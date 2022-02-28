Belfast dad campaigning to raise awareness of little-known condition dystonia

Karl Kiddie with his wife Seaneen, and their daughter Lyla (14) and Hope (10)

It was an experience going through airport security that made dad-of-two Karl Kiddie finally vow to do something to raise awareness of dystonia.

It was early 2020 — before the pandemic hit — and Karl was flying home to Belfast after visiting family in Wales, where he is originally from.

Going through security at Cardiff Airport, he was asked to step into a full-body scanner for a routine check.

But when staff asked him to stand still for the scan, Karl (44), was unable to keep his head from turning to the left.

“It was one of those scanners where you have to stand squarely and raise your hands above your head,” he remembers. “They kept telling me to hold still, but of course I couldn’t.

“I told them I had a medical condition, but very few people have heard of dystonia, so in the end I told them I had Parkinson’s Disease, because everyone has heard of that.

“They’re both neurodegenerative disorders that cause involuntary movements so it was the best thing I could think of — on the spot — to explain why my head was turning.

“I kept thinking about it on the flight though, it didn’t sit right with me that I’d had to tell them I had Parkinson’s. I decided I had to do something to raise awareness of dystonia.”

Karl had battled with his symptoms for years before finally seeking medical help and getting his diagnosis.

He first noticed that his head was turning to the left back in 2007, but initially tried to cover it up, fearing he’d had a mini stroke, or it was the start of a brain tumour.

“I was in my early 30s, fit and healthy,” he says. “I remember playing at Nintendo Wii one day with a few workmates — we were playing Mario Kart — and in the end I had to give up because my head was physically turning away from the screen.

“Another time I was out for dinner with my wife Seaneen in Belfast, she was sitting right opposite me, and I had to cup my chin in my hands to stop myself turning away from her.

“Around the same time, I went to get my eyes tested and during my examination the optician kept asking me to keep my head still, but I couldn’t.”

For five years Karl tried to ignore what was happening, referring to it as his “weird turny neck thing”. But the worry began to affect his day-to-day life.

“It started to impact on my work,” he says. “I was a manager, and I began to dread meetings in the boardroom where people would be watching me.

“I also found anxiety made the head turning worse, so it became a bit of a vicious cycle.”

In 2011 Karl finally saw a doctor but was initially misdiagnosed with depression. He soldiered on as best he could, but there was an impact on the whole family.

He stopped driving and even things like walking his daughters Hope (now 10) and Lyla (now 14) to school worried him, because he struggled with things like crossing the road safely.

Eventually, in 2015, “Google doctor” provided some answers.

“I literally Googled ‘turning neck’ and found a page on cervical dystonia,” he remembers. “I read the symptoms and was like, ‘Yep, yep, yep, this is me’.

“I asked for a referral to a neurologist and in 2016, almost a decade after my symptoms first started, I finally got my diagnosis.”

Dystonia is a neurological disorder that causes the muscles to contract involuntarily, causing repetitive movements. It can affect just one part of the body — as in Karl’s case — or different parts. Patients with cervical dystonia find the condition affects their neck.

Dystonia cannot be cured, although there are medications and treatments available to help control the symptoms. For Karl, finally having a name for what was happening to him was a huge relief.

“Naming the monster makes such a different,” he laughs. “I knew I wasn’t going mad.”

Karl has now learned to manage his condition, although he finds his symptoms get worse during times of stress. He also rarely gets a good night’s sleep because his heard turns in the night, waking him up.

But after his airport experience two years ago he decided he wanted to do something to make other people more aware of the condition and what it means.

“I’d joined a few forums and got chatting to other dystonia patients,” he says. “I’d always loved reading Humans of New York so I decided to try to do something similar and collect personal stories from people with dystonia.”

Karl called his project Warriors of Dystonia and soon he was overwhelmed by responses on social media to his appeal for people’s stories.

He set up a website and self-published his first book, Warriors of Dystonia, in April 2021. But the stories kept on coming.

“I was astounded by how many people wanted to be involved,” he says.

“It also made me realise how lucky I was to only have the dystonia in my neck. For some people it affects their whole bodies. They can’t work. Some people can’t even get out of bed.”

Karl is now in the process of putting together a second book, with another collection of personal stories. He also sells dystonia awareness T-shirts on his website and does a podcast — again called Warriors of Dystonia.

Any money he makes goes towards two research charities: Dystonia UK and the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation.

“The thing I most want to get across is that dystonia can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time,” he adds.

“I was a fit and healthy young guy and one day I just woke up with it. If someone like myself can get dystonia, then anyone can.”

For information about Karl’s work visit: warriorsofdystonia.wordpress.com

For help and advice visit: www.dystonia.org.uk