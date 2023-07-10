Belfast all-boys dance group to represent NI: ‘It’s difficult for boys to enter into a dance class’

DU Dance NI youngsters to fly flag for island at UK-wide competition over in England

Six boys, aged 11-16, from DU Dance NI’s Belfast Boys will travel over to Newcastle for the three-day event to perform TRIBE (Together. Real. Individuals. Brotherhood. Equals). The piece, devised by the group and Belfast Boys Director Sean O’Neill, explores what it means to be a tribe and how community and friends are key to helping every young adult reach their potential.

“We don’t do competition stuff deliberately,” explains Mags Byrne, artistic director at DU Dance.

“Our classes are open to people of all ability levels, all experiences. That is the skill of the teacher, being able to manage that challenge and make sure everybody in the class is seen and heard and has a place regardless of past experiences. That is the joy of working creatively and having the activity that happened in the class, so that everybody can operate at their own level, everybody can contribute.”

Mags Byrne

Funded by the Arts Council, and thanks to backing from the National Lottery, DU Dance offers a range of free and low-cost dance tuition annually, across a range of venues and locations, including Belfast Boys.

For Mags, dance as a physical medium has multiple benefits and possibilities.

“Of course, alongside that, it’s cognitive. You have to remember things; you can’t just make it up. We’re not improvising as such all the time; we’re creating a base and then redoing and reworking something,” she says.

“There’s a cognitive element to that, and there’s a memory element to that. What we’re encouraging in performance is that there is also an emotional element to it. All the dancers, boys or girls or whoever, connect to what they’re doing, because that’s what makes it dance as opposed to an aerobics class. Because we don’t focus on competition work means we can bring along and increase the skills of all the young people.”

“There’s no exam at the end of it,” she continues.

“People work at the level that they are comfortable with. As a teacher, one of the jobs is to challenge, to help people move up whether that’s a shy child who you’re encouraging to actually communicate and take part in a group or whether that’s a child who’s physically very stiff and you’re encouraging them to have a little bit more flexibility. On multiple levels, those challenges are important.”

DU Dance NI's Belfast Boys, pictured at Unanimous 2022

The company established the boys’ group to “positively discriminate” for them.

“In this part of the world it’s so difficult for boys to enter into a dance class,” says Mags. “Even if they’re dancing in their bedroom and loving it, entering a room that is full of girls and you’re maybe the one or two boys is quite intimidating. That’s the reason we set it up; in that positive discrimination we were opening access for boys to come into a room knowing that there would be other boys in the room that they could work with, who are also enjoying moving.”

The U.Dance National Festival is the largest event of its kind and is dedicated to celebrating youth dance.

“Not only do they get to represent Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland, specifically, they get to connect to other people outside of this place,” says Mags, explaining the transferable skills that dance creates.

“Those skills are transferable — listening, being still, feeling connected to your work, having a creative input into your work, even if your work is not in the traditional sense of creative industries.

“Even if you’re a computer scientist or a doctor, you know, being able to have that wide open creative mind is a skill. It’s something that they can take with them.

“And then, their own self-confidence. My gosh, if we could give our young people just that alone, that ability to be confident in themselves, which other countries seem to be able to do very well, but (here) we’re not so great at building them up so they can meet the world and feel capable of competency, whatever they want.”

■ Belfast Boys will be performing at the U.Dance National Festival from July 21-23. For more information on Belfast Boys, as well as details of all classes and summer dance programmes taking place in Belfast and Dungannon, go to www.dudanceni.com