Co Down artist Peter Martin: ‘If I ever find I’m lacking creativity, a brisk walk in Belfast soon delivers inspiration’

Illustrator Peter Martin proves to be on the right page as his playful prints business is accelerated by pandemic.

Life, for many of us, is a busy rollercoaster whereby our days are often spent lurching from one responsibility to another with very little time left for engaging in hobbies or pastimes we enjoy.

But the arrival of the pandemic changed this and enforced lockdowns saw many people rediscovering activities they had enjoyed in a previous life or taking up something new, as they suddenly had time on their hands and were required to use it within the confines of their homes and local environs.

This is something Peter Martin can attest to. As the illustrator behind PeterPaintsPictures, the Newtownards native used the Covid-19 restrictions wisely and, having rediscovered the beauty of his locality, recreated his favourite scenes in art form.

“I was born in Newtownards, lived in Cornwall, Cambridge and Edinburgh, and now I’m back at home,” he says. “I think that it is only by being away that you realise what you had all along — and Ards has it all.

Artist Peter Martin at work

“So, back in February 2020, I started PeterPaintsPictures as a way to express my inbuilt desire to create illustration solely based on the most excruciating of puns. However, when lockdown impacted the world in March 2020, I began creating illustration based on local landmarks, culture and the idioms of Northern Ireland.”

Peter (32) says the inspiration for his creations also comes from a unique sense of humour which is shared and understood by everyone across Northern Ireland.

Belfast, as illustrated by Peter Martin

“I was speaking to a friend recently about how Northern Irish culture is like a club with a particular set of in-jokes which only resonate if you are from here,” he says.

“So, it is a place with a rich heritage to tap into as an illustrator — and because of this, it is my constant source of inspiration. If I ever find myself lacking creativity, a brisk walk around Belfast soon delivers an idea to work on.

Peter has been creative for his entire life and, having studied art at college, he has gone on to use his artistic streak in several different formats throughout his career.

PeterPaintsPictures' Northern Ireland-dedicated designs

“I have found refuge in creating things for as long as I can remember,” he recalls. “As a child, I was constantly encouraged by my parents to make art and I have been privileged enough to learn under some great teachers that strove for excellence.

“I studied illustration at University College Falmouth, which gave me a great grounding in the day-to-day rhythm of being a freelancer. But after I finished uni, it was very difficult to get onto the path I should be on. There seemed to be so many failed projects and cul-de-sacs of ideas. But, having said that, each one has got me to where I am today.

“So, after finishing in Falmouth, I pursued a master’s degree in critical approaches to children’s literature at the University Of Cambridge, which further honed my skills and reaffirmed that I was working in the area I wanted to be in. In hindsight, I would have benefited from being more adventurous and sharing my work online earlier, but I was very protective of it at the time. Thankfully, I have managed to be more free with it now.

Beloved NI landmarks by PeterPaintsPictures

“And now, as an illustrator, my practice has two strands. These include 3D illustration and digital iPad work, and, in fact, it is the digital work that PeterPaintsPictures is known for and I love the vibrancy of the images that it produces. All my digital work is hand-drawn in much the same way as physical work, so instead of being a page, it is on the iPad screen.”

While many people had career problems over the past two years, Peter, who is married to Katy, reveals the pandemic had the opposite effect on his working life, and this, in turn, benefitted his health: as his business grew, he was also able to let his creative side shine at the same time.

“I was fortunate that the pandemic accelerated the growth of PeterPaintsPictures. I think many of us had more time for social media and my work was shared on Instagram and it seemed to resonate with a lot of people. Many seemed to want a taste of ‘Norn Iron’ to keep them going and remind them of all the places in our lovely wee country that they were missing during isolation.

“Now, my plans for the future sort of ebb and flow with what I am currently interested in or reading. I have a long list of illustrations to get through for PeterPaintsPictures, but my main focus is getting my first picture book finished — it has been really enjoyable to put so much of myself into a project.”

While Peter does paint pictures to earn a living, he also enjoys letting his creative juices flow. He knows how lucky he is to be able to do something he is passionate about for a living and says that, although it is difficult to give advice to others, he would encourage anyone who is creative to take the time to indulge.

“I have been fortunate to have always worked in and around art, be it teaching art, workshops or with my freelance career.

“From a young age, my parents have been my greatest supporters, urging me to pursue a career in the arts and work at what I enjoy doing. And in recent years, my wife has championed my work and is always encouraging me.

“But it is hard to give general advice to others, as everyone’s situation is so specific to them. However, I would encourage any artist to nourish their talent every day: feed it with regular creative tasks like sketchbook work; read about the great artists and engage with political discourse and theory.

“And, of course, income is important, but I think it is more crucial that you are able to stand by your creative achievements in the knowledge that you were true to yourself.”

To check out Peter’s work visit www.facebook.com/peterpaintspictures/