Belfast terrace house is designer haven

Belfast businesswoman Nuala Campbell is proof that you don’t have to own a mansion to live in a dream home.

A talented creative, she has transformed what was a mediocre former two-bed mid-terrace into a spacious magazine-worthy designer haven, twice its size!

Nuala (39) runs Titanic FX, supplying professional prosthetic materials to movie sets and TV shows as well as industrial clients around the world.

Nuala Campbell

She also gives back through her non-profit making company Titanic Creative Education which trains young people in the art of movie and film prosthetics.

Her husband Frankie (45) runs The Cutting Edge barber shop on the Ormeau Road.

They also have two Belfast Air B&Bs which is where Nuala discovered a natural talent for interior design.

Now she has just unleashed all her creativity on transforming her own home in the past year.

The couple bought the house, which is just off Belfast’s Ravenhill Road, 10 years ago.

Since then, they have added a third bedroom, an en suite and a bathroom downstairs as well as a huge modern kitchen extension to the rear.

The living room

Creating opulent interiors on a budget is Nuala’s forte and she has become proficient in DIY to help save money.

A fan of the classic monochrome look, she uses a lot of black in furniture and accessories to good effect throughout the house.

However, it is her bold and considered use of bright colour that really makes her home stand apart.

She explains her approach to design: “I suppose I start off by thinking about how I want someone to feel when they stand in or spend time in a room.

“The bedrooms are both decorated to help you come back down to earth and feel settled.

“That’s why I choose a forest green in one room which helps to take you back to nature and sage green in the other.

“Downstairs is a bit of a mix mash rather than a mish mash. The kitchen is my favourite black and white with a touch of copper to give a luxury feel.

“All the colours I pick, including the mustard in the living room, are happy and fun but still with a luxurious edge.”

Nuala's home underwent a major renovation

One of her biggest transformations was the small space under the stairs.

This nook was originally an old cupboard. Nuala built seating using Ikea shelving after being quoted £2,000 for a custom-made bench.

She then splurged £195 on a single roll of designer wallpaper which makes the space come to life.

She explains: “The circus wallpaper was the most expensive I’ve ever bought. My decorator wouldn’t touch it so I had to put it on myself.

“I was actually sweating doing it. I realised I was going to be short a full strip so I matched it up in pieces so that I didn’t have to fork out £200 on another roll.

“It is very rare that I do splurge as I buy what I can on places like Gumtree and eBay. I tend to only ever really splurge on wallpaper as it has such a huge impact in the room.”

The kitchen is from Ikea and Nuala designed the layout herself to create the large island unit and additional storage, ensuring the units stretched from floor to ceiling to help make the room feel taller.

The beautiful interior

A favourite find is the old metal window frame she picked up on Gumtree and which she has used to adorn one of the walls.

She says: “I fell in love with it and it was only £50. I think it adds a nice rugged industrial edge to the kitchen.”

Nuala is thrilled with the final finish in each of her immaculate rooms. She adds: “People expect me to live in a mansion because of the interior projects I have done but dream homes to me are about who you are and how you feel in a space.

“I love scrolling through Instagram to see how other people do it and how they can have the same size space but create something so different but equally beautiful with it.”