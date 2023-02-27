Danderball: Owen (81) named Older Volunteer of the Year by Belfast City Council

OAP saving lives and helping men keep loneliness at bay

Older volunteers are an important part of Belfast’s thriving communities, and a recent award ceremony at City Hall honoured the huge contribution they make to the city.

Owen Coogan (81) could not believe he had won the Older Volunteer of the Year Award for doing something he enjoys and that comes naturally to him.

He was nominated for organising ‘danderball’ games for the BraveHEARTS, a team of men aged 50 or older based in the Maureen Sheehan Centre in west Belfast.

He helped set up the group six years ago and it has been thriving ever since.

Danderball is a slower version of football — the same sport but without running or physical contact.

Owen and Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black

Speaking at the award ceremony, Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black praised him for helping to make sure “everyone experiences good health and wellbeing” and for helping to make the city “more connected, welcoming and inclusive for all”.

Owen reaches out to the men in his community and encourages them to get on the field and have fun together, playing a sport that boosts mental and physical health.

He joked that when men his age see him in the street, they hide because they know he is going to ask them to join in with danderball.

“[Usually] I would get eight out of 10 [players]. That does me — that’s four a side. Most of them played [football] before and they love it, getting on the field again, playing with other guys and mingling with people.”

Jackie Brennan, the office manager at the Maureen Sheehan Centre, nominated Owen for the award because of his “overwhelming commitment to the group” and “his desire to see others happy”.

Owen makes sure everyone feels welcomed and looked after, and he makes it easy for the men to join in. He organises a time and place and takes responsibility for looking after the footballs and washing and drying the kits after every game.

He keeps everyone involved by taking pictures at the games and printing them out so he can pass them around the players.

Owen explained: “If I didn’t bring the old timers a photograph, they would say, ‘Where’s my photograph?’ Old timers are very vain. So am I, you know?”

Even in his early eighties he looks as fit as a fiddle. He regularly goes swimming in the local pool, cycles most days and recently even braved surfing on Portrush beach.

He knows how important it is for older people to get out in the fresh air, do some exercise and socialise together, and he’s tenacious in his efforts to get everyone involved.

BraveHEARTS danderball players

“They love playing outside in their shorts and their socks and their rigs and their colours on their vests,” Owen said.

“They love getting out in the sun or the rain. It brings them back memories. Memories are great.”

Owen has been blessed with a large family — four daughters, two sons and so many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he has “lost count”.

But with all the children having flown the nest, and having become a widower 11 years ago, he knows that older people can get lonely and find aspects of modern life difficult.

“I get lonely, but all I have to do is get out — you have to get out when you’re lonely — and I spread this about,” he said.

Having always worked throughout his life — from laying roofs and scaffolding to 20 years as a crane driver— he loves being a volunteer because it means he can continue sharing his enthusiasm for getting out and about and helping people.

“If they want me [at the centre], they’ve got my number,” he said.

“All they do is say, ‘Owen are you free? Could you do this wee thing for me? Or could you do this message for me?’. And I would say, ‘Yes no sweat’. Once I say yes, that’s it done.

“The centre is only about 150 yards from me, so usually I could walk or take the bike.”

Owen likes nothing better than having a laugh with people and cheering them up, whether it be with someone walking down the street or his teammates on the playing field.

He said: “Oh, you get a bit of banter. You need that to keep you right. Even if you don’t feel well, you’re getting a bit of banter. They’re trying to cheer you up.”