Biden mural artist: It’s no Gold Coast, but Belfast has given me the chance to bloom

Australian thanks city for making her feel at home ahead of new project with shopping outlet

The mural displayed at Ulster University during US President Joe Biden's visit — © PA

Danni showing off one of her pieces

Australian artist Danni Simpson is marrying her craft with retail through a partnership with The Boulevard.

Danni has worked her way throughout Europe, designing murals for cafes, bars and restaurants, but now she’s working to inject more art in to the Banbridge shopping outlet.

This includes seasonal illustrations that will appear on social media, billboards and promotional material. The designs will also be hand-painted onto retail spaces such as hoardings, props and other canvases.

Danni will be sharing her art through community workshops and pop-up events.

“I really felt it was important to carefully mix the experience of The Boulevard with the iconic surroundings while still maintaining the style of art I am known for creating,” she says.

“These include a blend of architecture, floral and typography illustrations across mediums such as digital, aerosol and brush.

“With The Boulevard being such a bright and colourful retail space already, it felt like a match made in heaven when I began creating.

“The Boulevard creates more than just a place to shop. It’s a day-out experience that you can shop, dine and play in that’s carefully decorated.

“I wanted to be part of this experience where people can engage in bright, colourful and uplifting artworks and installations.”

The space, she explains, lends itself to great opportunities to express art within a retail setting.

“[That can be] using vinyl wraps to showcase art in shop fronts, [using] hand-painted boards as hoardings, transforming props such as a Massey Ferguson Tractor into a hand painted artwork and engaging with the community with hands-on workshops and across social media and the website too,” Danni adds

“The Boulevard hosts a variety of experiential events, such as fashion shows, student nights, mummy meet-ups and more, which all lend themselves to showcasing the beautiful art.”

Few wouldn’t have spotted a Danni Simpson piece of street art while out in Belfast, though her work has also appeared at Electric Picnic, Upfest Street Art Festival and Hit The North.

She couldn’t have expected to have a piece of art so photographed in April, however.

The mural displayed at Ulster University during US President Joe Biden's visit — © PA

Her vibrant welcome message displayed at the Ulster University proved to be the backdrop to US President Biden’s speech to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Belfast has always had a special place in my heart. It’s where my mum was born,” says Danni, who has been living in Northern Ireland for five years.

“The moment my feet landed here, it instantly felt like my home away from home. Although it’s no tropical beach like the Gold Coast in Australia, Belfast has really embraced me and given me the opportunity to bloom.”

She’s quick to praise the local art scene, which she describes as “thriving with talent”.

“I’m always seeing and meeting creatives with their own unique style and approach,” Danni says.

“With companies and businesses like The Boulevard seeing the value of working with independent artists, the opportunities for these upcoming artists are huge.”

Danni Simpson at The Boulevard

Like many creatives, Dani, who has also collaborated with TV personality and businesswoman Charlotte Crosby on a homeware collection, finds inspiration wherever she goes.

“They say a picture paints 1,000 words, so for me, a huge inspiration is being able to tell a story,” she says.

“I also enjoy art that is uplifting and inviting, so using florals is a great way to add a splash of colour.

“Street art has always been a way for artists to express themselves and tell stories.

“With the rise of social media, we have seen a greater appreciation for the way artists inject colour and creativity to public areas and retail spaces.

“People can see the process and engage with the artwork on the streets as if it’s an open ever-changing gallery.”

For more information about Danni, visit www.dannisimpsonart.com. For information on The Boulevard, see www.the-boulevard.co.uk