Big-hearted Newcastle woman Dawn Regan brings town together with charity calendar following lost of friend to suicide

“We united to help fight Covid, now we can do same with depression”

SCENES: Roger Hawthorn at the top of Slieve Corragh looking over Ben Crom Reservoir, Slieve Bearnagh and Slieve Doan

Dawn Regan has been concerned about the impact of mental health problems since she lost a friend to suicide six years ago.

But it was the birth of her first granddaughter, Phoebe, this summer, and several losses in her community around that time that really spurred her into taking action.

She’d seen the way her local community in Newcastle had pulled together during the pandemic to help each other, making PPE and getting food parcels to those in need.

It got her wondering whether the same approach could be used to get help to people suffering with poor mental health.

Dawn Regan with (from left) councillor Alan Lewis, Charlie Magennis, Paul Tumelty, PJ McGee, Ian McSweeney and Corky River who have all rowed in behind Dawn’s project

Dawn (53) explains: “I don’t want my grandchildren growing up in a world where there’s a stigma attached to seeking help for your mental health; especially if you are male.

“At the start of the pandemic this whole community pulled together. I saw some incredible — and I really do mean amazing — acts of kindness. It was just ordinary people like you and I, all taking time to help each other.

“I began to think about what I could do for the mental health crisis. Everyone looks and thinks that someone should do something… but we’re all someone. So why not me?”

Dawn came up with the idea of creating a 2022 cross-community charity calendar, inviting people living in and around Newcastle to get involved.

The photos would be shot in local Mournes beauty spots by keen photographer Sarah Megaw, who is also known for her community work running Facebook group Newcastle Helping Hands.

“I lost a friend to suicide six years ago,” says Dawn.

“I remember at the time, even trying to find helpline numbers — let alone access to services — was an absolute nightmare.

“I thought the calendar idea could help get these numbers out to people’s homes, and also raise much-needed funds for local mental health organisations.”

Sarah took the photos during September and early October and scores of people volunteered to get involved.

They included local personalities and politicians, firefighters and the Search and Rescue Dog Association (Sarda), café, gym and shop owners, carers, retired teachers, performers and many more.

Newcastle-based punk legend turned tai chi instructor Petesy Burns “jumped at the chance” to get involved.

“I think so many people are suffering from the effects of the last 18 months and the lockdowns,” he says.

“The fear and stress has been playing on people’s minds, the need for counselling has gone up and suicide rates have gone up. I also think that men in particular are not inclined to ask for help or talk about their feelings.

“There’s a real sense of community here and people watch out for each other and help each other — that’s what I like about the place. When you ask for help you get it.”

STAR GAZER: Colm McMullan below the Milky Way at Spelga Dam

Keen hillwalker Petesy contributed a photo of himself doing tai chi during a hike up Slieve Binnian.

“The clouds were below us with the mountains rising, it was a beautiful moment,” he recalls.

Raph O’Connor is from Sarda’s Ireland North branch based in Newcastle. It’s a voluntary organisation that provides air scenting dogs and handlers to assist in missing person searches, or help find disaster or accident victims.

The dogs can work in the mountains, woods and forests, urban areas and in water.

Raph has been a volunteer dog hander for the organization for over 20 years and currently works with his border collie Floss. He and four other volunteer handlers and their dogs posed in the Mournes for the calendar.

Raph — who is also a former community psychiatric nurse — says mental health is a cause close to his heart, and estimates that around 90 per cent of the calls to Sarda relate to help with finding missing people with a mental health background.

“Anything we can do to help lift the stigma and get more people talking about mental health issues is worth doing,” explains Raph.

“The majority of the calls to us for missing people are people who are in a vulnerable state.

“In addition, we all love working with these special dogs, so it’s our pleasure to share them and bring a smile to other people too.”

ATMOSPHERIC: Unknown hiker, finding his way through the rolling fog in the Mourne Mountains. Picture taken by Ian McSweeney

The calendars are priced with a minimum donation of £8 and will be sold at various local stockists, including Eurospar, Powerhouse and Nels in Castlewellen, Bin 34, Eurospar Clough, Bernies Local and Blue Bay in Dundrum, Ahead with Reita, KD Hair Salon and Base coffee house in Newcastle, with all proceeds going to local Newcastle organisation MYMY — which stands for Mind Your Mate and Yourself.

It provides support in the County Down area including one-to-one counselling, complementary therapies, a men’s group, a women’s group and bereavement support.

Dawn adds: “I know personally the heartbreak and loss of losing someone to suicide, and nothing will bring that person back. Not all of us can go out and climb mountains, run and hike to raise funds, but we can all do something to remove the stigma.

“This is the legacy I would like to leave behind and — by the response I’ve had — I think a lot of people feel the same. So we’ve all come together collectively to help each other.”