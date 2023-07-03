Belfast woman celebrates 25 years at Marie Cure: ‘It was there for us when we really need them’

Castlereagh woman Lesley Tumelty is responsible for patients’ personal care and spends one-to-one time with them, and if patients are well enough, helps them enjoy various leisure activities.

The former art gallery assistant — who has a passion for Irish art and antique jewellery — began her career in healthcare at the former Nazareth House nursing home.

“A nurse who visited my mother at home suggested that I should consider healthcare when she noticed that I would have my mother up, washed and dressed and ready for her visit,” she says.

Lesley’s mother Jean was cared for by Marie Curie and in 1995, a few years after her mother’s death, Lesley continued her healthcare career in the hospice previously known as Beaconsfield.

Understandably, she says she’d some concern about returning to the room where her mother had died, explaining: “The room was empty when I went into it and it felt like she had never been there.

“I realised that I didn’t have any feeling about my mother in this space and it really wasn’t an issue for me.

Senior healthcare assistant Lesley Tumelty

“However, I believe it was meant to be and I felt I was meant to be there, and I still do. I didn’t go to Marie Curie to try and relieve my grief; I wanted to help other patients and their families who were experiencing what I had been through.”

The soon-to-be grandmother, who was 29 when she began working for Marie Curie, expresses her pride and privilege at being part of a team that provides ongoing care for terminally-ill patients and their families.

“We really do believe in caring for them (families) as well as the patient and supporting them through what is a difficult and highly emotional journey.

“Sometimes when people hear that I work in a hospice, their reaction changes and they can be quite sympathetic as I assume they think it’s a very sad place to work.

“It can be challenging at times but it’s overwhelmingly a rewarding place to work.

Read more Pancreatic cancer: Sisters saddle up for charity cycle

“I think we are gradually moving away from the stigma that people have of a hospice as a place where you go to die.

“That isn’t necessarily the case anymore. We work to manage patients’ symptoms and control their pain, so many who come to stay with us do go home again.”

The charity believes in supporting people to live well for as long as they can, and the team provides a holistic approach to care, looking after physical, emotional, spiritual and social needs.

“We believe that you are allowed to live your life as fully as you can until you die, just because you have a terminal illness or are at end of life, it doesn’t mean that you have to lie in a bed and that’s it,” says Lesley.

Marie Curie offers support for patients and families

Established in 1948 as the Marie Curie Memorial Foundation, the charity offers services to those with other terminal illnesses such as Motor Neurone Disease and respiratory conditions. Since working for the charity, Lesley has learned the ethos that health is wealth is paramount.

“I also experienced the deep sense of reward you can get from even doing the smallest thing for a person, and I know that our care means so much for the patients and their families,” she says.

“I also know from my work that should anything ever happen to me or any of my loved ones in the future, that Marie Curie will be there for them.”

For Lesley, her involvement offered a much greater understanding of what patients and their relatives and friends go through.

“It certainly isn’t easy but Marie Curie was there for us as a family when we needed it,” she says.

“Me and my two sisters could not have managed our mother’s care on our own and she had to be moved from the hospital into the hospice.

“Marie Curie’s care allowed us to be her daughters, not just her carers, loving her as long as we could. My mum was only there for 10 days but it was such fabulous care it felt like our lifeline at the time.”

■ To help Marie Curie ensure a future where everyone gets the best possible end-of-life care, please donate or volunteer your time at www.mariecurie.org