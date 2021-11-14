Carryduff man pounds the pavement on gruelling 8,000-mile trek for NI helpline

Pensioner Fleming Keery hopes to complete an 8,000-mile walk on Friday to raise awareness of help available for people feeling suicidal in Northern Ireland.

The 70-year-old will have spent the last 670 days walking between 10 and 16 miles daily, wearing a bright orange jacket and T-shirt with the number of Lifeline, a crisis response service for anyone experiencing distress, emblazoned on the back.

After beginning with 3,000 miles in early 2020, Fleming decided to up the ante — and footsteps — to 5,000, finally resolving to complete an additional 3,000 miles by next Friday. Why 8,000? It’s the last four digits of Lifeline’s helpline number.

“Just by me taking a flipping jacket for a dander, it is unbelievable how that has developed,” says Fleming, who lives in the Carryduff area.

Fleming wears a T-shirt and coat with Lifeline's helping number and the message, you are not alone

In January 2020, after noting two high-profile politicians demonstrating their hurt and frustration at the increasing number of people making sad decisions regarding their lives, Fleming (right) contacted their constituencies to inquire about an organisation who would benefit from him wearing its branded attire while walking.

Within an hour, he was involved with Lifeline.

“My attempt at walking wearing a telephone number, that’s possibly helping someone, somewhere to go and get help and not struggle with their mental health,” he explain.

While his walks take him across the city and into Co Down, Fleming has been challenged on his destinations.

“I have a very simple attitude to anyone who challenges me on why I go to nationalist areas as well as unionist areas. The blood is the same colour, the problems are exactly the same.

“People develop a trust in me,” he continues. “The orange jacket perpetually shoved in their face led to people developing a trust from me, whereas for the first 3,000 miles, people hardly ever knew me.”

Having started with 16 routes, Fleming, after speaking with his local politician, councillor Michelle Guy, agreed to focus on distinct areas of walks repeated 100 times each. He concentrates on two areas in Carryduff and one around Four Winds and Newtownbreda.

“By me walking and repeating the walk, it increased the awareness,” he says.

“On social media we’ve seen locals talking to one another. Yes, they’re talking about me as much as they’re talking about Lifeline but they’re communicating. What they were really doing was the one thing that was helping me promote Lifeline awareness.”

Fleming calls himself “privileged” to be in the position to walk.

“I’m 70 years of age, I’m an old eejit,” he laughs.

“I’m some pup that people have actually spoken to and shared their difficulties with me.”

Fleming Keery

His wife Anne, children and grandchildren are “100% behind him” but appreciate the sensitivity around who he meets on his perambulations.

“When we started this walking caper, she said don’t bring home the accounts of things you pick up, don’t bring them home,” recalls Fleming.

“Those accounts belong to the people who shared them with you, they didn’t share them with you for you to share with anyone. The grandchildren know me as Grandad with the orange jacket.”

He’s developed a sense of stopping to speak to those experiencing difficulty.

“I have enough wit to speak to someone, to acknowledge them,” he says of some of the people he’s met, who share their own battles with mental health.

“There have been people who have come to me and say, ‘I’ve gone to get help because I’ve gotten the number off your back.’”

Highlights of his soon-to-be completed walk include hearing primary school children recite the Lifeline telephone number and meeting a group of A-level students.

“They stretched me with their questions for nearly two hours,” he says.

“While walking around a sports field, I was met by a group of football-playing children who each expressed their gratitude. That was humbling.

“As the miles increased, I became more aware of how people seem to trust me and wanted to share with me.”

Fleming Keery who is walking 8,000 miles around Carryduff and south Belfast

How does he feel about being a local celebrity? He’s called the Lifeline Man and locals want pictures and conversation — there’s no doubt he’s made an impact.

“I hate the word,” he admits with a laugh, “but it is humbling that people do recognise you.

“I was up in Divis Black Mountain one morning at 5.15 and there were two ladies coming down saying, ‘How are you?’ They remembered seeing me on the Lisburn Road. Those two ladies put their hands into their upper body underclothing, and each pulled out £10 for the service.”

Lifeline, part of the Public Health Agency, doesn’t accept money — its focus is on awareness of the support it can provide. His enormous act of generosity may not have been possible six years ago. In 2015, Fleming, a former freelance building surveyor, fell and was diagnosed with a metatarsal fracture, only to be later told he’d dissected an artery in his foot.

“I struggled for a period of time not being able to sit, stand, lie or to walk without someone holding me by the hand,” he explains. “After another MRI, the consultant told me it was a miracle that I lived because they reckoned I could have had a major stroke. I was one of the rare ones who self-healed… Somebody was looking after me.”

Then 18 stone, Fleming began walking as a form of rehabilitation, participating in walks for a number of charities in 2018 and 2019.

“This wee eejit, who’s now 12 stone, has walked one million steps for Diabetes UK, which equates to 19 marathons, which I walked over 19 consecutive days,” he says.

Fleming says the message on his clothing is all the motivation he needs to complete his charitable feat.

“I believe someday someone will make use of the Lifeline number.”

÷ To contact Lifeline, ring 0808 808 8000