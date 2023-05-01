Ferrycarrig Hotel: Perfect family escape by the River Slaney

Take time out from the pressures of life with a trip to one of the best places to stay in Wexford

Wexford, for me at least, always conjures images of Martin Storey’s moustache as he lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup after his county’s All-Ireland hurling championship win in 1996.

It was fitting then that me, my wife and two daughters (five and two) were packed into the car and off down the road to the Ferrycarrig Hotel during the Easter break.

It’s owned by the Griffin Group, founded by the Yellowbellies’ All-Ireland-winning manager from that era, Liam Griffin.

Set into stone by the River Slaney, the Ferrycarrig is a 10-minute drive from Wexford town, with a number of beaches, including the Blue Flag-rated Curracloe, within a 20-minute drive.

We were booked in for the hotel’s Easter Family Escape; a two-night stay with breakfast and an evening meal.

The Ferrycarrig's outdoor area

When we arrived, the sunny south east was nowhere to be seen.

The banks of the river on which the hotel sits were being battered by spring rain that hung over the river like a mist.

But that didn’t matter. When we reached the room, all of which look out onto the river, the two girls were digging their swimming suits out of suitcases.

The members of staff were hugely attentive. Within minutes of arrival, one had delivered spare towels and two bathrobes.

Anyone who has taken young children to a hotel knows the importance of space, and there was plenty of it in the room.

A travel cot — much bigger than our youngest’s own, to her delight — was neatly tucked into the corner, and our eldest was spoiled for choice with not one but two beds.

Patio doors opened onto a grass courtyard with a view to the river, and a small playground just across the way was noted with excitement by the children.

The swimming pool

The leisure club, and more specifically the pool, was always going to make or break the trip for them though.

We donned the ramshackle collection of swimming hats from previous stays and off we went.

The pool is divided into two sections, with the children’s part — with mini-jacuzzi at one end — leading seamlessly into the adults’ section.

Two lanes are closed off for the serious swimmers, leaving the rest for families to relax in the area close to the children’s pool.

We ate in the Dry Dock Bar the first night, opting to keep the evening meal for the second. My wife and I both had herb-infused chicken supreme, which definitely hit the spot after a day’s travelling.

I tend to judge children’s food by how quietly they eat it, and there was not a peep out of our two until the plates were empty.

Breakfast is served in the Reeds Restaurant and has a wide selection of cereals, fruit, cooked food and pastries to set you up for a day of exploring the county.

Our writer's daughters

The pancake machine, in particular, was a big hit with the dozens of families who had opted to make the trip to the hotel during the holidays.

The weather wasn’t playing ball, but we managed to get a few clear hours in the morning to visit Wells House and Gardens, a Victorian property set on 450 acres of woodland in Ballyedmond.

The €23 entry for a family was worth it as there was plenty to enjoy, from the Gruffalo and fairy trails to the farm animals and giant draught and chess sets in the indoor play area.

We were treated to another stunning meal that evening back at the hotel after yet another family swim in the Riverwood Wellness Club.

On recommendation, I went for the confit duck crepe to start, followed by the pan-fried fillet of Kimore hake and a dessert of praline Paris-Brest.

Again, both children’s plates were cleared, and a fortunate mix-up meant they were able to devour two bowls of jelly and ice cream for dessert.

We made the most of the space around the hotel as I took the eldest off for a bedtime walk while our youngest got down for the night.

One of the rooms

The function room close to the bar made the perfect spot for relaxing with a game of Peppa Pig Monopoly, with a crafty Guinness helping to ease the embarrassment of the inevitable loss.

On the final morning, the weather cleared and the setting came to life.

Families took to the grass by the river, the play park was busy and the sparkle off the water brought guests onto the balconies.

The bar and restaurant have an outdoor area raised on decking along the river, and though there was little need for it in April’s unsettled weather, you could imagine it in summer as the perfect spot to while away an evening as the sun sets over the Slaney.

The Ferrycarrig proved the perfect spot to relax for a few days, far from the juggling of plates of family life.

Our two rarely get to a hotel, but when they do, they make the most of it, and the long corridors and safe layout of the Ferrycarrig made it ideal.

The hotel's Reed's Restaurant

I’m generally from the ‘Ah, it’ll be grand’ school of hospitality, but when it comes to Irish hotels, I have a clearly defined sweet spot.

I like the hotel to be of a good quality, but without an air of taking itself too seriously. A great hotel with no notions.

Children tend to deliver the most honest assessment, and our eldest is no exception. If she’s bored, she’ll let you know.

“I’ll never forget this hotel,” she proclaimed as we carted our stuff out to the car to head home.

The Ferrycarrig delivered a relaxing stay, during which everyone got to chill out and enjoy themselves.

So much so, we forgot to pay the M50 toll and had to tell them the internet wasn’t great around Wexford when we rang up to sort it out.

For the record, it was grand too.

Curracloe beach

Factfile

A two-night family stay for two adults and two children (under 12) sharing with a breakfast each morning is available from €380.

For further details on the Ferrycarrig Hotel and summer fun packages, see ferrycarrighotel.ie.

Guests also have the option to add some adventure to their stay with the Ferrycarrig adventure partners, and the team can do all of the heavy lifting for guests to create their very own bespoke adventure escape.

You can choose different activities as part of your stay at the Ferrycarrig either in advance of your stay or on arrival.

Activities and visits are priced exclusively for Ferrycarrig guests, ranging from free to a maximum of €49.50 per person for some of the activities, all of which are just a five to a 40-minute drive away from the hotel.

The adventure break offers guests the opportunity to enjoy surfing, stand-up paddling, sand-dunning, archery, horse-riding, zip-lining and more.

There are also some historical attractions to visit for a more sedate day out, including the Hook Lighthouse, Johnstown Castle, the Irish National Heritage Park and Wells House.