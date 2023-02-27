Fifth Quarter review: Banbridge restaurant serving up simple yet sophisticated classics

Fifth Quarter 50 Bridge Street, Banbridge Tel: 028 4062 5800

My wife drives me nuts when she takes ages choosing her meal from a restaurant menu.

I’m not saying she’s slow, but her train of thought could best be described as a bus replacement service.

Thankfully a trip to a new restaurant in Banbridge has given me fresh hope for the future after she spotted a stunningly presented daube of beef being served to the table beside us and — in a record-breaking time of 19 seconds — said “I want that”.

It proved to be a brilliant choice on our first visit to Fifth Quarter on Bridge Street.

This new restaurant is based in the decadent banking hall of the former Provincial Bank and is absolutely gorgeous inside.

There isn’t a particularly large seating area, but the period decor, giant mirrors, open kitchen and massive windows give this place a real sense of occasion.

It’s run by the team behind The Vault, which is based in the basement of the same building and serves very tasty artisan wood-fired pizzas.

Fifth Quarter makes a big deal out of its locally sourced meat and their moreish small plates — I can tell you now it’s ALL true.

Starters of guacamole and crunchy totopos and empanadas with chimichurri were the perfect beginning to our Friday night visit.

But it was the main courses that truly took our breath away.

Fifth Quarter's daube of beef

That daube of beef was cooked to perfection — its rich flavour being complemented with a sharp red currant jus, champ and baby potatoes.

It’s obvious that a great deal of thought has gone into this dish, and the chef has achieved some real punch and balance.

In theory, my roast chicken was probably the simplest dish of the evening, but in reality the superb tarragon gravy, black garlic mash, root vegetables and pancetta added some real complexity to the plate.

My mother-in-law raved about the pan-fried salmon, which came with juicy heritage tomatoes, anchovies and capers.

Even the truffle and parmesan chips and tenderstem broccoli and green beans could not be faulted.

With quite large portions it was no surprise that we only had room for one dessert.

It was tough choosing from such tempting options, but in the end a sticky toffee pudding with honeycomb and three spoons proved to be a perfect end to what was a first-class meal.

Special mention should be made of the serving staff here, who are all young, helpful and incredibly efficient.

We weren’t drinking on this occasion, but there was a steady steam of impressive cocktails arriving at other tables which I will be definitely be sampling next time around.

At the minute, Fifth Quarter is only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but I have no doubt with food this good that may well change in the months ahead.

THE FOOD

Guacamole & totopos £4

Empanadas £7.50

Daube of beef £22.95

Roast chicken £19.95

Pan-fried salmon £24.95

Truffle and parmesan fries £4.50

Broccoli and green beans £4

Toffee pudding £6.95

Drinks £2.76

Total £97.56

​The rating:

Service *****

Food *****

Decor *****

Vegetarian ****