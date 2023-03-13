Cathedral Buildings fire: ‘20 brides, one blaze and a little bundle of joy later, my shop is back in business’

In wake of Cathedral Buildings fire, how a kind public, and boss of a Belfast enterprise park, got alterations business going again

Hazel Alderdice found a perfect fit within Belfast’s Townsend Enterprise Park after her business was destroyed in the city’s Cathedral Buildings fire in October 2022.

Margaret Patterson McMahon, CEO of the enterprise park, supported companies affected to offer space available. Within a week, Hazel and her alterations business Perfect Fit found a new home.

“Starting from scratch felt so overwhelming, and as I was seven-and-a-half months pregnant, everything was heightened. I think I felt shock and disbelief initially, then reality set in,” she says.

“When we moved to Townsend, I started with nothing. I had to go out and buy a needle and thread. Townsend kindly donated us desks and chairs, which was fantastic. But we were basically starting from scratch again.

“I held on to the hope that at least some items could be salvaged — but we still weren’t allowed in as the building was so unstable. When we finally did get in, nothing could have prepared me for the devastation. Water and smoke damage were horrendous, and I don’t think we were able to take a single thing.”

Hazel Alderdice of Perfect Fit

Her work included over 20 wedding dresses, men’s suits and formal dresses. Though initially dispirited, Hazel took solace from the fact no one was injured and the company could rebuild.

“I know the hours and deliberation that every single one of those 20 brides took to choose their dresses and the care and detail that had gone into making them,” says Hazel. “I felt gutted and so guilty that these brides trusted me and my business to take the greatest of care of their dresses.”

However, the kindness continued as Hazel began receiving calls from the general public offering their unused gowns for the brides, some of whom were getting married within days of the fire happening.

“It showed me the absolute kindness in humanity and gave us all — the brides and my team — such a positive focus after such a stressful and devastating time.

“The donated dresses were absolutely beautiful, we created a WhatsApp group of all the ladies and the kind donators put in photos of the dress and the ladies were then able to confirm if they liked any that they saw.

“What ended up happening was that many of the ladies actually ended up loving the new ‘pre-loved’ dress even more. We customised and refitted each dress and the finished results were just breathtaking. Every single dress lost was replaced with a new pre-loved one and everyone was very happy.”

Margaret Patterson McMahon and Hazel Alderdice with little Amelie

On November 1, Hazel’s daughter Amelie was born, and it put everything into perspective.

“It was a planned caesarean, so I had a deadline, so that helped in a way — as long as I didn’t go early. I worked right up to two days before she was born, then, once we were rehomed in Townsend, and everything was in place, all 20 brides had their dresses and were happy, I was able to relax and sit back and actually take two days to prepare for Amelie’s arrival.

“I also was acutely aware of my staff who were relying on me to keep them in a job,” she continues.

“In the forefront of my mind I knew if I didn’t get a new space up and running before I had the baby, that I wouldn’t get it done when she arrived.

“So it was all systems go. When Margaret from Townsend reached out, it was like a gift from above and I will be forever grateful.”

Steeped in history, Townsend Enterprise Park has been a thriving hub of industry for more than 35 years. It’s home to 46 small-to-medium sized businesses, employing over 300 people from across the city and beyond,

“I knew that location-wise, this could be a good alternative for Hazel and her team,” explains Margaret. “We have built up a lovely community of business people and knew that everyone would also help in any way they could.”

Hazel says the fresh start made her appreciate the business, her team and her customers even more.

“It gave us a chance of (taking on) a new space which was bigger and I had more room to see our brides. It gave us a chance to revamp and redecorate which helped team morale. The fact that the general public, the guys at Townsend, other businesses affected were all so kind — it really gave me a great sense of community and the camaraderie with the other businesses was amazing too.”

