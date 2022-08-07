Bon voyage… Paralympian and businessman team up for Paris to Nice cycle

700km French odyssey over six days in aid of sight loss charity

A Coleraine-based business owner is to undertake the most gruelling task of his career in September in aid of a charity that supports blind and visually impaired people.

Gary McClarty, founder and owner of MCL InsureTech, and the name behind online insurance brand its4women, will cycle from Paris to Nice on a tandem bike with Paralympian Peter Ryan.

Gary will be the pilot responsible for the brakes, while Peter will be the ‘stoker’ responsible for speed on the Paris2Nice Charity Cycle.

The duo will navigate more than 700km (435 miles) at speeds up to 110kmph — “definitely not for the faint-hearted,” admits Gary — with the businessman hoping to raise €10,000 (£8,500) for Fighting Blindness.

“They are the only Irish charity funding research into treatments for sight loss,” explains Gary about his reasons for taking on the challenge.

“To date, they have invested over €20m (£17m) in more than 115 research and clinical projects. The team also provides professional counselling and therapeutic services for individuals and families living with vision impairment and blindness.

“The cycle challenge itself is a great experience for many different reasons — fitness, incredible scenery and meeting new people. I can’t wait.”

Fighting Blindness has invested more than £17m into research projects and in 1989 found the first gene responsible for sight loss.

Without areas such as genetic testing for eye health, it is impossible to confirm diagnosis or provide advice on future treatments and assist making informed decisions on family matters.

Gary and Peter have embarked on an exhausting training programme ahead of the event (September 9-15), which will mean at least two 50km (31 miles) ride-outs midweek and a longer 100km (62 miles) ride-out at weekends.

“I have always been interested in sport, although I have never signed up to such a daunting challenge,” says Gary.

“I love rugby and cycling, but to agree to a tandem challenge with a Paralympian has certainly pushed me out of my comfort zone.

“Driving the Cure for Fighting Blindness is undoubtedly a remarkable challenge and not for those of a nervous disposition. I am looking forward to training with Peter over the coming weeks to take my fitness to the next level.”

The weather, he says, could throw up “a few challenges”, given the time of the cycle, but stresses the importance of training.

“Peter and I were assessed by international cycling coach Anthony Walsh earlier this year. He is very much part of the team, sharing top tips which include building up bike-handling skills, techniques and stamina,” says Gary.

“One of the hardest things is getting the nutrition right for such long cycles, as you are burning around 600 calories per hour, so it is not only important to keep eating but also eating the right foods to provide energy.”

Since Covid restrictions eased, Gary has made the most of it, travelling more or less for the past six weeks.

“That means I have been training in places such as Portugal, cycling 30 miles in temperatures up to 34˚C, so I might well hold the world record for the number of litres of water a man can consume in two hours.

“It’s tempting to eat out and enjoy a bottle of rosé whilst you are travelling, but it’s time for me to swap the holiday lifestyle for a strict training regime that also demands a dedicated cycling nutrition plan.”

Peter’s paracycling success began in 2013 when he won the National Paracycling Championships in the 40km time trial.

He was diagnosed with Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy in 2010 — an optic nerve disease — and today has just 10% of his sight left. Since his diagnosis he has been supported by the Fighting Blindness charity.

“I’ve been on a bike long enough to know it doesn’t take very much for things to go wrong,” admits Peter.

“It can be the result of fatigue, or it can be something random like a dog running out in front of you. I have no say on braking and so communication and trust will be key between us.

“The important thing will be for Gary to gain the confidence he needs so that we can both work, quite literally, in tandem.”

Money raised from the cycle will contribute to Fighting Blindness’s core values to cure, support and empower those living with sight loss.

“For many conditions the cure is not yet available, so while research is vital in driving the cure, there are other therapeutic measures to offer support,” reveals Dr Ellen Moran, research manager for Fighting Blindness.

“Once a patient is referred to a Target 5000 ophthalmologist, they are clinically reviewed and referred for genetic testing, which allows all of the other supports to be accessed, including future treatments and also genetic counselling.

“It also enables further testing to try to diagnose specific conditions. Funds raised from the Paris2Nice Charity Cycle will support these invaluable services.”

Dr Moran adds there is always the opportunity to improve eye health and awareness of conditions.

“Sight loss is a spectrum. There are a variety of symptoms, conditions and the level of vision varies between people — and within a person on any given day.

“A regular eye test can identify a range of health conditions, not just vision-related, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Early detection often improves the outcome.”

Gary is “all set” to endure six days of challenging terrain, confident that he and Peter will cross the finish line.

“For me, this is just a physical challenge, and, with enough preparation, it is achievable,” he stresses.

“It does not compare to the daily challenges faced by Peter and others supported by this great charity.”

Members of the public can support the Driving the Cure fundraiser at www.idonate.ie/GaryAndPeter.

For information on Fighting Blindness, visit www.fightingblindness.ie.

For information on its4women, visit www.its4women.co.uk