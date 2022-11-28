Empire of the son: The rags-to-riches story of NI hotel chain owner Eugene McKeever, and how he passed the tricks of the trade on to his only son Eddie

The owner of the McKeever Hotel Group worked his way from the bottom up and has watched proudly as his son has done the same.

From left: Eugene McKeever and Eddie McKeever in company with Martin Neeson and Malachy McCollum at the Crosskeys pub

Eddie McKeever, the newly-appointed president of Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, with his wife Samantha at Hospitality Exchange 2022 in Crowne Plaza Belfast

Father and son Eugene and Eddie McKeever are proving a force to be reckoned with in the hospitality industry.

Owner of the McKeever Hotel Group, self-made hotel mogul Eugene has worked his way from the bottom up and has watched proudly as his son Eddie has done the same.

Just like his father, Eddie has had to earn his position as operations director in the chain which now boasts five hotels.

The esteem in which both men are held within the industry was demonstrated when Eddie followed in his father’s footsteps to be appointed new Northern Ireland Hotels president at the Hospitality Exchange conference.

It is a prestigious post on the Northern Ireland Hotel Federation Board, which represents people right across the industry.

And he hopes to use his two years in office to improve the industry’s poor image on working hours and wages.

Eddie (39) says: “I am very proud to be president. It is a real honour to think that your peers think that highly of you.

“At the end of the day, dad and I just go in and do a day’s work and try to do the best we can.”

It is a humble statement which reflects a duo who have always kept their feet on the ground, despite the ever growing success of their business. Eugene (69) was 12 years old when he first started to work in what was then Corr’s Corner Bar in Newtownabbey.

Seven years after he left he bought the place and has since transformed it into one of Northern Ireland’s finest family hotels. He has continued to expand his empire, something which father and son have plans to keep growing.

Eugene’s rise in the industry has been meteoric and it all started in childhood when he grew up in a house in rural Antrim with a pub in the living room.

He says: “I was 12 and my late brother Gerry was 11 when we started work in Corr’s Corner. It was just a bar then and they didn’t do food. Not long after we started, John Corr’s brother-in-law Jack O’Neill came in and told me to go into the kitchen and Gerry to stay in the bar.

“I was 12 and I started doing food which was just sandwiches and soup at the time.

“It started as a chance to earn a few shillings but I had been raised in a house that had a bar in the living room in Claudy so it was in my blood anyway.

“It was always my ambition to own my own pub. I left school at 15 to work in Corr’s Corner as a full-time chef and was head chef by the age of 21.

“Then I left in 1986 to open my own restaurant in Randalstown which was a 40-seater and seven years later went back and bought Corr’s Corner.”

While working his way up, Eugene also spent six years studying part-time, completing catering exams, hospitality management exams and a postgraduate in business studies at the University of Ulster.

He recalls what it meant to him to be owner of the once-humble bar where he had started his career as a young boy. “I didn’t know if I had the ability or wherewithal to buy it and I remember the first time I sat behind John Corr’s desk thinking, ‘Oh my good God, will I still be here in 12 months?’”

He was 39, the age his son Eddie is today.

Since then, he and his wife Catherine, who is also a managing director of the group, kept growing their business, acquiring new properties and investing huge amounts to upgrade their facilities.

Today Corr’s Corner, where it all started, is unrecognisable to the humble roadhouse they took over 30 years ago.

In 1997 the couple turned it into a hotel by adding 30 bedrooms and eight years later spent another £4m transforming and extending it to include eight conference suites, a banqueting suite, a new public bar and doubling the size of the grill bar and adding an additional 38 bedrooms. In 2019, they added a fitness suite.

Eugene’s services to hospitality and tourism in Northern Ireland saw him awarded an MBE by the Queen in 2014, among a host of other accolades.

The couple worked hard while also raising their family. Oldest daughter Bridgene Keely entered the business and is director of marketing.

Eddie, their only son, also followed in his parents’ footsteps while daughters Marian works for the Food Standards Agency, Joanne is a teacher and Francis is a chartered accountant.

Now sitting at the helm of an impressive empire — which also includes the Dunadry, Dunsilly, Adair Arms and Dillons hotels — Eugene says he never forgets his 12-year-old self, running the kitchen of Corr’s Corner.

He recalls: “It is a bit surreal. I still go in every day to do a day’s work but sometimes on a Saturday night I go out and drive round all the hotels and I have those moments when I can’t believe that we built it all.

“I would like to think that I still keep my feet on the ground.”

It is an attitude that has rubbed off on son Eddie, who was determined to prove himself and gain experience before entering the family business.

He studied for a degree in hospitality and tourism at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh and began his working career in the Burlington Hotel in Dublin.

He explains: “That was brilliant training as it was huge, with 500 bedrooms and 1,800 people sitting down for dinner every night.

“I then moved to the Maldron Hotel group around the time of the 2009 recession when some hotels went into receivership.

“The Maldron took some of them over and it was my job to go in and see what was wrong in them and get them out of it.”

It is experience that has served the family company well during their new acquisitions, each one of which the McKeevers have upgraded.

Now as president of the NIHF, Eddie is looking forward to two years of working on behalf of colleagues across the hospitality industry.

Having emerged from the challenges of the Covid crisis, he hopes to focus on improving the industry’s image as a career choice.

He adds: “We do have a skills shortage and problems with how the industry is viewed in terms of unsocial hours and low pay.

“Both have completely changed. With shift work people can get weekends off and the message that we want to get out is that it is a career of choice and it is a safe industry.

“Not one hotel here closed its doors permanently as a result of the pandemic. It is a safe career option that can take you around the world.

“Yes, entry level jobs when you go in untrained are minimum wage positions but everyone is offered training and quickly you can move up and earn more.

“Very few staff come in and stay at entry-level jobs. We talk to staff about what direction they want to go in.

“The opportunities are there for those who want them and it is a career which will give you skills you can have for life.”