Belfast Mela founder Nisha reflects on her almost 50 years in NI

Ever since arriving in Northern Ireland as a young woman, Nisha Tandon has wanted to share her love of Indian art and culture.

She moved here in 1977, a time very different to today.

The Troubles were at their height and few people from beyond these shores chose to make their homes here.

Despite the small migrant community, 20-year-old Nisha was determined to find a platform, share her culture and integrate.

Fast forward to 47 years later, and that drive has helped her become one of Northern Ireland’s most influential figures in cultural diversity.

ArtsEkta, a vibrant social enterprise set up by Nisha in her Belfast home in 2006, is one of the only organisations on the island promoting inter-cultural arts, culture and heritage.

She is also the founder of the largest cultural diversity celebration on the island, the Belfast Mela, which has grown from a one-day festival in Botanic Gardens in 2007 to a nine-day event attended by more than 60,000 people last year.

Nisha and Indian dancers outside Queen's

The Mela is a leading initiative that embodies the vision for a shared society.

Nisha serves on various boards, including with the Community Relations Council, the Belfast Film Festival and Creative Lives UK.

She is also a former member of the executive board of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and was the first person from Northern Ireland to win a UK Asian Women of Achievement Award for her contribution to arts and culture.

Nisha was honoured by the Queen when she was presented with an OBE for services to minority communities in 2014.

This month, she received yet another accolade when she was presented with an honorary doctorate by Queen’s University, also in recognition of her services to minority communities.

Nisha's granddaughters Amelia and Aria

Nisha arrived here on a wet summer’s day in 1977 as an apprehensive young woman destined to marry a man she had never met before.

“I grew up in India with the theatre and studied at the National School of Drama in New Delhi,” she said.

“I studied with two or three big Bollywood stars, but I never had that dream. I trained to work in theatre.

“I was told I would be marrying a young man who lived in Northern Ireland.

“Arranged marriages were part of our culture at the time, and although it was horrible to leave my life in Delhi behind, I had no choice.

“The Troubles also made it very hard, and when I came here the qualifications I had from my home country were not even recognised.

“I had no choice but to make my own life by introducing myself to people, going to community events and talking about myself and my culture.

“We have a very rich heritage, and even then there was a big connection between Northern Ireland and India, which made it easier for me to learn about our cultures.

“We had some lovely exchanges. I was very well received in those days.”

Amelia and uncle Krishan

Nisha, now a mum-of-three and grandmother-of-two, continued to attend community events, talking about her Indian heritage to women’s groups and cultural organisations and at festivals.

After the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, the landscape changed with an influx of new migrants, mostly from eastern Europe.

Having been in their shoes and started a new life in a strange land, Nisha realised there was a need for a platform for these communities, so she set about getting ArtsEkta off the ground.

‘Ekta’ means ‘uniting’ in her native language, and for Nisha the organisation stands for inclusivity, creativity and openness in all areas.

“I decided it was time for me to give a platform to a lot of migrants coming here,” she explained.

“Racism was at its peak, and because of the Good Friday Agreement, we had an influx of [eastern] Europeans, as well as hospitality and hospital staff from different parts of the world.

“Northern Ireland wasn’t ready for it. It just grew and grew. There were racist slogans all over the place.

“I believe education is so important, so I wanted to bring cultural experiences to schools, and my very first school was St Paul’s Primary.

“From there, it just built through word of mouth.

“ArtsEkta was just small and quite niche, but it was needed and is still needed.”

Nisha's mum Usha Bhatia (far right) visiting the family

Today, the organisation does outreach work in schools, with people from different countries sharing their culture with pupils.

Because of its unique nature, ArtsEkta grew rapidly over the years, with a strong desire for its services from new migrants and refugees wanting to learn about the local culture and share theirs.

As well as its educational outreach programmes, the group runs arts, crafts, music, English and Arabic classes.

Nisha said: “The social aspect of the classes is so important to people because many of them are living in hotel rooms, have had very challenging journeys to get here and still face a very challenging journey.

“We try to give them stability for two to three hours. There are no restrictions. They talk and learn, and some of them talk about their trauma, make friends and find someone they can rely on.

“If they have any issues, they can come to my office.”

Nisha receiving her honorary doctorate

ArtsEkta also brings communities together every summer for the Mela festival, which this year runs from August 19 to 27.

Nisha said: “I feel that art and participating in art has no barriers and no language.

“It is so important to learn through that medium.

“We had 1,200 local artists taking part in Mela last year over nine days, with 60,000 people attending.

“This year it is going to be even bigger because we have put on an extra event on the Saturday, a colour party in Botanic Gardens.

“It was inspired by the Holi festival of colours, a festival that’s part of my Indian heritage where people would throw coloured powder to celebrate the start of spring.”

While Nisha has achieved much in helping to fight racism, the battle is far from over.

“It has been tough. Racism sadly still does exist here,” she added.

“It’s a bit like the peace process — we have reached 25 years of peace-building and still there are pockets of violence.

“Things have improved and there is still a lot of work to do, but we are getting there.”

For information about this year’s Belfast Mela festival and the work of ArtsEkta, visit www.ArtsEkta.org.uk