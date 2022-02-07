‘Cost to my health of getting a sunbed tan just wasn’t worth it’: Belfast mum with stage four skin cancer in warning over dangers of melanoma

A picture of Tazmyn, in her early 20s, with a deep tan, which is now used by her consultant to warn other young women about the dangers of sunbeds

During the dark days of winter it can be tempting to cheer yourself up a bit by topping up your tan. Think again — that’s the message from one Belfast mum with three young children who is battling advanced skin cancer due to her sunbed habit.

Tazmyn Patterson used to love nothing more than a golden glow and spent time on sunbeds two or three times a week.

Now she has stage four malignant melanoma, with tumours on her lung, brain, spleen and liver.

Tazmyn celebrated her 30th birthday in September last year but says she wishes she could turn back the clock and get off those sunbeds.

“There was nothing I loved more than a session on a sunbed before a big night out,” she remembers.

“It was a case of the browner, the better. Or perhaps that should be the oranger, the better.

“I wouldn’t have dreamed of putting on a wee dress or a short skirt without at least a base layer of tan. I was on the sunbed two or three times a week, I just thought it was what everyone my age did. I thought it was normal.”

It was during her second pregnancy that a mole on Tazmyn’s neck started to bleed. After giving birth to her daughter Saylor, in 2014, she decided to get it checked out.

Her GP referred her to the dermatology unit at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital and she underwent a small procedure to remove it.

Tazmyn says: “A week later, in October 2014, I got a call from the hospital asking me to go back in for my results, and bring someone with me.

“I was so naïve I didn’t even register what that meant. I took my mate and our kids, and left them playing in the waiting room.

Post-surgery photo of Tazmyn after having her lymph nodes removed while 23-weeks pregnant

“Even when the consultant sat me down and told me I had a malignant melanoma, I still didn’t twig. He had to explain that it was skin cancer, and even then I assumed it was okay because they had already cut it out.

“He asked me if I used sunbeds and I said yes, but only as much as any other normal person. I was shocked when he told me that normal people don’t use sunbeds.”

Tazmyn underwent another operation to cut away a larger area around the site of the mole, but was warned there was a 70 per cent chance of the cancer coming back.

She says: “I was only 22, I still thought I had my whole life ahead of me, so I continued training to be a nurse and began working in hospitals.

“It was only after treating a few melanoma patients that it finally dawned on me how serious my diagnosis was.”

She learned to check and monitor her moles, and over the next five years had a number of biopsies which all turned out to be clear.

A picture of Tazmyn, in her early 20s, with a deep tan, which is now used by her consultant to warn other young women about the dangers of sunbeds

In spring 2019 she and her partner Jordan learned they were expecting a third baby just weeks before they were due to tie the knot.

“I was 10 weeks pregnant on my wedding day,” smiles Tazmyn. “It was the happiest day of our lives. I truly thought I’d put cancer behind me.”

The couple honeymooned in Turkey and when they got home scans showed they were expecting a boy.

But days later Tazmyn was on the phone in work when her fingers brushed against a lump in her neck.

She was sent for an MRI, the safest kind of scan for her unborn baby, and the results showed cancer in two of her lymph nodes.

“The first thing I asked was, ‘What about my baby?’ The doctors said they needed to operate to stop the cancer spreading.

“I was 23-weeks pregnant when I was wheeled down the theatre. I knew that pregnancies were only considered viable after 24 weeks so if anything happened during the op, my baby wouldn’t be resuscitated.

“Waking up eight hours later in recovery, the first thing I saw was a midwife examining my tummy. I was so relieved when I heard the baby’s heartbeat.”

But the couple faced more bad news. There was cancer in eight of Tazmyn’s lymph nodes, which meant it was already spreading.

She needed more scans but it was too risky for the baby, so at 30-weeks she was booked in for a planned C-section.

“Our baby boy was born on New Year’s Eve 2019, and I was so happy that for a few hours I completely forgot I’d got cancer,” explains Tazmyn.

“Jordan suggested calling him Boss, because he’d handled all the challenges like a boss. It was perfect.”

At first Boss was in good health, and taken to neonatal intensive care just as a precaution, but the following morning things took a dangerous turn.

Tazmyn remembers: “I saw a white screen around Boss’s incubator and about 10 pairs of feet beneath it. Then a nurse came scurrying out, her tunic covered in blood.

“We were told he’d suffered a pulmonary haemorrhage, which is usually fatal. Even the nursing staff were in tears. They knew that Boss had only been born prematurely because his mummy had cancer.

“We were told to call our family to say our goodbyes and we had a baptism service.

“Me and Jordan sat by Boss’s incubator all night, each of us holding one of his tiny hands. The next morning he was still with us, and a short time later he was well enough to be taken off the ventilator. Against the odds, he’d survived.”

A month later there was more good news — Tazmyn’s scans came back clear, with no evidence of disease.

Boss needed scans every three months for the first year of his life, because melanoma is one of the few cancers than can be passed from mum to baby in the womb. But thankfully he was clear too.

Tazmyn settled back into life as a busy mum-of-three, but then in May 2021 a routine scan picked up a tumour in her lung. Further tests revealed the melanoma had also spread to her brain, spleen and liver.

“I asked the specialists if they could cut it out again, but this time they said no, it was too widespread,” says Tazmyn.

“Instead I’ve been started on a new type of immunotherapy drug which has only recently become available on the NHS. In some patients it has been seen to shrink tumours, and my most recent scan results were brilliant, some of the tumours are shrinking, so there’s hope. My cancer is stage four, which means it’s advanced. I’d love to say I’ll still be here in five years’ time, but I just don’t know.”

Tazmyn is now making the most of her family time with Dillyn (10), Saylor (seven) and Boss.

“These days I’m not bothered about a tan any more, I’m quite happy to get my legs out in a dress — even if they do look a bit pale,” she adds.

“Regular sunbed use increases your risk of getting melanoma by around 70 per cent. When I look back at photos of myself with a deep brown tan, I know now that it wasn’t worth the price I’ve paid.”