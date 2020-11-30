'For years I ate what food my kids left behind': CEO of Clonard Credit Union on why her own hardships prepared her for role

Community at heart of our ethos, says Glengormley woman Ruth Clarke

Ruth Clarke knows what it is like to struggle to make ends meet which is why she is the perfect woman to run one of Belfast's biggest credit unions.

In these extraordinary times when more people than ever are facing financial pressure, her role as chief executive officer (CEO) of all five branches of Clonard Credit Union (CCU) is more crucial than ever.

Ruth has been responding to Covid-19 in a way that is keeping the wolves from the door and putting food on the table for many struggling in the community right now.

Her natural empathy and strong business sense saw her rise very quickly up the ranks from temporary office manager to overseeing four mergers and given the top post of CEO.

The credit union is a community-based not-for-profit member organisation which mainly supports working class people and crucially offers credit when other financial organisations won't.

As a young woman who found herself suddenly single with two young children - Greg now 33 was just four and Warren (32) was two-and-a-half - Ruth knows first-hand what it is like to struggle financially.

Originally from Glengormley, she left school at 16 and studied business administration in her local further education college and then worked as an office administrator in different companies.

She was in dire financial straits when she first approached her local credit union for a loan while trying to hold things together for the sake of her two young children.

Now happily married to Philip (52), a telephone sales representative, and still living in Glengormley, she is a doting grandmother to Charlie (10) and Skye (5).

Reflecting on harder times when she was raising her children on her own, she says she wouldn't change a thing: "I have never been unemployed in my life. If I didn't work then the children didn't eat.

"For two years I ate what my kids left over as I was frightened to open a tin of beans in case I needed it.

"I am not looking sympathy. Yes, it was hard and it's something you don't forget because it is real.

"I wouldn't change my life for anything as I think it makes you who you are and it makes you a better person.

"Single parents live month to month and at this time of the year many will be worrying about Christmas and how they are going to provide for their children.

Ruth Clarke with sons Greg and Warren

"I had always been aware of the credit union but it wasn't until my car broke down and I couldn't get a bank loan that I went to my local branch.

"At the time if I didn't have a car I wouldn't have got to work and the credit union was there for me when no one else would give me credit and supported me through those tough times."

Ruth had been unhappy in her work when the chance came up for the temporary post of office manager to cover maternity leave with CCU 13 years ago.

She took a leap of faith in leaving a secure job for a temporary post as she explains: "I'm not very brave and as a single parent I had to make sure I was always working so applying for a job which was just six months cover was a real risk.

"I thought if I get it I could spend the last three months looking for a permanent job.

"The girl I was covering for had twins and decided not to come back to work, so the post was advertised and I applied and got it. I think I was in the right place at the right time and very lucky."

Known for her modesty, there is no overestimating what she has achieved in the past 13 years.

Since starting the job with two part-time colleagues, she has steered it through four mergers to now employ a staff of 29 and grow its membership from 4,500 members to over 20,000.

She is passionate about creating a service that is there for the whole community.

Ruth detests loan sharks and at this time when many businesses are in trouble and are being forced to lay people off, she hopes those in need will turn to the credit union for help.

She explains: "We are not interested in any judgments against you, we are just concerned about the relationship you have with us.

Ruth Clarke with husband Philip

"When every door has been slammed shut in your face we are there. We look at the person, not their circumstances. Whether you need to consolidate your debt or you need a business loan or want to clear a high interest pay day loan, we can help.

"The interest rates from some of what I consider to be 'legalised loan sharks' do make my toes curl.

"You can currently borrow £1,000 over a year with one of the biggest companies and will pay back £1,872, whereas we charge £62 for the same loan.

"We work with people and we clear the debt and then work out repayment plans that are realistic for them.

"For me it is not just a job, you are dealing with real life and ordinary, decent people.

"We are member owned and we are also the first credit union to have a debit card and offer a full banking service. People trust us and we are here to serve the community."

That service kicked in almost immediately after the first lockdown when many members were forced to shield and couldn't access their money and others were left with no finances after losing jobs.

Ruth says her staff stepped up and volunteered to make home visits with cash for customers who were shielding.

Others who lost their jobs and faced a wait of six weeks for universal credit payments were able to access an affordable loan to tide them over.

Ruth says: "A lot of our clients are elderly and couldn't get out to access their money.

"It meant so much to have such great staff who offered to take withdrawals to people.

"We also offered payment breaks for people struggling and a Covid loan scheme, offering small amounts so that when people did get benefits they weren't facing a lot of debt."

Community really is at the heart of what she does and she is grateful for the chance to be able to help people.

She adds: "I'm very grateful to be in the position I am now in, because I know how hard life can be, and I will never forget the struggles I and so many other people in the community have been through and are still going through today.

"Bringing down the barriers that exist between people and communities is what we are also about.

"We are here to serve every person that we can help.

"The ethos of the credit union is non-discrimination, and our slogan is not for profit, not for charity, but for service and that is what we go by every day.

"We treat every one of our members as equal members. Community is central to everything we are, and we undertake initiatives throughout the year to support local clubs and organisations, and to support those in need. CCU exists because of our members and the entire community."