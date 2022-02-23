Derry-born lawyer Eileen Kerlin Walsh on her new kind of will… one that records your life story, not your assets

‘Legacy letters’ to loved ones ensure you and your memories live on

Eileen with her husband Tom and their sons, Tomas (20), James (18), Oisin (15) and Edward (12)

A Londonderry-born lawyer who moved to the US 30 years ago is thrilled to be coming back home next month to help teach people how to leave a legacy of their life’s experiences and memories.

Eileen Kerlin Walsh set up a unique ‘legacy letter’ service for her clients in Chicago, teaching them how to record the important stories of their life.

She specialises in estate management, and felt that drawing up a will to divide money and property was simply not enough.

Growing up in a family of 12 in rural Claudy where storytelling was a way of life, she realised there was so much more her clients could leave their loved ones through sharing their life experience.

Now she has teamed up with a group of local businesspeople to make her legacy letter available to people here through a new website.

And she was delighted to accept an invitation to host two days of free storytelling and writing at the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in March.

She says: “Seamus Heaney is a huge hero of mine. I loved the fact that he was one of us, he wrote about the simple things we all experienced.

“To be going to his home place to teach people how to write a legacy letter, I just can’t describe how proud I am, it’s just wonderful.”

Eileen (55) moved to Chicago in 1989 at the age of 23, where she worked in a newspaper while completing her English degree which she had started at Queen’s University. She then worked to pay her way through law school.

She met and married her husband Tom, a builder from Co Kerry when she was in her 30s and they have four boys, Tomas (20), James (18), Oisin (15) and Edward (12).

It was when her boys came along that she set up her own law practice in 2004, specialising in real estate and estate management.

She recalls how it led her to introduce legacy letters as a unique part of her service. “I found that when people are worried, estate planning does really well.

“I had two periods of growth, during the economic downturn and then during Covid when it was explosive.

“It is a beautiful area of the law because you are talking to people all the time. People don’t want to talk about death or debt but it’s my job to make them comfortable doing it.

“I have to get people to a place of trust and to do that I get to know about them and their lives and families.

“Growing up in Ireland I loved to hear the stories of my father, my uncles and my neighbours.

“I realised that people were getting money and property through wills, but they were missing out on these important life stories.”

Eileen discovered the ancient Jewish tradition of an ethical will which was a personal document left by people to communicate values, experiences and life lessons to their family.

She tweaked the original approach and made one of her own and started to help her clients create their own legacy letters.

“I loved the warmth and kindness and emotions it evoked in people,” she says.

“I wanted it to be the kind of thing you might tell your daughter if she was getting married or your son at his graduation, things you learnt yourself through experience.

“It was about what advice you would give them and while you start off writing it for your family, it is also a chance to reflect on your own life, its meaning and what drives you and what you have learnt.”

Eileen then devised a tutorial to help people keep their legacy letter succinct and on track through a simple online guide, mainly aimed at her clients.

However, during lockdown, local businesswoman Claire Hughes discovered and downloaded the course and was blown away by the experience.

It is Claire who has teamed up with a few other locals to persuade Eileen to fine-tune the tutorial and launch it as a website in its own right for everyone to use.

Claire, a retired bank manager and founder of award-winning matchmaking agency Soirée Society, found herself working to help people alleviate loneliness during lockdown.

With dating off-limits, initially she set up online sister companies Soirée Socials and Finding Me-Mo to keep people connected.

A mutual friend introduced her to Eileen who she interviewed over Zoom for Me-Mo. This led her to complete the Share My Legacy online course.

She explains: “Eileen and I immediately clicked. We have a lot in common, both having successful careers in banking and law, what were once male-orientated professions.

“We both also come from Northern Ireland from large families of 12 and 11 children and have similar memories with all that that entailed.

“We spoke about the traditional Irish wake, which sadly was not possible over the past two years due to Covid restrictions.

“I personally found my parents’ wakes so comforting at a time of great sadness and loss.

“People from far and near shared lovely memories and stories about my parents and how their work and kind acts had meant so much to them.

“I so regret now not taking the time to ask more questions, be more interested and to listen to their life stories first-hand to be able to hand them down to their grandchildren.

“For me, that is the total magic of Share My Legacy. I have done the programme. At first, I thought I have nothing to write.

“However, Eileen’s easy-to-follow tutorial and instructions seemed to find the lock and opened a treasure chest and the memories started to flow with ease and joy.

“I found it so therapeutic and so much fun to share those stories with my children now when I am here.

“I don’t want people to think that this is morbid and has to do with dying. Far from it. It is about ensuring you and your memories live on. It’s certainly a gift to yourself and others that keeps on giving.”

During the past two years Claire has secured Lotto funding to run mental wellbeing courses in her local community.

She has now received a further grant to help relieve isolation and loneliness through two storywriting workshops which Eileen has agreed to conduct at the Heaney Homeplace, Bellaghy, on March 10 and 11.

Claire adds: “I and my work colleague Paul Clarke and Sinead Norton from Mums at Work network are now working closely with Eileen to globally raise awareness of ‘Share My Legacy’.

“Eileen is coming home to Northern Ireland during International Women’s Week and has also agreed to be the keynote speaker at a Mums at Work event in Cookstown.

“Also the workshops, which can facilitate 50 people each day free of charge and with lunch, are a chance for people to come together to interact and to learn the art of storywriting.

“Eileen will personally teach them how they can start to write their own legacy letter.

“I am so delighted to now have the opportunity to meet Eileen in person for the first time when she comes home to visit in March, and to be able to share this opportunity with so many others.”

n To secure a place on the storywriting course, register at Eventbrite or on the Share My Legacy Facebook page.

n Eileen will also be the keynote speaker at the Mums at Work International Women’s Day event in the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown on March 8 from 7-9.30pm. Tickets are available from www.mums-at-work.com. To download the legacy letter guide, go to Sharemylegacy.com