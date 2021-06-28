California dreamin’: Meet the Northern Ireland couple renovating campervans to offer people unique travelling experience

‘BOHEMIAN’: Katie Boyd and her partner Simon opted for the VW van as it’s synonymous with the Sixties counterculture

A Belfast couple are aiming to bring a little bit of California living to Northern Ireland this summer by allowing keen campers the chance to live out their 1960s dream touring the coastline in a retro VW van.

Katie Boyd and her partner Simon are no strangers to renovating vehicles and say that they have “always loved the freedom that ‘Van Life’ affords”.

In the past few years they have enjoyed converting several vans, as well as the two VW campervans which they hire out to the public — and even boats.

NEW LEASE OF LIFE: Peter and Wendy the campervans

Their most recent purchase is actually a bus, named Marjorie, which they are aiming to keep for their own travel adventures.

They hope to travel to the French Alps with Marjorie, once restrictions allow, and their two children, Ollie (11) and nine-year-old Sophie.

“It felt like a very natural progression to start sharing something that has brought us so much joy, and so that’s where Peter Pan Camper Van was born, out of a desire for people to experience travel at no fixed abode,” Katie told Sunday Life.

The pillar box red ‘Peter Pan’ campervan has now recently been joined by a beautiful powder blue van adorned with clouds, aptly named ‘Wendy’, which is set to welcome her very first guests later this month.

“Peter Pan was the boy who never grew up; he had an unmitigated faith in freedom, exploration and being light of heart, so this really resonated with how we wanted our guests to feel when travelling in Peter,” explained Katie.

Peter Pan, a refitted retro VW van available for hire

“It was only natural that Peter’s campervan partner then be named Wendy after the characters in the book.”

They have also recently purchased a third VW van which they will name ‘Barrie’ after the author of Peter Pan, James Matthew Barrie.

Simon and Katie purchased Peter just last year with the sole view of guests travelling in him and enjoying the various beauty spots around Northern Ireland.

They said his favourite place to travel to is Benone beach, just outside Castlerock.

“He is actually somewhat of a celebrity up there. Our guests tell us that he gets recognised and photographed a lot, and he makes people smile,” said Katie.

The couple explained that the loss of a very dear friend back in 2019 made their “world feel unstable” and that this grief provided the catalyst for them to pursue a life that they truly wanted to live.

“Our work/life balance was way off,” said Katie.

“The business we had been running together since 2017 had been pulling us away from our authentic identities and, when the first lockdown hit last year, it forced some quiet time upon us and we were determined that something beautiful would be born out of the pain of the loss and suffering of Covid-19.”

Katie Boyd and her partner Simon

Simon and Katie then got to work making their dream a reality with Peter Pan the campervan.

“Originally, he was a fire engine in West Germany in the 1970s,” said Simon.

“He was left-hand drive and everything. We brought him home, gutted him and made his interior really bohemian.

“When we were doing the interior, we really thought about sustainability, and because you’re dealing with limited space, everything had to be multi-functional.

“We put solar panels on and repurposed a lot of things. For example, his sink is a fruit bowl that we had in the house, his tap is just old copper piping we had lying around. We used reclaimed wood and tried to keep it as sustainable and ecological as possible.”

Katie said that they decided to choose a VW type 2 van as “it is a hard act to follow”.

“With their big eyes and effortless charisma, they are seen as the ultimate symbol of Sixties counterculture and vintage nostalgia,” she said.

“And from a financial perspective, they hold their value.”

The vans give you the freedom to park up and enjoy the views anywhere

They added that, in recent months, the hashtag ‘Van Life’ has “exploded” on Instagram, making this kind of living and travelling highly desirable.

“This piqued people’s curiosity in relation to the movement,” explained Katie.

“What would it feel like to choose the view I wake up to in the morning, while running in parallel with the pandemic, which forced people to think about what a vacation within the 84,421 kilometres squared of the island of Ireland might look like.”

She added that it is a much safer way to travel and experience new surroundings.

“You’re not in a hotel environment where you’re coming into contact with other people, you can come in contact with as few people as you choose,” she said.

“So, I think there’s two hot topics this year: one is van life, and one is staycations and Peter, and now Wendy, merges them both really beautifully.”

n You can find out more about Peter Pan the Campervan on Instagram.