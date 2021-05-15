Eat, drink and be Merri

Go all out at Dublin’s finest, the Merrion, haunt of the rich and famous

We’ve all had a pretty awful year due to the pandemic which will definitely make us appreciate those getaways even more this year.

Just before the latest restrictions took effect I got the chance to check out the jewel in Dublin’s hospitality crown and it was one of the most enjoyable stays I have ever had in the city.

Located in the heart of Georgian Dublin opposite Government Buildings, close to the leafy walks of St Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square, the five-star Merrion Hotel is the perfect base from which to explore the Irish capital and all it has to offer.

As soon as you arrive at the hotel with its impressive facade, you will realise you are in for a very luxurious stay.

The 142-bedroom and suite property is spread over four beautifully restored Georgian townhouses and this period feel is evident throughout. One of those Georgian houses (No 24), Mornington House, was the reputed birthplace of Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington.

Everything about the Merrion, which is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is old-school luxury with the latest mod cons. Doormen in top hats will warmly welcome you on your arrival in the magnificent marble lobby and into the plush drawing room with its roaring fire.

The drawing room in the Merrion

It is little surprise to learn that it is the hotel of choice for visiting dignitaries and celebrities so don’t be surprised to see some very famous faces during your stay. Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Rihanna, AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen, Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and Cameron Diaz are just a few of the many who have stayed in the past.

Thanks to face masks, I had no idea if any celebs were residents during my stay.

As you would expect the rooms exude luxury and comfort with their divine queen-sized beds and luxury-thread linen. I defy anyone not to have the best night’s sleep there.

A main house deluxe room with queensized bed

Both the bedrooms and the bathrooms, which feature Carrara marble and Asprey toiletries, are very spacious. Mine included a magnificent original marble fireplace.

While it would be easy to just stay in the hotel and your room and all it has to offer (even more so in these pandemic times), the Merrion has so much on its doorstep.

The nearest Luas tram stop is just a few minutes away with connections around the city and to the main train stations.

WORLD FAMOUS: The Old Library at Trinity

The shops of Grafton Street are also a short walk as are main tourist attractions like Trinity College (thanks to Normal People it is more popular than ever) and its library with the Book of Kells and The Little Museum of Dublin. Nicknamed the ‘people’s museum’ of Dublin, it tells the story of the city over the last 100 years.

Highlights include a first edition of Ulysses to old bus scrolls, a statue of Bono, a lectern used by JFK on his 1963 visit to Ireland and an original copy of a letter given to the Irish envoys to the treaty negotiations of 1921, whose contradictory instructions helped cause the split which sparked the Civil War.

While in the city make sure to visit the Guinness Storehouse. It is my favourite attraction in Dublin. The views of the city from the Gravity Bar are amazing and worth the trip even if you’re not a stout fan.

The Guinness Storehouse

Back at the Merrion there are lots of food and drink options. The hotel is home to the 2-star Michelin Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, The Cellar Bar, The Garden Room, and the intimate No. 23 Cocktail Bar.

DELISH: Kataifi prawns

I dined in the Garden Room, a chic restaurant which overlooks the hotel’s courtyard gardens. With floor-to-ceiling windows it is a great place to sit and relax while enjoying the finest food and drink.

Caramelised almond and milk chocolate cremeaux

The emphasis is on excellence for both the food and wine menus and it certainly delivers.

For starters I had some large juicy Kataifi prawns (meaty prawns wrapped in pastry and deep-fried to crisp perfection) with mango salsa, dressed with coriander, cress and lemon dill. All the flavours worked perfectly together and this was one of the best prawn dishes I have tasted for years.

Mains was a 28-day dry-aged, grass-fed Irish sirloin steak with skinny fries, onion rings, watercress and peppercorn sauce. It was a sizeable steak and cooked exactly medium rare as I requested. Unfortunately the failure of many other restaurants to still cook a steak anything other than rare or well done amazes me. The Merrion’s steak gets top marks from me.

Another winner was my dessert of caramelised almond and milk chocolate cremeaux with salted caramel ice cream and blackberries. My mouth is watering writing about that now.

The Garden Room Restaurant

Breakfast was also served in the Garden Room and again was flawless.

Before you leave make sure to spend time in the tranquil Tethra Spa, with its beautiful blue-tiled pool, fully-equipped gym, Italian marble steam room and full range of treatments.

INVITING: The still waters of the pool at the Tethra Spa in the Merrion

Also check out the hotel’s art collection, one of the largest in Ireland, which is evident throughout the Merrion.

As things get back to normal and with hotels in the Republic reopening on June 2, we should all treat ourselves as best we can so if you fancy a little bit of luxury put the Merrion at the top of your to-do list for 2021.

Factfile:

The Merrion’s Five Star Steal package includes:

•1 night stay in a Garden Wing room

•bottle of chilled champagne on arrival

•3 course dinner for two in The Garden Room restaurant, followed by breakfast the next morning

From €185pps

The Seven Star Heaven package includes:

•1 night in an historic main house deluxe room

•A bottle of chilled champagne in your room on arrival

•Full Irish breakfast the next morning in The Garden Room Restaurant

•4 course dinner for two, from the a la carte menu in Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud (Ireland’s first 2 Star Michelin restaurant)

•A full body massage or facial for two in The Merrion Spa

•Use of the Merrion bikes to explore the city’s neighboring parks and cycling routes

•Complimentary access to The Merrion Health Club

From €495pps

Contact The Merrion Hotel directly on 003531 6030600 or email info@merrionhotel.com or visit the website: www.merrionhotel.com