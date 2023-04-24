Donegan’s restaurant review: Great food and plenty of it in Bangor

Generous portions and no shortage of quality either at Bangor bar/restaurant

I had a friend visiting from the City of London and I felt an ideal place for dinner would be the recently anointed City of Bangor.

Donegan’s

37-39 High Street,

Bangor,

Tel: 028 9146 3928

Donegan’s restaurant, situated halfway up High Street above a pub by the same name, was our choice and it certainly didn’t disappoint. After a relaxing drink in the bar, we made our way upstairs to the restaurant, where we were shown to our table by the window then left to peruse the menu.

The team gave us a few minutes then returned to ask if we had any questions about the menu. There was also a specials board and an extensive vegetarian/vegan menu.

We decided to go for it and try three courses.

My friend decided on the homemade soup of the day with wheaten bread, which they described as absolutely delightful.

I opted for the crispy pork ribs with barbecue sauce; they were also excellent, with just the correct amount of sauce to enhance rather than dominate the ribs.

For mains I chose the surf and turf, but asked for fillet steak, as opposed to the sirloin on the menu.

Scampi at Donegan's

This was not a problem and it was cooked to perfection and served with seared garlic and Cajun scampi, mushrooms, tobacco onions and my choice of sauce. My side order of Mexican potatoes was included.

My companion opted for the scampi with skinny fries. Both meals looked delicious and the portions were most generous, causing us to look at each other knowing we were questioning our decision to have a starter without actually speaking.

Just as we were both saying how enjoyable the food was and singing the praises of the chef, the dessert menu appeared.

Feeling completely full up, we both declined but the staff member said: “I’ll just leave the menu there in case you change your mind.”

After a very necessary break, during which we were both unusually quiet, I made the mistake of reading the menu.

I talked myself into having some banoffee and cream pie, causing my companion to go for the chocolate brownie.

The desserts, like the rest of the food, were indeed exquisite, causing me to vow I wouldn’t eat for a week.

If you don’t feel like the full restaurant experience, you can also have lunch or an evening meal in the bar downstairs.

Food is served daily from midday until 9pm. A children’s menu is also available.

You can also choose to eat in the extensive beer garden, weather permitting.

Donegan’s restaurant has been owned for more than 16 years by chef Paul Gray and his vast experience is certainly evident when it comes to the superb food he consistently serves to the obvious delight of his customers.

The chef is also happy, if you cannot see exactly what you want on the menu, to do what he can to meet your desire if at all possible.

If you intend to visit this popular restaurant at the weekend, I would recommend that you book ahead. It would also be worthwhile mentioning if you wanted the fillet steak.

The chocolate brownie at Donegan's

The food

Homemade soup, £4.95

Crispy pork ribs, £6.95

Scampi and fries, £16.95

Surf and turf, £32.95

Chocolate brownie, £5.95

Banoffee pie, £5.95

Two glasses of wine, £11.90

Two cappuccinos, £5.90

Total: £91.50

​The rating