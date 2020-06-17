Coppi: Savour the St Anne's eatery's Italian classics from comfort of your home

Coppi, 2 St Anne's Square, Belfast. Tel: 07836 630097

When we are all allowed to sit in restaurants again, I have a long list of favourite dishes I can't wait to revisit.

The list for Belfast includes the sumptuous salt and chilli squid in Shu; bacon chop, egg and chips in Hadskis; Vera chop and butter chicken in Mumbai 27; and tandoori monkfish or chicken chilli garlic in Nu Delhi Lounge.

Another certainty is the delectable duck ragu from Italian restaurant Coppi.

Husband and wife team Tony and Andrea O'Neill, who also own the equally brilliant Buba Eastern Mediterranean restaurant, are bringing a taste of their venues to us during this crisis with cook at home boxes.

When they say cook, it just involves heating up and plating so anyone afraid of the kitchen shouldn't be put off. I tried their meal boxes, opting for the duck ragu as the main course. It didn't disappoint whatsoever and, in terms of the food itself, the quality and taste was as good as anytime I have eaten in Coppi.

My home may not quite match the ambience of Coppi restaurant which is such a beautiful, welcoming and intimate space but the meals plated up definitely didn't disappoint. At £25 a head, it was well worth it.

First up was a range of cicchetti (Venetian small plates) - marinated olives, spiced crab, fennel and baby gem salad, spiced pork and fennel sausages and the feta fritters with truffle honey.

All were superb. The silky smooth crab salad was quickly devoured when we sliced up the half loaf of ciabatta which came in the box and used it as a spread.

Coppi duck ragu

The fritters just needed heating for around four minutes in the oven and the sausages for two in the microwave. The fritters, with their sweet truffle honey, and the sausages in their spicy tomato sauce, were just perfect.

For mains, my other half and I both chose the Coppi signature duck ragu. Food critic Jay Rayner is just one of the dish's fans, rightly describing it as "deep and outrageous and completely unfinishable". And I can add that, just like he wrote, "Naturally I finished it".

For those unfamiliar with this culinary masterpiece, the dish consists of porcini mushroom ravioli with lots of duck meat, in a red wine and truffle sauce scattered with parmesan and flakes of crisped duck skin. Just amazing.

The only cooking involves boiling the ravioli for two minutes and heating the ragu in a microwave for the same time. As sides, we had an Italian salad and some grilled courgettes and roast peppers in a terrific chilli fennel dressing. They also have a vegetarian main course option each week. Last weekend, it was a butternut squash tortellini which I previously tried in the restaurant and can also highly recommend.

We were absolutely stuffed so had to wait around an hour for the dessert of chocolate and salted caramel tart. Again it was flawless.

The O'Neills have hit on a winning formula yet again with their cook at home boxes. They have just announced a new addition to their foodie family - Lucky Devil, which offers South East Asian banquet boxes. Thai food is Tony's passion so it is also sure to be a winner.

The food

Meal box x 2 - £50

The rating

5 stars