Fermanagh grandad waiting for double lung transplant raises over £8k in incredible Lough Erne challenge

Fermanagh grandad nails 24-hour sailing challenge... despite waiting for double lung transplant: ‘When I arrived into the jetty, there were 150 people blowing horns and waving at me’

Marty back on dry land with his family and well-wishers

Marty was followed by two safety crews during his challenge

Marty Ansfield out on Lough Erne during his challenge

Being in need of a new pair of lungs hasn’t stopped a determined Fermanagh granddad from raising more than £8,000 for charity with an incredible feat of sailing endurance.

Marty Ansfield, from Derrygonnelly, spent 24 hours at the helm of various boats on Lough Erne — at times with just two oxygen cylinders for company.

He and his support crew battled high winds and fatigue to smash their fundraising target for Pulmonary Fibrosis NI and Sailability NI — two causes close to Marty’s heart.

The grandfather-of-three was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis five years ago and is currently on oxygen therapy 24/7 while he awaits an assessment to see if he is suitable to go on the lung transplant list.

“You have two choices in life,” says Marty.

“You can sit and fester on things, or you can get up off your bum and do what you can. I’ve always been a very positive person so I try to do the second option.”

Marty (62) has had a life-long love of sailing and watersports, and worked as a jet-skiing and water-skiing instructor for many years.

He was working as a ferry driver, doing the crossing to Devenish Island, five years ago when his symptoms first began.

“I was doing the litter picking and checking the toilets when I found myself really short of breath,” he remembers.

“My wife Jenny insisted I see a doctor, and I was told I had COPD, emphysema and pulmonary fibrosis.”

From there Marty’s health went steadily downhill and he had to stop driving the ferry, although he continued his work as a disabled sailing instructor and jet-ski instructor, and to this day is still involved with Sailability — a charity that supports and enables disability sailing — at Lough Erne Yacht Club, Foyle Sailability and Belfast Lough Sailability.

“We have a specially-adapted boat for disabled sailing,” he explains. “It’s unsinkable — believe me, I’ve tried.”

Eighteen months ago, Marty had a consultation at Brompton Hospital, in London, and afterwards received a letter.

“It said the only cure for this man is a double lung transplant,” says Marty. “It was a shock when I read that.”

Marty was also told he needed to get his BMI below 30 to be considered eligible to go on the transplant list, so he has recently lost around two stones on a high-protein, low-fat diet.

“You can’t put a price on a set of lungs,” he explains.

“My pulmonary valve, which is like the gas exchanger, is working at just 21%. Breathing and walking is difficult, I use a wheelchair or mobility scooter a lot.

“Now I’ve lost weight, I’m hoping for a lung assessment at the transplant centre in Newcastle, England, and then hopefully I can go on the transplant waiting list.”

Living with pulmonary fibrosis means that Marty can often be tired, and is on a 24-hour oxygen supply.

In the meantime, Marty has been supported by Pulmonary Fibrosis NI, and he and Jenny were the first people to enjoy a week’s respite in the charity’s newly-opened Puffin Lodge, an oxygen-equipped static mobile home in Ballycastle, last summer.

Four months ago, Marty hatched the plan for his sponsored sail after telling Jenny he wanted to give something back to the two charities close to his heart.

“Pulmonary Fibrosis NI has been a great support, and Sailability is great for my wellbeing,” he tells us.

“I told Jenny I wanted to do a wee sail, and it would only be a proper challenge if it was 24 hours. She thought I was half mad, but she knows when I set my mind to something, I will do it.” The couple initially set a target of raising £1,000 for each charity, and Jenny swung into selling books of raffle tickets, targeting the fishermen who flock to Lough Erne for competitions.

Marty with his granddaughter Katie

Marty was also supported by his local community, the yacht club and his family, including his sons Steven (37) and Alan (35), and his grandchildren Aaron (18), Katie (8) and Jaxson (2).

“We sold them for £1 a ticket, but Jenny was great — she always offered people books of five for a fiver,” grins Marty.

“When I ordered the first 3,000 I thought that was too much, but then we just kept going. We were at Lough Erne Yacht Club the night before the sail and we had 10 books of tickets left, so everyone put their hands into their pockets.

“When the tickets were gone they continued just making donations.”

Marty’s sail began at 6pm on Friday, June 30, and he spent the first two hours in a small boat with “just two big bottles of oxygen for company”.

The original plan had been for Marty to alternate between two hours solo sailing, and two hours at the helm in a larger, crewed boat, but as the weather conditions deteriorated an even larger vessel was needed.

“Around midnight things got really tough,” says Marty. “And the next day at points the wind got up to 38 knots.

“I had a safety crew of two other boats out with me all the time as well. It really was a massive team effort and I couldn’t have done it without them.

“When I arrived into the jetty at 6pm on the Saturday evening, I nearly broke down in tears — there was 150 people blowing horns and waving at me. I was so touched.”

Marty, wife Jenny behind him, son Alan (left) and son Steven carrying Marty's grandson Jaxson

Marty has raised over £8,000, which will be split equally between his two chosen charities, and money is still coming in.

Money raised will be used to help fund LEYC’s sailability programme and purchase relevant equipment. Additionally, money raised for Pulmonary Fibrosis NI will be used toward funding for the Puffin Lodge, the charity’s respite facility which helps support people who are living with pulmonary fibrosis.

It’s an incredible achievement — but Jenny (56) says she was just glad to see her husband back on dry land.

“I was glad it was over and he was safe, but he’s such a positive person,” she says. “He may be slower these days but he still gets on with it. One day his mobility scooter even ended up in the water.

“The jetty was slippy — it took me and another guy to pull him out. We had to leave the scooter overnight to dry out the electrics.

“But Marty’s a determined person and he always just gets up and keeps going.”

Marty back on dry land with his family and well-wishers

​Marty has requested that anyone else who wants to support him can make a donation to Pulmonary Fibrosis NI’s Puffin Lodge by visiting: www.justgiving.com/campaign/puffinlodge