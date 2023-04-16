Events organiser to revolutionise our shopping spaces with mix of local arts, crafts, food and music

One of the markets in which Caroline is involved at St Anne's Cathedral

Caroline McHugh is on a mission to enliven our shopping experience by making markets a vibrant mainstay of our lives.

If the mum-of-two gets her way, then towns and cities across Northern Ireland will be buzzing with events bringing a mix of artisan stalls, music and food together for an eclectic shopping experience.

And already she is making incredible headway in her drive to inject new life into towns and cities while also giving local creatives a new platform for their work.

Since she set up her company, Little Fox Events, three years ago, Caroline has built a reputation for delivering bespoke events in Northern Ireland.

Her track record includes the monthly uber-cool East Block Bazaar, Belfast Flea Market, plus bespoke markets in St Anne’s Cathedral, Hillsborough Castle, 2 Royal Avenue, The Black Box and Common Market.

Her newest venture will see people flock to the Banana Block in East Belfast this month for a unique sustainable fashion experience.

East Block Fashion proved a hit when first staged last November and Caroline is delighted to bring it back.

It will see the Banana Block transformed into a shopping extravaganza showcasing the best in fashion designers and makers from north to south.

And for founder Caroline, no Little Fox event would be complete without live music, hot food, craft beers, cocktails and cakes.

“It is really important to showcase the beautiful clothing and accessories that are designed, made or curated on our doorstep and importantly provide an evening to shop in a more conscious way, as an alternative to the high street,” she says.

“These are concepts that can bring about a real positive change and we hope to hold one each season throughout the year.”

Caroline (46) is no stranger to fashion having set up a clothes label, Frankies. She is a mother of two — Beau (22 months) and Milo (6) — with a career which has taken her from producing music, being a booking agent, tour manager and managing gigs to DJing and then running her own varied events as well as designing event spaces.

Caroline's husband Andy with Beau

Born in Dublin, she studied for a degree in Fine Art: Sculpture in Wales and after college, her focus turned to music as she dabbled in bands, toured Europe and the US and embarked on a solo career as Gretta Gunn, an electronic producer and singer.

This led to making many friends in the music industry whom she then started tour managing to eventually become a booking agent, with her biggest act being the Villagers for many years.

“I did a few gigs as Gretta Gunn and it was great and then I took writer’s block which I haven’t been able to shift for the last 10 years,” she says.

“It has been like a torturing sound in my ear telling me to make music, but I just can’t. The other part of my ego is making stuff, so I fell into the events world. That’s why music is such a big part of the events I run, that and giving artists a platform.”

Caroline performing as Gretta Gunn

Her life changed dramatically in 2012 when at a gig in Belfast, she met her husband Andy, who is co-founder of Belfast record label Rudimentary Records and design and production company Boom Clap Play.

Caroline left her life in the south behind and set up home with Andy in Belfast. Their first baby Milo was born in 2016. While at home she started Frankies Made In Belfast, specialising in homemade dungarees for grown-ups and kids.

She also started to DJ and made a name for herself spinning discs at the Black Box and working with Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, Belfast International Arts Festival, Belfast Music and the NI Science Festival.

Surprised to find Belfast didn’t have any flea markets of the type she was used to in Dublin, she decided to set up one.

Events company owner Caroline McHugh

The Belfast Flea in the Sunflower Bar on Union Street was a monthly fixture for five years before Covid struck and the forerunner to the setting up of Little Fox Events.

“I love it. It has such a great vibe on a Sunday and Pedro (Donald, owner of the Sunflower) has been so good to me over the years.

“Moving up here makes you feel you can do a lot more. Belfast is so fresh and there seems to be a lot of cynicism too.

“People tend to think new things won’t work and for me that was a good thing because it gave me the opportunity to do me.

“I set up Belfast Flea market seven years ago and there was a two-year break because of Covid-19. I then started holding markets all around town and then when we moved to east Belfast, I discovered the Banana Block which is a great space, like something you would find in London or Berlin, and it is amazing to have it in the middle of east Belfast.

“We launched the East Block Bazaar which runs on the last Sunday of every month. For me it is as much about bringing people together to enjoy good food and music as it is about the stalls.

“So many people making brilliant local produce and it is such a shame for it to not have a platform. I love doing what I do, and I would love to see markets like this all over the city — there are enough people here to make them diverse.”

The space at 2 Royal Avenue that Caroline designed

East Block Bazaar is a flea market which has breathed new life into Sundays in the east of the city.

However, hot on the heels of this exciting new business venture, Covid hit the market scene badly and, with no work and no income, Caroline returned to familiar ground with her fashion label.

She made cotton reusable bespoke masks, selling them in the Refill Quarter on the Belmont Road and online. During that time the family grew with the arrival of Beau, a little sister for Milo, and Caroline married Andy.

When Beau was three months old, Little Fox Events was given an amazing opportunity to reimagine and design the event space for 2 Royal Avenue, the former Tesco building.

Caroline met the challenge to turn the heritage building into a beautiful oasis in a busy city in six weeks.

“That was a bit of a gift, the building is so beautiful and being asked to design a space where people could just sit and relax away from the hustle and bustle of the city was amazing, it was music to my ears. I loved every minute of it,” she says.

Caroline, Andy, Milo and Beau

While running her own company with two young children has not been easy, she still has plans to continue to grow the market offering.

“I do miss music and I do miss making art but for now I can live vicariously through my events and wait for my kids to not need me quite so much.

“Being a mum and having a full-on career is very challenging, and I sometimes want the roller-coaster to stop but I do love giving makers a platform to sell from and I love seeing start-ups flourish.

“We have some great events planned for 2023 which will be a little different and involve design and fine art. Watch this space!”

East Block Fashion market returns on Thursday, April 20.