Belfast dad’s quirky costume appeals raise over £44k for Macmillan

I won’t stop until I’m at least 100, says charity volunteer

DAD-of-three Alan Harris is embracing the festive spirit while fundraising for a cancer charity at the same time.

The Belfast man has been directly affected by cancer, losing both his father, also named Alan, in 2012, and his mother, Helen, to the disease in March.

These experiences inspired Alan to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support, having raised £13,500 since April alone.

This brings his total up to £44,500 from when he began just three years ago.

You may have spotted Alan fundraising in the city centre dressed as a tutu-wearing gorilla (“The most famous one is the gorilla suit”), Spider-Man, Winnie the Pooh or, more recently outside Primark as the Grinch.

Alan outside Primark in Belfast city centre

“I’ve watched a lot of people suffering with cancer,” explained Alan (42), a full-time carer for two of his children.

“I was doing fundraising before 2019 for schools and then for Macmillan, a great charity who helped my parents when they were ill.

“I was talking to them [the charity] about home help and people coming out, and the after-care and helping families who needed it.

“I started with the costumes, but I mostly started those to embarrass my wife, Stacy.

“As I went on and I got noticed, everybody loved it and then I began to raise money.”

Wanting to help others is something particularly close to Alan’s heart. Wanting to do whatever he could to boost fundraising goals, he signed up for the London Landmarks Half Marathon (LLHM) for the first time last year.

This year, he attempted a world record to become the fastest person to complete the LLHM dressed as a gorilla.

Unsurprisingly, he was a top fundraiser for Macmillan at the event.

Alan dressed as Deadpool

“There’s always somebody [in need], and if I can help, I’ll be straight there to do it, particularly anything to do with kids and cancer. My wife loves it. She loves me helping people. My kids just laugh at me all day.”

Alan has two daughters, aged 15 and 20, who both have special needs, and a 22-year-old son.

“I feel old,” he joked. “I dress up mostly to entertain the kids and cheer them up.

“The way things have gone in the last couple of years, it’s been terrible. I want to lift everybody’s mood and have a laugh. When I’m fundraising in a costume, yes, I would say I would get more donations and more of a laugh with people.

“We have such a reputation for being generous here in Northern Ireland.”

Alan as the Grinch in Belfast city centre

Alan fundraises at least four times a month. “Every Friday I’m out fundraising,” he said, adding he undertakes the charitable acts while his daughters are at school and day centre.

“My wife says it’s good, because I don’t talk as much when I’m not here, but I love doing it.”

In terms of where his fundraising goes, Alan speaks movingly about the work of Macmillan grants — small, one-off payments that help people with the additional costs that living with cancer can bring.

These grants can help meet a range of practical needs arising from cancer, such as purchasing new clothes, a short holiday during, between or after treatment or paying higher heating bills.

Alan as Thanos from the Avengers films

“I have helped over 195 families through fundraising — helping them with their bills, helping when they are initially diagnosed and helping them get back on their feet again,” explains Alan.

“It’s also helping those coming to terms with things. The money goes directly to help people. I’m not going to stop. I’m going to keep going until I’m at least 100.

“No, I won’t stop until I’m 100 years old.”

Alan previously said: “Lots of things have stopped because of the pandemic, but Macmillan never stops.

“The charity is always there, helping people like my family.”

Nearly all of Macmillan’s funding comes from donations, so fundraisers such as Alan, who is prepared to do whatever is possible to boost support, have never been more necessary.