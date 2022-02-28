Co Antrim 1960s property now family’s forever home

The living area has a velvet L-shaped sofa centred round with a log burning stove and large floor to ceiling windows opening onto a patio.

Caroline Harris' bungalow before and after her renovations

With a clear vision of their family’s needs along with a natural flair for design, a Co Antrim couple has transformed what was a tired 1960s bungalow into a dream forever home.

Caroline and Robin Harris spent a cool £140,000 extending and renovating the 60-year-old property in Lisburn which they have future-proofed for generations to come.

Outside the old red brick has disappeared to be replaced by striking cedar cladding, white render and modern black framed floor to ceiling glazing.

Inside has been extended and remodelled with designer-led finishes throughout.

Read more Lisburn luxury property oozing modern style includes home gym

Caroline (38), a school teacher and her husband Robin (36) a counsellor, bought the house in 2019 because they wanted their children Mariella (7) and Milo (3) to be within walking distance of school.

Caroline explains: “We knew we wanted the kids to go to Friends School and it was our dream that they would be able to walk to school.

“It is a popular area where properties don’t often come on the market.

“We knew what we wanted from a new home. We had a 20-year vision as we wanted a house that would cater for the kids’ needs as they grew up.

“We had built our first home in the countryside prior to having children and it was very open plan.

“As parents we realised we wanted to be able to close doors on all the toys and clutter and also make our home more cosy.”

When she first spotted the house for sale Caroline wrote it off immediately as not suitable.

However, on closer examination she realised its potential.

She says: “At first I thought there was very little we could do with it.

“Then I went back and looked at the floor plans to see if we could extend it and I realised it was actually quite a big house with three bedrooms and a huge loft space.

“There was the potential to add an extension and I could see how we could use the loft for bedrooms for the children.”

The couple bought the house in November 2019.

Over the next few months it was slowly transformed into the modern masterpiece it is today.

The grand piano makes for a stunning feature

Caroline explains what was involved: “We extended in two places and renovated the loft.

“We turned it into two bedrooms with en suites and walk-in wardrobes for the children so that each of them had their own bathrooms.

“We knocked through two bedrooms downstairs to make one big bedroom with an en suite for us and kept the third one as a spare bedroom.

“The front room in the house was long and narrow and quite dark and cold.

“We extended it by just one metre and that made it a more usable space and we added a cantilever window.

“I bought a grand piano second hand for €240 which I have as a centrepiece in that room. We call it the Jazz Room as it also has a drinks cabinet.

“The piano was my biggest bargain and I think it was going to be chopped up for fire wood and it looks amazing."

The living area has a velvet L-shaped sofa centred round with a log burning stove and large floor to ceiling windows opening onto a patio.

An extension at the back of the property also created a cosy living room where the family spend most of their time.

It has a huge velvet L-shaped sofa centred round with a log burning stove and large floor to ceiling windows opening onto a patio.

Double glass doors take you through to a stunning kitchen/dining room which was also created within a new extension.

Again, a wall of glass lights up this family space, making the most of the back garden.

The home has a spacious kitchen

Caroline reveals: “We put a flat roof on the kitchen with roof lights to add extra light. For us the kitchen is the hub of the house but we still have the family room off it where we can go and close the door.

“We never liked having the living room in the kitchen so we made it so that it could be screened off with glass double doors.

“We also have a door in the kitchen that looks like a cupboard but behind it are a utility room; it’s like a secret door.”

No detail was left out as Caroline set about creating her dream home.

With lessons learned from building their first house, she was determined to get this one exactly how she wanted it, even when it came to creating a show-stopping staircase.

The entrance hall in the beautiful bungalow

Powder-coated black metal spindles have helped create a staircase that is a spectacular feature in the hallway.

Caroline says: “In our first house we had a glass banister which I was constantly cleaning and that was prior to having children!

“I love black and white and we decided to create something really durable using metal.”

When it comes to the all-important finishing touches, Caroline admits she loves a bargain and scours second hand shops and online auction sites for furniture and accessories.

One of her favourite shops is the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lisburn where she picked up her living room fireplace for the bargain price of £10!

And one of her most precious buys is the large piece of statement art in the family room which was painted by a local student.

She says: “There is a unique shop opposite The Mac Theatre in Belfast which sells the work of students from the University of Ulster.

“We were parked outside it one day and spotted this huge painting in the window which was the work of a student called Megan Kernohan. We both fell in love with it. We went inside and couldn’t believe it was on sale for just £200.

“We actually picked the sofa to tone in with the painting.”

Another bargain is the two sumptuous velvet sofas in the main living room which Caroline bought on Gumtree for £120 each and then had them recovered.

The dining area offers fantastic views of the garden

Their new home is not just gorgeous and practical but has also proved a first-class investment.

The couple paid £217,500 for the house in 2019 and spent £140,000 on the renovations. It was valued before Covid in early 2020 at £450,000 – almost £100,000 of a profit in just a few months!

Since then, property values across Northern Ireland have soared.

Caroline adds: “Our goal was to really make sure we didn’t go over what it would be worth. We knew we just wanted to find the cheapest house we could in the best area and the lower the house price, the more we could spend on it.

“The garage isn’t renovated yet and we have plans to turn it into a one-bedroom apartment.

“We absolutely love the house and it will be our family home for the next 20 years. The problem is I love the process so much I want to do it all over again!”.

(Photography by Paul Lindsay courtesy of SelfBuild Ireland, selfbuild.ie)