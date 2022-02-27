‘Even as a tiny lad, we knew Alex Higgins was special’

50 years after his first title, Royal bar regulars recall the good and the bad of Sandy Row’s favourite son

Send-off: Top snooker stars and close pals Jimmy White (left) and Ken Doherty (above) at Alex’s funeral in 2010. Credit: Liam McBurney

Alex at the height of his fame in 1973. Credit: PA

Fond memories: Stanley Duncan in the Royal Bar. Stanley would often run to the bookies for Higgins

Stanley Duncan smiles as he recalls how he predicted that a 10-year-old boy called Alex Higgins would go on to become a snooker champion.

Stanley (91) is the oldest customer in the Royal Bar in Belfast’s Sandy Row which has become a virtual shrine to ‘Hurricane’ Higgins who honed his skills as a kid in the nearby Jampot club.

“Even as a tiny wee lad it was obvious that he was something special,” says Stanley, as the snooker world marks the 50th anniversary of the Hurricane’s first of two world championship wins this weekend.

The victory was the springboard for Alex’s tumultuous career based in England.

But Stanley was unexpectedly to come back into Higgins’ life when he returned to Belfast, a shell of the superstar he had been, before his death in July 2010.

“I used to take Alex’s bets to the bookies near the Royal Bar,” says Stanley, who never lost his admiration for the king of the green baize despite the spectacular fall from grace.

The former champ spent many of his last days in the Royal, invariably poring over the racing papers to decide which horses to wager his meagre benefits on.

Outside the Royal at the junction of Sandy Row and Donegall Road — which is directly opposite where the snooker genius lived, and died — a mural of him has become a famous landmark which pays homage to the ‘People’s Champion.’

But inside, in the Alex Higgins Lounge, there’s a lesser-known treasure trove of Hurricane memorabilia and mementoes to the snooker hero from nearby Abingdon Street.

The paintings and pictures — one of them which Alex autographed with a smiley face beside his signature — show him in all his pomp at the snooker table and puffing cigarettes at a tournament.

But perhaps the most easily recognisable gems on the walls are two famous hats that Alex owned.

One is his trademark black fedora that he wore in the good times at championships and the not-so-great times as he sank his lonely pints of Guinness in the Royal.

In the bar nowadays there’s no shortage of people willing to share their stories of Alex at the top of his trade and at the end of his life.

Even today the Royal regulars can still picture the bespectacled, emaciated shadow of the man that Alex had been in his glory days when he mixed with celebrities of stage and screen.

In the Royal he usually sat on his own and kept himself to himself and if and when he did speak it was barely above a whisper, a legacy of his throat cancer.

Alex famously wasn’t always the most affable of companions, but any excesses were generally accepted as symptomatic of his ill-health by the bar’s clientele who still saw him as royalty in the Royal.

“He always came in and sat in the same place as he studied the form in the racing pages,” says Walter Ewart.

“He chose the same seat because it was under a particularly bright light, and he could see what he was writing on his dockets.”

Not that the help from above did the gambler much good, according to Walter. “I don’t remember that many of his bets came up,” he says.

And Alex’s bookies ‘runner’ Stanley concurs.

“But there were a couple of times that Alex did win big-time,” he recalls. “However, we all knew where the winnings would go, back on the gee-gees.”

For most of the drinkers in the Royal there’s a clear sense of pride as well as pity for Alex Higgins who cut a sorry sight as he was losing the biggest battle of his life against his devastating illnesses.

Says Stanley: “You can’t forget what he did for snooker. If it hadn’t been for him the sport would never have gained the sort of popularity it did on the television. But I wasn’t surprised to see him conquering the world.

“I was one of the regulars in the Jampot snooker club which was in an entry off the Donegall Road. And this small kid would arrive looking for a game. I played him but he had the beating of me at times. He was brilliant and I really liked him.

“Sometimes Alex would ask if any of us older men would play him for money. But I had more sense.

“There were nights that Alex would fall asleep in the club.”

Stanley and the other regulars in the Royal will drink a toast this weekend to Alex’s unforgettable triumph over John Spencer in the 1972 world championship final in the rather less than glamorous Selly Park British Legion Hall in Birmingham.

It was a glory day that brought him nothing like the riches that are up for grabs in snooker today.

The record books show that Alex, who in 1972 was the youngest ever world champion at the age of 22 years and 345 days, pocketed a cheque for £400, a pittance compared to what he was to win in his glittering career during which it’s estimated he amassed up to £4million in prize money.

But little of his fortune stayed in his bank account for long and on his return to Belfast Alex, who once had a mansion, was grateful to live in sheltered accommodation in a fold in Sandy Row where his sisters cared for him.

“They broke their hearts over Alex,” says Walter. “They tried their best to help him, but it was impossible.”

Sandy Row residents attempted to look out for him too and pictures showed his kitchen cupboards well stocked with food, but he was rarely in the mood or in a physical state to eat.

One old friend tells the story of how Alex invited him round to his home for what he promised would be a ‘gourmet meal’ which turned out to be a shared scone, cut in two with two mugs of tea.

Walter says news of Alex’s passing at the age of 61 in July 2010, wasn’t a major surprise, but it still devastated Sandy Row. The cause of his death was listed as a combination of malnutrition, pneumonia, tooth decay and a bronchial condition.

He explains: “The roads around here were hiving for his funeral to St Anne’s Cathedral and underlined the affection that there was for him. And he’s still a hero.”

And not just to local people.

Even now tourists drop into the Royal to have photographs of themselves taken in the Alex Higgins Lounge.

And barman Michael Brown says Alex’s snooker pal Jimmy White pays regular trips to the Royal, adding: “At the time of the Northern Ireland snooker championships visitors including referees make a beeline for the bar to pay their respects to the Hurricane.”

Billy Shaw says that as Alex’s voice grew weaker, he was reduced to writing notes to other drinkers in the Royal. “And some of them weren’t particularly complimentary,” he laughs.

“I never kept any of mine. But there’s probably a big market now for handwritten messages like those ones.”

The Jampot where Alex honed his snooker skills was demolished after it closed in 1968.

A second mural of Alex which was painted on a gable wall nearby has also disappeared, but memories of the Hurricane are still as fresh as ever — as are the calls for a statue to be erected in tribute to one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic, colourful and controversial characters.