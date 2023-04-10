Ex-concierge Zee swaps scuba diving in the Med for freezing waters of north coast

Born in Egyptian holiday resort Sharm, watersports guru on how he fell in love with his adopted country of Northern Ireland

Zee Azab at Titanic Hotel in Belfast with singers (from far left) Ben Ofoedu, Dane Bowers, Five’s Abz Love and Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

As Zee Azab’s flight into George Best Belfast City Airport emerged from the clouds bringing the lough, the coastline and a patchwork of lush green countryside into view, he knew instantly this is where he wanted to live.

Born in the Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, Zee has worked in hotels all over the world as a concierge, but it is in Northern Ireland where he has finally put down roots due to the “abundance of opportunities” he sees in our tourism sector.

Since arriving in 2001 he has worked as a head concierge in some of Belfast’s finest hotels. However, earlier this year Zee switched careers to focus on his passion for diving and other water pursuits.

Zee said: “On that flight to Belfast all those years ago, I fell in love with the place even before we had touched down.

“It was supposed to be a visit to my wife’s family as we were living in London at the time, but I was immediately thinking about moving here.

“On our second day we took a drive along the Causeway Coast, and I was already locating sites I could take divers for scuba lessons. In less than two months we had moved to Antrim and a month later I had opened my business, Eagle Divers Northern Ireland.”

In addition to scuba diving sessions, Eagle Divers offers a range of activities including stand-up paddle-boarding, sailing, outdoor yoga and kite surfing.

The centre also offers experiences such as waterbike tours and kayak picnic tours on Lough Neagh or on the Causeway Coast from Carnlough.

Zee is convinced it was his background as a concierge which gave him the confidence to make such a bold life decision and to quickly establish employment and business opportunities.

He said: “Being a concierge gives you the confidence to go anywhere in the world and thrive. If you’re not already, you learn to be a people person and make connections wherever you go.

“When I was just 16 my mentor back in Sharm told me to walk the streets and learn everything I could about the resort in order to be a great concierge. When I came back he asked me the price of an item in a restaurant but I didn’t know the answer — he sent me straight back out to eat there and find out.

“Concierges make the magic happen for guests, so we really need to know everything about the place where the hotel is located. If a young person is considering joining the hospitality sector, I would always encourage them to become a concierge as you learn about every department in the hotel.”

Zee Azab scuba diving

Having worked in hospitality in Egypt, Dubai, America, Canada and a number of other European countries, Zee is perfectly placed to comment on Northern Ireland’s burgeoning tourism sector at a time when Tourism NI is actively seeking more people to join the industry.

The tourism body has launched a campaign called ‘Make It Here’ encouraging more people to make a career in tourism and hospitality.

Zee explained: “Northern Ireland is just full of possibilities when it comes to working in tourism. Just look at the number of large cruise liners docking in Belfast now.

“The beauty of this place is that everywhere is easily accessible, so if a passenger from a cruise has only a certain amount of time away from the ship, they can still see and explore lots of places.

“I see endless possibilities for my business on Lough Neagh but because of the size of Northern Ireland, we can easily take our activities and experiences to other places.”

Zee believes another area of growth in the tourism sector in Northern Ireland lies within guided tours.

He said: “When I was at school in Egypt, my teacher ignited a real passion for history within me. We would learn about Northern Ireland and I loved it.

“After moving here I decided to become qualified as a tour guide and now I provide tours for people from all over the world. I speak English, Arabic, Italian, Russian and a little Norwegian and I have been able to deliver Northern Ireland tours in these languages.

“Belfast Met offers tour guide courses and I would encourage anyone interested in becoming a guide to enrol there, the possibilities are really limitless.”

Zee Azab at Carnlough

When he lived in Egypt and later London, Zee ran successful scuba diving businesses and believes Northern Ireland’s coastline is a treasure trove of great sites to explore — even if the waters are a little colder.

He said: “Yes, the Mediterranean Sea is warmer but what Northern Ireland has is such a rich maritime history and there is so much to explore underneath the water along the coastline here.

“I remember a family from Canada arrived at the Belfast hotel where I was working. They said they were in Northern Ireland to look up their ancestry as they believed they had family connections in Antrim.

“I was able to arrange a visit for them to the Public Records Office Northern Ireland (Proni) and they discovered information about their family.

“Next their son, who was there with his girlfriend, came to speak to me to say he planned to propose and asked if I could help him. His only wish was for his family to be present as he proposed.

“I instructed him to go to the bar and wait for me. I then arranged for a private room to be prepared with his family inside waiting to spring the surprise. I then returned to the bar and took the couple for a tour of the hotel. When we got to the private room everyone was there, the man went down on one knee and proposed — it was a very special moment for them all.

“As I say concierges make the magic happen. The next day I took them all in my van to Antrim to see the street where their relatives lived and to give them a tour of Antrim Castle Gardens.

“I also learned that the young couple were keen divers, so I took them scuba diving in Donegal before they went home. I made a connection for life and still speak to them regularly.

“As a head concierge I always felt I was not only an ambassador for my hotels but also an ambassador for Northern Ireland and this is such a good example.

“There is also great camaraderie working in tourism and I have been delighted to be able to partner with other businesses to provide survival skills, experiences, walking tours and boat tours.”

