Childhood sweethearts who drifted apart say ‘I do’ 40 years later after chance meeting in supermarket

Noel and Cindy Craig on their wedding day at Ballintoy Harbour Picture: Angela Cunning

A couple who were teenage sweethearts 40 years ago have tied the knot — after a chance meeting at the check-out in Ballymoney Tesco.

Noel and Cindy Craig were finally married in the garden of their Ballycastle home this summer and are now making up for lost time.

They dated back in 1982 and were each other’s first love, but grew apart and hadn’t seen each other for decades.

Cindy (57) says: “I got my man in the end. It just goes to show you should never give up hope on true love.”

Noel and Cindy got married in July

Cindy was just 15 when she was set up on a blind date with Noel, then 17, at a disco at The Strand Hotel in Portstewart. They danced the night away to Duran Duran and sparks were soon flying.

“I remember kissing Noel all night,” laughs Cindy. “He had hair like Simon le Bon, broad shoulders and he rode a motorbike. He made me feel like Sandy in Grease.”

Noel (59) adds: “I remember Cindy being very mischievous. She was so petite — only 4ft 11ins — and very affable and funny.”

Noel and Cindy Craig on their wedding tour bus Picture: Angela Cunning

The pair dated for about 18 months, enjoying trips to the cinema, nights at the local discos and rides out to the coast on Noel’s bike.

But love’s young dream didn’t last. Cindy was smitten — but Noel wanted to leave Northern Ireland.

“It was a leap year so I asked him to marry me, and he said, ‘No!’” recalls Cindy.

Noel and Cindy Craig who first dated 40 years ago

“He was a typical teenage lad, scared of commitment, and I was absolutely heartbroken. The relationship fizzled out soon after and Noel moved away.”

The pair lost touch — with Cindy forging a career as a palliative care nurse for Marie Curie Hospice and Northern Ireland Hospice in Belfast and Noel working in construction and teaching abroad in Africa and America.

They each went on to get married and each had a son, but neither marriages were successful and both later divorced.

In 2015, Cindy found herself nursing her mother, June, through her final days, and one of their conversations still stands out in her mind.

“She was on her deathbed, and I asked her to send me a nice man to look after me in my old age,” says Cindy. “I’ll never forget her response. She said, ‘Cindy, the only man you ever really loved was that Noel Craig’. It was true, of course, but I had to say, ‘Yes Mum, but he’s probably long married by now’.”

Little did Cindy know that Noel was also a divorcee and had moved back to Northern Ireland to teach at the Cross and Passion, and Ballycastle High School. But it wasn’t until restrictions began to ease following the first Covid lockdown, in July 2020, that the pair finally crossed paths.

Cindy explains: “I hadn’t even intended to go to Tesco that day, but I’d dropped my phone down the toilet so I went into town to get a new one, and called into the supermarket on my way out.

“Everyone was wearing face-masks, of course, but suddenly I spotted a familiar set of broad shoulders. I thought, ‘It can’t be Noel Craig,’ but then the man turned around and it was.

“My heart was racing as our eyes met.”

Noel takes up the story: “I literally abandoned my shopping trolley and jumped over the check-out to see her. There we were, in each other’s arms, not caring about social distancing at all.

“It was the strangest thing. I hadn’t even intended to pop into Tesco, but I’d had a bad day at work and felt like treating myself to some comfort food.

“When I turned and saw Cindy, I just thought, ‘Ah there she is,’ as though I’d been waiting for her for all those years.”

The pair ended up sitting on a bench outside the supermarket and talking for two hours.

They agreed to meet up again for coffee, and tentatively began seeing each other on a regular basis.

Walks and outdoor coffees turned into Sunday lunches at their favourite pub, The Fullerton Arms in Ballintoy, and then romantic evenings cooking dinner for each other.

“One night Cindy had spent the evening at my house, and at the end I walked her out to her car,” says Noel.

“We had our usual hug and then we finally kissed. My heart was going BOOM, BOOM, BOOM like a cartoon character. She was still the most amazing kisser.”

Cindy agrees: “When Noel kissed me it was like an electric spark — we might as well have been teenagers all over again.”

When Noel had a hip replacement operation in January 2021, Cindy moved in to look after him.

“I wasn’t letting him slip through my fingers again,” she laughs.

Then, in November 2021, they were heading out for the day when Noel said he wanted to stop for sweets, then diverted into jewellery shop Ann Sheils, in Ballymoney.

“She’d already mentioned what kind of ring she wanted, so I got down on one knee right there in the shop,” he laughs.

Cindy adds: “I told him, ‘Yes, I will marry you, even though it’s taken you 40 years to ask me’. Then I asked him if he was going to be able to get back up again because of his bad hip.”

The couple finally said their vows in a ceremony in their back garden on July 4, 2022. Cindy’s son Greg (32) was able to give her away but sadly Noel’s son Seamus (22) had planned to be his best man but couldn’t make it as he tested positive for Covid.

Then they treated their friends and family to a tour of the north coast on a vintage bus.

“It was a bit dicey in places,” laughs Noel. “We took the bus down the winding road to Ballintoy Harbour and we weren’t sure it was going to make it back up again.”

They stopped at the Fullerton Arms to see the staff and Cindy even posed in her wedding dress astride Noel’s other great love — his motorbike.

The happy couple are now making up for lost time, motoring around the north coast on Noel’s bike and enjoying romantic dinners out and evenings watching the sun go down in their garden.

“Who’d have thought that chance trip to Tesco would change everything,” laughs Noel.

“But as they say, every little helps.”