Fashionista Ria Elliott goes retro

Belfast woman spots a gap in the market with her plus-size vintage pieces… and Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney is already a fan

Siobhan McSweeney (right), on the red carpet at the 2022 TV Choice Awards with Derry Girls co-star Kathy Kiera Clarke, wearing one of Ria's vintage pieces

Five per cent of Ria's profits are donated to a charity for garment workers

Belfast fashionista Ria Elliott has opened up a new world for vintage fashion lovers with her online shop The Green Hanger – specialising in plus-size vintage styles.

With a knack for finding vintage gems in bigger sizes, the mum-of-one has tapped into a niche market. She models and sells her “threadly treasures” on Instagram and has built up a community of loyal customers.

Siobhan McSweeney is a high profile fan of her collections. The Derry Girls’ star was photographed wearing one of Ria’s dresses on the red carpet at an award ceremony last year. And again, earlier this month, McSweeney wore another one of her dresses for an appearance on the Graham Norton show.

“She’s a good supermodel for me,” says Ria, “she said she was really happy to find somewhere that did plus-size vintage. It’s lovely that she’s liked them enough to wear.”

With the growing success of her new business, it’s hard to believe the Belfast woman wasn’t really into fashion until fairly recently when she discovered a love for vintage clothes.

“A few years ago I decided I was going to stop wearing anything new, sort of trying to battle against fast fashion, and I started just wearing second-hand clothes.

“I got quite into it, then I got into vintage as well and it opened up this whole new world for me. Before then I wasn’t really that into clothes. I just really wore what was comfy,” she says.

The idea to start selling the vintage gems that she found online came to Ria when she was chatting to people who said they had difficulty finding vintage clothes in bigger sizes.

“I just started to discover all these amazing things, and was drawn into the vintage world, but then I noticed at the time because I’m plus-size, a lot of people would say, ‘Oh, you can’t get vintage in plus-size.’ and I thought, ‘Well I’m finding stuff,” she explains.

“I was finding clothes for me so that’s when the idea came. I just thought why don’t I just offer it to other people? Show that it is out there — you have to look a bit harder but there is a lot of plus-size vintage as well.”

Ria Elliott from The Green Hanger

Discovering vintage opened up a whole new world to Ria and she started having fun with clothes and getting creative with her look, using make-up and photography to market the products.

“It was getting into vintage clothes that got me into fashion. Before that I guess I found it quite boring, I didn’t really think about it, I wasn’t really interested in fashions. But what’s great about vintage stuff is you can build your own style. It’s much more personal, more colourful and unique. You can find some really unique pieces that you wouldn’t see anywhere else now.

“Before I would have ended up just getting stuff in the supermarket, they seemed to be the only thing that would do plus-size stuff that wasn’t really old-fashioned in a horrible way,” she adds.

Underneath the fun, there’s a serious message within her business as well. Besides the benefits of her clothes being able to bolster women’s confidence, they are a sustainable way to shop and a revolt against the destructive impact fast fashion can have on people and the planet.

“My mindset started to change. I think it was after I had my son, I starting thinking more about the world he was growing up in and I didn’t want to support fast fashion and the exploitation of workers abroad,” she explains. “There is now more sustainable designers with bigger sizes, but price wise they’re very expensive so it wasn’t something you could get easily, just a one-off purchase you’d have to save up for.”

Sustainability is important to Ria, and five per cent of her profits are donated to a charity for garment workers. “I think of the people that make the clothes, I think a lot of people don’t — that’s the problem, they’re a bit detached from it, that’s why I started,” she reveals.

Ria’s wardrobe is now nearly all vintage.

“I don’t really buy anything new now unless I absolutely have no choice, if it’s something I have to get for my son.

“Now I love colours and patterns, that’s what I love about vintage clothes. You can find all sorts of amazing prints and things. I like very bohemian sort of stuff. And anything that has a paisley pattern on it. That’s the one that I’m always hunting for — colourful, paisley, anything from the Seventies I tend to really like.”

Before setting up the business, Ria came from a creative background. She studied art and drama at university and was working as a wedding photographer. She loves the creative side of the business, playing around with colours and creating the photoshoots to post on Instagram.

“I have a lot of loyal customers that will wait to see what I find. It started off more as a passion project and then I went on to Instagram and I’ve found a community of people — vintage sellers and others that love vintage. I build collections. So I’ll get an idea, it might be a piece that will spur the collection, or a colour, or the time of year. I just keep collecting stuff, at any one time I’ll have quite a few collections on the go, I’ll be collecting pieces then once I get them all together I’ll photograph them. Normally I’ll model them because I’ve found people would respond better if they see someone wearing it.”

Ria modelling one of her vintage finds

Ria’s recent collections include a Christmas range, rainbow-inspired designs and the ‘Sparkle in the darkness’ range, which incorporated all things metallic. She also sometimes revamps the pieces she finds, and is planning to branch out in the near future and create her own brand.

“I’m a one-woman show,” she explains. “I do everything, and sometimes you get stuff you have to fix up, so I had to learn to sew as well. I can mend stuff and I’ve been teaching myself to make my own clothes. I’d like to, in the future, make some of my own pieces from vintage fabrics.”

But more importantly she wants to keep on sourcing and selling her “threadly treasures” and debunk the myth that you can’t find plus-size vintage fashion.

“There are sellers that will add on more plus-size vintage to all their stuff now which is good. It’s definitely growing,” she says.

“I know from when I went into vintage shops that there would be barely anything I could fit into, but that’s really just them not sourcing it.”

Ria’s hard work digging for hidden gems comes to fruition when she sees any of the vintage lovers in her online community wearing the clothes.

“When I’ve handpicked something and when somebody posts a picture of them wearing it looking gleaming, it just makes you happy, you just feel good. I’ve found something that gives them confidence.”

Follow Ria's line of clothes on Instagram at thegreenhangervintage