the area probably isn’t worth knowing.

After two hours in his company I had learned so much about the history, politics, architecture, arts and music of Manchester.

He even pointed out some of our own George Best’s favourite hangouts back when Bestie was a footballing god in the city. I genuinely can’t recommend his tour highly enough.

I’m not ashamed to admit that I have little interest in football but when I took the tram out to Salford Quays I couldn’t help but be impressed as I walked by Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.

For me the nearby Imperial War Museum North held much more interest though.

The Imperial War Museum North

Interestingly when IWM decided to build another museum in the north of England, the wartime history of Trafford Park made it stand out as an ideal location.

It was here that vital munitions were built for the First and Second World Wars and here that factories churned out munitions, tanks and engines to support the war effort.

Trafford Park was a main target in the Manchester Blitz, which caused extensive damage to factories and warehouses in the area.

The site that IWM North stands on today is where the Hovis Grain Silos once stood before they were bombed and burned down in the Second World War.

If you are interested in horticulture I can also recommend the RHS Garden Bridgewater, a new 154-acre garden in Salford and the biggest hands-on horticultural project undertaken in Europe.

One of the gardens at RHS Garden Bridgewater

Featuring a Weston Walled Garden (one of the largest in the UK), a visitor centre and café, community teaching allotments, a kitchen garden, orchards, a woodland play area, and a Chinese streamside garden, alongside Ellesmere Lake, it offers world-class horticultural inspiration and expertise.

A daily express bus service to RHS Garden Bridgewater runs from Piccadilly and Victoria stations in the city centre, with bus and entry combo tickets available.

Factfile

If you like beer you’ll love Craft Beer Tour Manchester. With great guides, you’ll visit both craft beer bars and breweries, sampling a variety of locally-produced beers. To book the tour go to craftbeertourmanchester.co.uk or call 0161 3270644.

÷ Native Manchester is based in the Grade II listed Ducie Street Warehouse near Piccadilly train station. There are 162 luxury serviced apartments, starting from a studio to a palatial two-bedroom duplex penthouse apartment. Head to nativeplaces.com/property/native-manchester or call 0207313 3886.

÷ To book a table at Escape to Freight Island log on to escapetofreightisland.com. It’s a wonderful venue with great food and brilliant music.