From bedroom to the boardroom, business booming for beauty guru Connor

One-time sole trader now boasts 140 staff at his company which sells perfume and skincare products

A worker adds the finishing touches to a bottle at the JAQ plant in Co Antrim

Connor Martin is not only experiencing the sweet smell of success, he’s bottling it.

Founder of the JAQ Group — the name is in honour of his mother who died two years ago — the Ballymena native brought the fragrance and skincare company from his spare room to a viable long-term business within two years.

Connor had been working in markets for up to a year, selling fragrances under the name The Essence Vault (left), before the ball started rolling on his business in December 2019. Since then he’s developed the brand into an e-commerce group, and it now includes Zena skincare.

“The whole brand is around the philosophy of simplicity and taking the complicated nature out of things,” explains Connor, who has a shop selling Zena skincare at Belfast’s Trademarket.

“My father has been self-employed all his life so my business interest came from him and a lot of my initial learnings came from him. I was in university studying criminal justice, so I put that to use, obviously,” he laughs.

Connor Martin, founder of the JAQ Group

After leaving Liverpool University six years ago, he worked in marketing companies until The Essence Vault began to take off. The Monday to Friday nature of the day jobs suited him, leaving him time to pack orders in the evenings and work at the markets each weekend.

“I always had a really strong interest in perfumes but couldn’t afford them for myself,” he says of the company’s origins.

“That’s when I was mixing the likes of Joop Homme or CK One which are both about £10 each. I was mixing them together to almost make my own perfume back when I was 12, 13. It sort of stemmed from there.

“For about two years before The Essence Vault started, I had the idea of making my own perfumes but I could never get it right and obviously some of the ingredients are quite costly. I could only do it in spurts: save up £1,000 to spend on ingredients, turns out they were the wrong ingredients, and then maybe two months later, do the same again and eventually got it right.

“There were definitely a few things that didn’t turn out well but once I got it right it was, well, not plain-sailing, but it definitely helped me grow my confidence a little bit.”

Connor pictured with his dad Calvin

Inspired by many high street brands, the fragrances are eau de parfum, meaning they’re long-lasting.

“I’m a real believer of if I haven’t got use for the product then I’m probably not the best person to make that product. My biggest gripe about the perfume industry was that fragrances didn’t necessarily last long. So you’re spraying yourself in the morning and then by lunchtime, the smell’s gone.”

Connor’s ethos of pared-back beauty buys came to the fore again when he and his team were creating Zena.

“My gripe with skincare was that it was too complex,” he says.

“The whole skincare regime doesn’t have to be complicated, doesn’t have to be 15 products and spending two, three hours a night (applying). The whole philosophy is that if it’s too complicated to do after a few drinks on a night out, then it’s too complicated and it’s not something you’re going to consistently do.

“It was similar to my wife Penny, going to sleep in her make-up after a night out, waking up with dry skin. How do we find a solution that’ll stop that from happening and that you are comfortable doing?”

Connor pictured with brother Ryan Martin, head of fragrance

From working for himself and by himself, Connor now has a staff of 140 — though the company’s progress isn’t something he thinks about in detail.

“We’re blessed with an experienced workforce here,” he says.

“It’s small steps one after the other. Because we’ve got so many staff, it’s about we need to keep ourselves busy, what do we do to keep ourselves busy? Let’s reinvest and reinvest and that’s what we’ve done the whole way through.”

He remains hands-on with the business, but “in different areas”.

“We’ve just launched our own higher end fragrance brand called Thompson Carter.

“My focus would be on launching the new brand, getting the formulas right and then once it’s set up and running, I pass it off to the major team to continue to grow that.

“Straightaway, my head will go on to the next brand. The end goal is to have 10 to 12 e-commerce brands that are performing at a high level.

“I go from the basis if I don’t know how to do something, or maybe am not comfortable doing something, then I can hire for it.

“I’m really fond of a company called The Hut Group which is the company that owns My Protein and Look Fantastic and I just loved their philosophy of having different brands and it protects them from a group point of view. Who knows: one skincare company comes in and takes 90% of the market share and that can happen in any industry. So if we dilute ourselves with several brands, we can almost ringfence the confidence of our staff and help us grow that way.

“My last six months have been more on hiring and making sure the best people are in the best positions.

“I am confident to say now that we have that. We can handle a lot more. Now we can cope with any fluctuations in demand and I’m really proud of that.”

Connor started selling his fragrances in a market

Recruitment continues with the hiring of an in-house new product development officer whose job is assessing trend popularity.

“We can get products from thought to product very quickly, that’s something that smaller businesses can do very well,” says Connor.

Assessing where he’s come from in six years is surreal, he says.

“Six years ago I was getting told to ‘eff’ off by a builder because I was trying to sell him marketing sales. It’s very surreal to talk about.”

The demographic of his target market fluctuates, he says — moving from a male/female split, aged between 24-34, to more women over the age of 40. “Which is sort of the same demographic as what it was back in the market days,” he says.

“So it’s almost like it’s gone full circle.”

A worker adds the finishing touches to a bottle at the JAQ plant in Co Antrim

Plans are afoot for new products, including one with the benefits of electrolytes.

“A lot of the electrolytes at the minute (are) almost like you’ve swallowed sand,” he says.

“We’ve managed to work with a development team to get rid of that and it’s a drink that you’ll actually want to drink.

“We see the next trend being hydration. For so long it’s been you need to get three litres a day. But realistically, people are drinking three layers of dead water, there’s no salts, there’s no electrolytes in there.”

For more information, see www.theessencevault.co.uk, www.zenaskin.com and www.thomsoncarter.com