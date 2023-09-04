European Heritage Open Days offer a window into the past

Unlock tales of the olden days with series of fascinating events during European Heritage Open Days this weekend

Mrs McKinley in front of the large doors of the Bridewell, formerly a courthouse and jail

Stephanie Lavery as Mrs McKinley the jailer, in the Bridewell cells

Standing in front of a huge 19th century wooden door, brandishing the enormous original key, the stern Mrs McKinley cuts an imposing figure in her long black dress, hair pulled back into a severe bun.

At the Bridewell, in Magherafelt, you could find yourself locked up and at the mercy of the jailer for all kinds of petty crimes, including skipping fines and stealing a loaf of bread.

The Bridewell courthouse was opened in 1804 and dealt with the less serious crimes of the day — but those who committed them still faced a tough reckoning.

After decades of justice, the building became the town hall in 1890, and by the 1940s it was a public library — which is still is to this day.

Today it also houses the offices of Mid Ulster District Council’s visitor Information Centre.

The cells are still accessible to visitors and the building still boasts the original 1804 courthouse door.

It is this door — and the imposing jailer Mrs McKinley, played by Stephanie Lavery — that will greet tour visitors during European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) weekend on September 9 and 10.

The Bridewell is among more than 200 fascinating places opening their doors to the public as part of the initiative.

Allison O’Keefe is visitor information services officer for the council, and says the tours will give people the opportunity to find out about the history behind such a familiar local landmark.

Deirdre Fox at Friars Bush graveyard

“We’re open six days a week and we welcome visitors, but people might be more used to coming here to borrow books or attend a pilates class,” she laughs.

“On the Friday before EHOD weekend, we have four local schools coming in for a tour with Mrs McKinley to find out what it was like to be a prisoner in the 1800s.

“She’s absolutely brilliant — she stays in character the whole time and can be very stern.

“Visitors will be able to get a feel for what it was like in the cells and the deeper history of the place in a fun way.

“The tour will also take visitors to the really old graveyard behind the building, which dates back to 1425 and the early days of Christianity. There’s the ruins of a really old church and a holy well dedicated to St Patrick.”

Stephanie Lavery, of Time Steps Living History, created the character of Mrs McKinley for the council and says she loves getting into character for the part.

“The first time I did the Bridewell tours, about six years ago, it was all local people from Magherafelt, because they all wanted to know about the history behind the library, which was really wonderful,” she says.

Stephanie Lavery as Mrs McKinley, the jailer

Time Steps was established in 2010 as a living history company dedicated to providing educational, entertaining, historical interpretations of how life once was throughout the island of Ireland.

Companies such as Time Steps offer tools to make history more accessible; its ethos is that people remember more if they do more.

“I stay in character throughout and I research the history element really well so I can answer questions,” explains Stephanie of her role.

“Mrs McKinley is a Victorian jailer so she’s quite stern — she believes that criminals should be punished.

“In Victorian times the Bridewell court would have heard petty sessions most weeks, but then quarterly sessions every three months for more serious crimes.

“Once people had been arrested they’d be locked up in the Bridewell until the next court sitting, which could have been a week or three months away.”

Friars Bush cemetery is Belfast's oldest Christian graveyard

European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) is an annual event now in its 26th year, celebrating local architecture, history and culture — and in Northern Ireland, it is run by the Department for Communities, with the support of the Council of Europe and European Commission.

Every year venues across the country welcome visitors to sites and buildings that might not normally be open to the public, free of charge.

There are also talks, tours and lectures.

This year, close to 200 of Northern Ireland’s historic landmarks and hidden gems will open, offering free entry with accompanying activities.

Another historic spot welcoming visitors for the weekend will be Friar’s Bush Cemetery in Stranmillis, Belfast, which is believed to be the city’s oldest Christian burial ground.

This special spot is not normally open to the public, and will give visitors a glimpse of Belfast’s social history many hundreds of years ago.

Friars Bush graveyard in Stranmillis

Deirdre Fox is founder of social enterprise group Cairde Na Cille — or Friends of the Cemetery — and says that volunteers are running six guided tours of the site across the weekend.

“In my opinion this is an absolute treasure of Belfast,” she says.

“We know there was once a friary on this site, in fact this area of Belfast was once called Friar’s Town.

“There is evidence of this cemetery on a map of the city from 1570, but we know it’s much older. We think it was even in use as a burial ground in pagan times.

“There are some fascinating things here — we have a mass famine grave and the grave of Valantine Rennee, who was the harpist for King George IV.

“We’re going to have a harpist playing on some of our tours to reflect that.”

Deirdre is currently in talks with Belfast City Council over plans to restore the site, saying that most people in Belfast will walk past and “not even know it’s there”.

She adds: “Events like the open weekend are so important because this heritage belongs to all of us, and connecting with history on tours like ours is a way of transporting people back in time.”

Other highlights for EHOD weekend include ‘Lesser Known Causeway’ tours at Giant’s Causeway, guided tours of Navan Centre and Fort, Armagh, an open house at The Strand Cinema in Belfast, and a poetry, music and drama show at Kilclief Castle in Downpatrick.

Launching this year’s event, Department for Communities permanent secretary Colum Boyle says: “It’s the perfect opportunity for us to explore our rich and shared heritage by visiting historic buildings, monuments, landmarks and hidden gem, many of which aren’t normally open to visitors.”

There is an app and brochure to help you get the most out of EHOD weekend.

​For more information, visit discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/arts-culture-and-heritage/european-heritage-open-days