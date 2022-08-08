‘Every townland has its own story to tell’

Co Armagh woman Ciara’s lockdown start-up maps ancient boundaries, ‘keeping alive the people and places we know and love’

Ciara Connolly’s business idea came when looking for a memorable present for her granny.

“I had tried to source a print of my townland for my granny a few years ago and it didn’t work out,” says Ciara who has since developed website mytownland.ie.

“Fast forward a year or two and I tried the same again for my husband for Christmas. There was still no luck then. I have a background in geography and mapping so I wondered if I could create one myself, and so mytownland was born from there.”

Townlands are the place names for the smallest divisions of land in Ireland and they’ve always been crucial to local identity.

Ciara always had an interest in people and places and, through her geography degree at Queen’s, also developed a particular interest in mapping.

Born and reared in Middletown, Co Armagh, she is passionate about rural areas.

“Granny and my stepmum always made us include the townland on all our letters, correspondence, and whatever,” says the former Rural Development Council employee.

“At the time I didn’t really understand but I totally get the sentiment of it all now. It’s part of who I am, and I appreciate that more now as an adult.

“It’s where my father lives and where we were born and reared. My mother passed away when me and my sister were young, so the townland also gives a strong sense of connection and a strong sense of place.”

Ciara’s keen interest in local communities coupled with the pandemic — and the realisation that if she wanted to follow a creative pursuit now was the time — led to her new business.

The pandemic too also changed how the mum-of-three felt about work.

“I am grateful that I can take my work with me and do it anywhere really,” she says.

“To think a few years ago after leaving university I used to live in Monaghan and travel to Belfast for work. I couldn’t drive and I took two buses and a taxi ride to just get me to the office.

“It was madness really, but I thought I had to do it. Now with the family that would be impossible. I always wanted to start my own business so I had to create something that would work with family life also. It’s full-on at the minute but I’m loving it.”

The site enables you to turn your townland into a meaningful, unique and personalised map print. And when it comes to creating each print, every detail is important.

“I tried so many times to get the print right,” says Ciara, a former chairperson of Middletown Community Forum.

“Firstly, to get the resolution right so the image was clear and concise and just the right level of detail was included.

“I worked with a developer to make sure rivers, roads, forests, lakes, and other important features were included. Getting the right paper was a little trickier. I tried so many samples.

“The print had to be of the highest quality and last a lifetime.

“We’ve inherited our townland names from our ancestors, they command a unique loyalty and should be treasured so the paper had to be of the highest quality.”

Each print is made on premiere mould Giclee art paper and treated with an inkjet receptive coating that produces deep blacks and vibrant colours that catch the light.

Every townland has a story to tell. They have a history in their meaning but the people within those townlands have their own history and meaning too. They reflect and represent the people, the families, the memories and the good times.

“They hold a part of us that runs deeper than we could ever imagine,” explains Ciara.

“They tell stories of adventure, of landscape, of culture and change. With the introduction of postcodes and Eircodes in the south we could potentially lose and forget these townland names.

“In Carricklane, for example, it’s a pretty townland name but its original Irish, An Carraig Leathan, the broad stone, makes sense to locals in this County Armagh townland, as a broad seam of rock has always made sinking a spade into the soil a challenge,” says Ciara.

“Quignashee in Co Mayo is known as ‘The place of the fairies’ is also F26 YN77 — just doesn’t have the same ring to it does it… maybe I’m a bit of a romantic when it comes to place names, if that’s even a thing.”

It’s clear how passionate she is about her personalised townland prints.

“They’re more than just a decoration, they’re a conversation starter,” laughs Ciara.

“They remind you of the place that brought you up and they encourage incredible conversations and sharing of stories that otherwise may be lost.

“I feel your townland and the landscape keeps the stories and memories of people you once knew fully alive, even when time has moved on. Your townland is always there to comfort you and remind you of where you came from.”

Still new to the game, for Ciara, ‘every day is a school day’, who says that business life is more difficult than she anticipated.

“There have been so many times when I’ve had to ‘feel the fear and do it anyway’ as they say.

“Social media is a particular challenge for me. I wasn’t very active on it before mytownland. It’s not something that comes natural to me. But needs must, hopefully someday I won’t have to psyche myself up just to appear on my stories.”

For those interested in having a print made, a customer ideally needs to know the townland’s name.

“If not, they can search our townland directory by entering their parish for example and searching through the list of townlands,” says Ciara.

“Alternatively, anyone can message me through the chat box on the website, sure I never have the phone off me these days.

“If I’m not available straight away give me a shout at info@mytownland.ie and I’ll do a wee bit of digging too.

“It’s nice to hear sometimes that our customers have asked their parents and grandparents for more info on their townland.

“We believe every townland has its own story to tell.”

Currently the business is selling solely online but Ciara is looking into stocking in some local bricks and mortar shops.

“There are some amazing ones out there like Born And Bred or Made in Mourne. (To be stocked in them) would be unbelievable.”

For more information see mytownland.ie