Covent Garden hotel is the perfect base for exploring London

Location, location, location, so the old saying goes, can make all the difference, and what better place to be than London’s classically cool Covent Garden?

With some of the city’s best restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and shopping destinations within walking distance, the Middle Eight hotel is in an almost perfect location.

Situated on Great Queen Street, in the heart of Covent Garden, it fizzes with the energy of the city as shoppers, tourists and busy Londoners bustle around.

The five-star hotel occupies the site of the former Kingsway Hall, a once renowned concert and recording venue that hosted the great Pavarotti.

That sense of grandeur and history is reflected in the hotel’s surroundings, with the Freemasons’ Hall and the Museum of Freemasonry next door.

The Middle Eight

Despite the storied location, this luxurious hotel is thoroughly modern.

Suited staff welcome guests as they pass through giant glass doors and into a split-level reception area.

The huge space envelopes you in autumnal colours from floor to high ceiling and includes a hand-carved oak reception desk, the Sycamore Vino & Cucina restaurant and a quiet balcony area.

On arrival my partner and I were guided to comfy seating and offered cucumber-infused water and a glass of prosecco while we waited to be checked in. Another suited staff member was soon along with a tablet to take our details before whisking us to our suite.

Having been a travel journalist for some time, I have seen a fair bit of the inside of luxury hotels, but our room was something else.

The Middle Eight's reception area

Situated just below street level, the sprawling space had a huge living room area with a comfy sofa, a massive TV and a super-cool modern faux fireplace.

Other nice little touches included a Nespresso machine and Sonos speaker system that made everything feel very exclusive, especially as you’re also provided with a cocktail kit.

The bedroom was incredible, coming with a four-poster bed featuring a built-in hidden TV, sitting in front of an indoor-outdoor space. Walled off by glass, remote-operated doors, the atrium reaches up to street level and comes with a skylight — again remotely operated — climbing ivy and Art Deco furniture.

Each of the suites is unique but all offer incredible space and luxury.

I stayed in the Rivers suite, which uses dark wood and nature-inspired tones to contrast against brushed metals and modern, clean lines — a theme carried throughout the hotel.

A bedroom at the Middle Eight

The chic bathrooms have black slate floors and black gloss sinks set into white worktops and artful tiling.

Fancy London apothecary Anatome provides the toiletries, while luxury bathrobe makers Boca Terry supply the dressing gowns, which are made from recycled plastic bottles.

In keeping with the eco theme found throughout the building, the room keys are wooden.

Having been blown away by the suite, my partner was keen to explore the nearby surroundings, including Covent Garden’s famed shopping areas.

After walking past the Royal Opera House, she lost herself in the market while I snuck off for a pint.

There are dozens of bars and restaurants within tripping distance, and with Covent Garden and Holborn tube stations nearby, the rest of London is easily accessible.

Middle Eight bar

After getting a piercing and some suitable gold jewellery for it, my partner was ready to head back to Middle Eight for dinner.

The Sycamore restaurant on the ground floor looks out onto the busy Great Queen Street and is beautifully decorated with wooden and metallic touches, including thousands of Sycamore leaves on the ceiling, an eye-catching and beautiful feature.

The menu is Italian-inspired and provides traditional rustic favourites, such as salami, sourdough and olives, and fine-dining options, including hand-made pasta and braised lamb meatballs.

For starters, I went for the burrata Pugliese with grilled stone fruit and red vein sorrel, which was a real pleasure, even for someone who isn’t massively keen on cream cheese dishes.

My partner went for the crackling gamberi (prawns) and calamari with salmoriglio, a southern Italian condiment made of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt and herbs.

After the excellent starters, it was onto mains, and I opted for hand-rolled pappardelle with chianti bolognese. A simple sounding dish but one executed with finesse.

A bat at the hotel

My other half had the pit-roasted salmon served with grilled piquillo peppers, broccoli and agrodolce, which is a bit like an Italian sweet and sour sauce. A delight, she assured me, and it must have been for her not to share.

Finally, we came to dessert, and here the chefs again excelled themselves with one of the finest desserts I have ever had, a real piece de resistance.

The Piedmont chocolate praline slice is so fantastic that the hotel use an image of it on the website page detailing its culinary offerings.

The nutty, chocolate cream column of indulgence was so good that we ordered seconds on room service — shameless, I know.

A busy day followed by a huge feed meant it was time for bed, and what luxury to have.

One of the suites

After hitting a button on the remote, a large TV slowly rose from the frame at the foot of the bed. We were both snoozing within minutes of The Batman starting.

With 180 gorgeous rooms, including 12 suites, impeccable service throughout, a well-equipped 24-hour gym complete with personal trainers, a stunning location and spectacular dining, Middle Eight really is one of London’s finest hotels.

Red telephone booths in Covent Garden — © Getty Images

Factfile

A Suite Escape in the Heart of Covent Garden deal:

Enjoy an extended two-night break in a luxurious suites and save 30 percent off the price of your stay. Because who wouldn’t want to stay a little longer for less in London?

What’s included: ♦ 30 percent off a two-night stay in one of our luxurious suites ♦ A la carte breakfast each morning Bottle of chilled Champagne waiting in your suite ♦ Complimentary minibar, including soft drinks, beer, and a bottle of wine ♦ Welcome gift ♦ 2pm late checkout (available on request) ♦ From £650 per night

Terms and Conditions: Rate is based on two adults sharing. Minimum two-night stay applies to this offer. Visit www.middleeight.com for more details.