Derry-based medic on amazing world of worms: ‘I’ve always been fascinated by them’

Doctor Maria McGee on ‘vermicomposting’, and why every classroom should have a wormery

Aristotle called them the intestines of the world. The Chinese took a more poetic perspective, naming them angels of the soil, while Charles Darwin honoured them with the title God’s Ploughmen. But to us, they’re known simply as worms!

Scientists consider worms amazing eco-warriors. Derry-based Dr Maria McGee is among their most ardent fans, sharing her passion for ‘wrigglers’ and explaining why having a wormery at her farm in Co Donegal not only helps reduce waste but provides free compost for her rose bushes.

Known as vermicomposting, the practice of using worms as part of waste management has been established on a grand scale in populous countries such as Canada, Japan, Malaysia and China. In the past decade it has grown in popularity on the domestic front.

“I’ve always been intrigued by worms. As a young girl growing up in Bristol, I remember playing around, squirting washing up liquid on the path but then when I saw how it irritated the worms, I lifted each one, washed off the detergent and put them back in the soil.”

Dr Maria McGee

Maria went on to qualify as a medical doctor but her interest in nature and natural remedies remained. In 2000, when she and husband Henry arrived in Co Donegal to take over his family’s farm, an idea wriggled to the forefront of her mind.

“At the time, I was looking for some kind of project or purpose for the farm and breeding worms seemed a good idea. Feeding them is easy, they’re a great recycling tool and they provide the best compost. It was a no-brainer.”

When her son developed a chronic skin condition, requiring steroids that caused side-effects, Maria was on a mission to find a solution.

Suspecting that perfumed shower gels and soaps were part of the problem, she decided to make her own. Her decision to combine the ‘delicious’ spring water from the family well with herb and plant oils proved a remedy for her son. It also gained traction as a business and today, Marble Hill’s range of skincare products are sold all over the world.

“What began as a desire to ease my son’s pain turned into a successful business. But I didn’t want to give up the idea of vermicomposting and so I decided to have a wormery for our personal use at home. The little wigglers have been part of our family since about 2002. They get a tasty diet of high-quality fruit and veg and thrive in a bijou worm bin outside the back door.”

Example of Eisenia Fetida

Wormeries come in all shapes and sizes and can be bought online or, thanks to DIY YouTube tutorials, made at home. Although it’s worth doing the research as some materials are less desirable than others. There are around 7,000 described species of earthworms, 30 of which live in the UK, but not all are suited to life in a wormery.

“You can’t use common worms that live in the garden,” Maria explains. “In this part of the world, the earthworm Eisenia Fetida is generally recommended.”

Even worms who do enjoy the vermicomposting lifestyle can be fussy. Some, like the Indian Blue, like it hot and don’t do well in the UK climate. Others prefer cooler bins that are densely populated while some like their own company and prefer a bin with a bit more space.

“Basically, they’ll happily munch anything that’s biodegradable including vegetable peelings, coffee grounds, tea bags etc,” says Maria, “newspaper and other plain papers are also good. There are things that should never be put in a wormery: no meat and no cat poo! Also, not too much citrus peel as it’s toxic in large amounts.”

Maria's wormery

So how much compost can a wormery generate?

“It depends,” explains Maria. “You’d need a lot of worms and you’d also have to be really keen if you wanted enough compost to supply the average garden. Mine is more of a hobby and so I simply use the compost around my rose bushes. It’s also great fun for the kids. Emptying out the bin and separating the worms with my grandsons is a real hoot.”

As Maria points out, as well as helping reduce kitchen waste, which in Northern Ireland contributes as much as 4.2million tonnes per year, vermicomposting can be a great way to introduce young people to the ecosystem.

“I think it would be wonderful if every school in Ireland had a wormery in the classroom. With a glass-fronted panel, children could watch the worms at work. It would also be a handy way to use up lunch debris.”

For more information on Marble Hill skincare, see www.marblehillonline.com