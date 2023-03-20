Dad raising money and honouring his mum’s memory with charity challenge

Bath and tile showroom boss hitting the water for Cancer Research and Marie Curie

David Heaney's parents Debra and Davis, Uncle Eric and Aunt Mona with twins David (far left) and James and older brother Andrew

David with his five children, twins Ella and Olivia (19), Lucy (9), Joshua (7) and Declan (4)

David Heaney will delight in helping his five children celebrate Mother’s Day while also thinking of his mum, who died when he was 10.

Debra was 31 when she passed away 31 years ago from breast cancer, leaving husband Davis and their three boys, David, twin brother James and older brother Andrew, completely shattered.

Now more than three decades on, David is set to remember his mum by taking part in a fundraising challenge in aid of two cancer charities.

He is calling on people to join him in supporting Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie by signing up for the Swimathon in May.

“My experience means I understand why events such as Swimathon are so crucial to help fund the work of charities like Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie,” he said.

“You don’t need to be a super swimmer to take part.

“I’m hoping to do 5km, which is the longest by a long shot I have ever swam in one go. Fingers crossed, I will be able to complete it in my target of two hours.”

David (41), who runs the Tide bath and tile showroom in Lisburn with wife Tina, has five children, twins Ella and Olivia (19), Lucy (9), Joshua (7) and Declan (4).

He and his identical twin, James, were just five, and older brother Andrew seven, when their mum was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 26.

After Debra recovered following treatment, it seemed life had returned to normal.

Three years later, however, things were turned upside down when the cancer came back.

This time there was no cure, and Debra died three years later.

Her loss had a profound impact on her three sons and husband.

David said: “Losing my mother left us all, my brothers and my father, with pain, suffering and loss that was on many occasions too much to bear.

“It shaped us, broke us and yet made us who we are today.

“Me, my twin and older brother were completely lost without her. It’s hard to say how I felt at such a young age, but I remember crying myself to sleep for what felt like months on end.

“Then I just felt empty, almost like someone had taken the pain away. It was too much to bear or face, yet it [had to be] faced.

“My father was heartbroken and left with three young boys, but our grannies, June and Meta, and grandfather James stepped in to help look after us.

“Life moves on, and I have been very lucky to have met an amazing wife, Tina, and have five wonderful children, none of whom ever got to meet my mother, but she is still in our hearts and minds and is known as ‘granny in Heaven’.

“My brother, James, has four children and Andrew has five. There are 14 grandchildren in total for my dad, so there are plenty to keep him occupied.”

David Heaney's mum, who died aged 31

Even now, 31 years on, the pain of Debra’s death is still there and is felt acutely on special occasions such as Mother’s Day.

“It feels like there is always someone missing,” David said.

“My two older girls are away from home now, and when they are not with us, you really feel it. When they are here, you feel more complete.

“Growing up, you feel [the loss] at any milestone — passing your driving test, getting married, having kids... these were things Mum didn’t get to share. You just hope she is looking down on you.

“I’ve been through a very spiritual journey the last couple of years with the highs and lows of depression caused by that sense of loss and searching for someone who is missing.

“I’ve been through years of counselling to keep myself sane and try to be the best I can so that I don’t pass that hurt and trauma onto my kids and am able to make their lives as happy as I can.

“Mother’s Day can be difficult, and I always phone my granny for a chat or would go to see her.

“When you have kids, you get on with life for them and try and make it special for them and my wife, but you don’t forget. Mum is always in my thoughts.”

Debra with twins David and James and older brother Andrew

Debra’s anniversary is on May 2, and this year David will pay tribute to her memory when he takes part in Swimathon on May 13.

The annual fundraiser runs over two days, from May 12 to 14, at pools and venues across the UK. David will undertake the challenge at Lagan Valley Leisureplex.

Any swimmers who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, choosing a time and venue that suits them.

By sharing his story, David hopes to inspire people to support the charities close to his heart.

He said: “It is a fun and simple way to encourage people to dip their toe in the water and get swimming.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re not the fittest or the fastest. I hope swimmers of all ages and abilities grab their caps and costumes to help thousands of families.”

With rising energy costs putting community pools at risk of closure, not only does the event support vital causes, but £2.50 from each entry fee will be donated to protect these pools for the future.

David Heaney with wife Tina

Cancer Research UK’s Jean Walsh praised the initiative.

“Whether you supercharge your swim and take on the 30.9k challenge or 5k is more in your lane, with Swimathon there’s a distance to suit everyone,” she said.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“From proving the link between smoking and cancer to laying the foundations for modern radiotherapy, our scientists have been at the forefront of cancer research for 120 years, and we’re not stopping now.

“That’s why we’re urging swimmers to dive in, raise money and help us keep making new discoveries and breakthroughs. Together we will beat cancer.”

Marie Curie’s Jayne Waterhouse added: “This exciting and inclusive challenge sees thousands of people take the plunge with sponsored swims up and down the country, while raising money to help Marie Curie support those affected by terminal illness.

“The money that Marie Curie receives through Swimathon fundraisers goes towards helping our nurses, bereavement counsellors and support line staff to deliver vital care and support to people with a terminal illness and their families across the UK.”

Local venues for Swimathon include the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney, the Olympia Leisure Centre on Belfast’s Boucher Road and Queen’s Sport on Stranmillis Embankment. For information or to sign up, visit swimathon.org