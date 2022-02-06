‘Better education key to tackling stigma of HIV’… Positive Life CEO Jacquie Richardson wants to smash taboo around Aids

A CHARITY dedicated to working for people living with or affected by HIV in Northern Ireland has revealed the stigma that still surrounds it.

Speaking out ahead of Sexual Health Week, which starts on Monday, Positive Life CEO Jacquie Richardson revealed that, while things have moved on since the 1980s, there are still issues in society and even with some working in the healthcare field.

In November a BBC documentary, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of the Queen frontman, who died after suffering with bronchial pneumonia resulting from Aids, highlighted the stigma surrounding HIV/Aids at the time and how the music world then got together to try and create change and more awareness.

“People who use our services would say the biggest challenge that they face is the stigma that still surrounds HIV,” she says.

Freddie Mercury

“From the medical and clinical point of view, things have moved on hugely over the last 40 years.

“With an early diagnosis and (being) on the right medication, people live happy, fulfilled lives. They have the same life expectancy as someone who is not HIV positive.”

Daily, the charity works to correct inaccuracies that Jacquie admits, “are still entrenched” since the 1980s’ Don’t Die of Ignorance TV advert campaign.

“You will give people the right information and you can have a very lengthy and insightful conversation and you feel like you’re making progress,” she reveals.

“And then, they’ll say, ‘I didn’t know any of that but just in case…’

“People are still very wary. It goes to how successful that campaign in the 1980s was. Even when you’re standing face-to-face with someone and say, ‘You can’t contract HIV from sharing cutlery with somebody, or from using the same mug or using the same toilet facilities after they have’, they go, ‘That’s great, but just in case.’”

Positive Life CEO Jacquie Richardson

But it’s not just among the public where Jacquie has encountered ignorance of the disease.

“We have dentists in Northern Ireland who leave the HIV positive patients until the end of the day,” she explains.

“Normal practice protects the patient and the dentist; if they’re adhering to proper policies and proper practices, there is no risk to anybody.

“We’ve had dentists discharge patients because they are HIV positive and discuss with them their sexuality and ask them the last time they had sex.”

HIV remains a complex condition to manage, not because of clinical complexities, which can be well-managed, but due to the stigma.

“We are very lucky because we have some fabulous consultants in Northern Ireland who are very progressive and fabulous advocates for anyone living with HIV, but there’s a limit to how much they can do when the stigma is still there and still experienced at such high level,” says Jacquie.

“I think the most important message is that someone who is HIV positive, on the correct medication, medically managed, cannot pass HIV on, cannot transmit it, to anybody else, even through a sexual relationship.”

During Sexual Health Week, she stresses that we need to look after our sexual health in the same way as we do our mental and physical wellbeing.

“At some point in your life you’re always going to be affected by something around sexual health, whether that’s just making decisions around relationships,” she says.

“We absolutely need to treat it with the same level of importance and significance as we do with mental and physical health.”

Education around sexual health is important from childhood, particularly when many young people receive conflicting or confusing information about sex and relationships.

“Grim” is how Jacquie calls our current Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) within schools.

“It’s conspicuous by its absence,” she continues.

“We did a piece of work a couple of years ago pre-Covid with the Belfast Youth Forum and we were getting feedback directly from young people. A lot of the education that they’re getting is delivered by teachers.

“It’s delivered in a very almost biological way. It teaches the physical side of stuff, but it doesn’t touch on relationships, sexuality, consent, all of the things that go before the physical act.

“Young people are very clearly saying that they want somebody who is trained to deliver sex education. They want somebody who can answer their questions. They don’t want to be sitting and talking with their teachers.

“For a lot of young people, the teacher is the least appropriate person for them to talk to because they may feel that, perhaps the teacher might judge them or might feel that they need to tell their parents.”

Jacquie says we are doing “a huge disservice” to young people by not supplying accurate and up-to-date information which helps allow them to make informed decisions.

“They’re going to make those decisions anyway. Unless they have the right information and the right understanding, then that could go badly wrong for them.

“It’s then whenever young people get into difficulties, because we don’t talk openly in Northern Ireland about anything related to sex or sexuality, then they’re fearful of who they can talk to if they have a problem or an issue.

“Let’s allow people to have conversations around this, instead of it being all behind closed doors and it’s a taboo subject or something that you shouldn’t be talking about.”

Her hope is for a consistent approach where schools provide a standardised and age-appropriate Relationships and Sexuality Education. This would be part of a strategy around sexual health in Northern Ireland, something we haven’t had since 2013.

“A strategy includes services and all of that in the same way that a mental health strategy would include services and how people are supported and what they can expect, et cetera,” adds Jacquie, who has been Positive Life’s CEO for eight years. The organisation raises awareness and challenges negative perceptions of HIV across Northern Ireland.

Sexual Health Week runs February 7-13. For more information on Positive Life, see positivelifeni.com