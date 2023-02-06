Co Antrim barber in dedication to late cousin as business wins award

Barber proud to carry on late cousin’s legacy as his Carnmoney business lands top award

Jordan with his barbering team ahead of the awards do last November

Dean Samuel – The Gentleman’s Barber, was the brainchild of Dean McIlwaine who passed away in 2017 before fulfilling his dream of opening his barbershop. His cousin, Jordan Malone, who was mentored by Dean, later took over the business, celebrating his much-loved relative’s legacy.

“Dean was the reason I got into barbering,” says Jordan (26), who began learning the trade when he left school.

“He passed away and I was working in another barber’s in Finaghy and I didn’t really want to come down to that barber’s and take it over because it was so close to home.

“I thought it would be hard to come in every day. But then I thought, I’ll give it a go and see how it goes. It’s given me a lot more motivation and passion to succeed for him. There’s photos of him around the shop, his waistcoat he would have worn. His legacy is still living on.”

Jordan proudly shows off the award his barbers won

Jordan now has two barbershops in Carnmoney, Newtownabbey. He describes Dean as “probably the best” barber he’s seen, forward thinking in terms of the industry and what he could produce. Jordan and his team won the Best Barber Award at the first ever Northern Ireland B-Beautiful Awards in November 2022.

“We’ve entered awards before where it’s been a voting process but this one, you had to do a haircut in front of judges. There were six other barbers who were nominated. The quality was really good from everyone. Looking around, we didn’t think we’d win but we’ve won,” explains father-of-one Jordan. “We saw who was nominated and we knew they were good barbershops and good barbers, so we knew we had to bring something that they wouldn’t.”

Offering a diverse take on barbering, Jordan and his team introduced appointment times, enabling them to spend longer ensuring the haircut is of good quality and offering a more personal experience “rather than just being another head”. This too allows time for clients to chat.

“We are almost counsellors. We’re probably the closest people come to actually talking about things, because it’s appointment-based and a personal service,” he explains on the importance of giving customers time to chat.

The barbers have undertaken a mental health course to be able to identify signs if people are feeling down, or what to do if someone does say, ‘I’m struggling.’

“It’s only half an hour out of your day and it’s that time where you can spend a bit of me time,” he says. “I love seeing the older guys coming in who maybe haven’t been able to get out of the house. Those guys are the best about talking about their life; they want to tell you everything because you may be the only person they’ve seen in a month.”

Jordan's team won the best barber award at the inaugural B-Beautiful Awards

In recent years, barbering has become cool, as men are looking after their grooming more than previously.

“When I first started, all my friends took the mickey out of me, saying, ‘You’re a hairdresser,’ but now they’re looking at me saying, ‘Can I do that? That’s cool.’”

Would he recommend it as a career? “Absolutely, not even just barbering but a trade in general. Qualifications are great but you can take a trade anywhere.”

Jordan also teaches in Belfast Met, further following in cousin Dean’s footsteps.

“I remember when I first started, there wasn’t much of a class; but now they’re struggling to accommodate all the students who want to be barbers. It’s an absolute brilliant career and if you work hard at it, there’s money to be made.”

The most popular haircut is skin fade, a zero-grade cut blended into a textured scissor finish on top.

“Even when people are learning to cut hair, that’s what people want to learn,” explains Jordan. “I think that comes from the TV and seeing all the footballers with their designs and styles, there’s where people are going to and following those trends.

“Things like even the V (shape cut) — it started off and sort of died out, but now it’s coming back again; the mullet, the same thing. History repeats itself a lot.”

“I remember I had a mullet and thought, ‘What was I doing?’” he laughs. “But now it’s cool to have it again.”

For more information on Dean Samuel – The Gentleman’s Barber, see deansamuelgentlemansbarbers.nearcut.com or follow on Instagram @deansamuel2017