From Mizen to Malin Head, dad goes extra mile for daughter’s cancer charities

On Father’s Day, how Steve vowed to cycle length of Ireland to raise cash after his daughter Sophie beat disease

Sophie with her dad Steve and her sisters Kaylagh and Lauren after the end of her treatment

A Co Armagh dad who felt helpless watching his girl battle cancer is to push himself to the limit to reward the charities which supported him and his family at their lowest ebb.

For someone who admits they aren’t into fitness, father-of-three Steve Bernes has taken on one of the biggest challenges in Ireland — cycling the entire length of the island from Mizen to Malin Head.

Keeping him going during his gruelling 400-mile marathon will be thoughts of daughter Sophie and how bravely she came through a cancer diagnosis three years ago, aged just 10.

Steve says: “Sophie was brilliant in how she coped and thankfully she has already put it behind her and is getting on with her life.

“We were lucky because Sophie’s cancer wasn’t life-threatening.”

Steve Bernes is getting on his bike for charity

“When you see all the kids in the haematology ward (at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children) and some aren’t as lucky, it is tough.

“I’m doing the cycle for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity which is there to support the current unit and staff while trying to fund a dedicated haematology and oncology unit in the new children’s hospital.

“I also want to support another brilliant charity, The Cancer Fund for Children who own Daisy Lodge in Newcastle which provides breaks for patients and their families to help them unwind from the pressures of being a cancer patient.

“It proved a real lifeline for us as a family.”

Steve, a self-employed window cleaner from Craigavon, has three girls — Sophie (13), Kaylagh (16) and Lauren (15), who live with their mum in Newry. Life for the family changed in an instant when Sophie was diagnosed in August 2020 with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, a very rare disorder that can damage tissue or cause lesions to form in one or more places in the body.

Steve recalls: “Sophie has always been tough. She has a big personality and doesn’t take any nonsense, but she also has a really big heart. She loves horse-riding and taking care of horses and does show jumping as well.

“A few years ago she started getting headaches and struggled with double vision so we took her to get her eyes tested.

“She could read everything and all the tests came back clear so we put it down to screen time but two weeks later, the symptoms were still going.

“We took her to the doctor who gave her another eye test and this time she couldn’t even read halfway down the chart. In the space of two weeks her vision had deteriorated that much and the tests showed she was losing her peripheral vision as well.

“They did more tests and found a growth behind her right eye which was wrapped around the nerves so they couldn’t operate.

“We had to wait for another two weeks for the biopsy results and it was the longest two weeks ever. That was the toughest part because you are trying to think positively but you can’t help also thinking, ‘What if?’

“The results came back as Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, and we were told it was not life-threatening. To say that was a relief is an understatement.”

Sophie was treated with chemotherapy and heavy duty steroids which caused uncharacteristic mood swings and extreme fatigue. She also had numerous MRI scans which involved lots of regular visits to the hospital, as well as some inpatient spells.

Steve recalls: “She was tired and her mood was up and down and she hated having to fast during treatment but overall she coped really well.

“On August 17, 2021, she received her final treatment and got to ‘ring the bell’. This bell signifies getting the all-clear. Sophie will remain an outpatient until she is 18 while receiving regular MRI scans and check-ups.”

During her illness, the Cancer Fund for Children supported the family by offering breaks to Daisy Lodge in Newcastle.

Sophie went on her own a few times, then with her mum and sisters and also with Steve and her siblings. These trips not only helped Sophie but her sisters and parents who were all impacted watching her go through her treatment.

Steve says: “It’s a brilliant set-up and we loved our time there. The girls made friends and it helped bring our daughters back together as Kaylagh and Lauren did feel a bit left out when Sophie was going through treatment.

“They were able to enjoy some therapeutic treatments and take part in art therapy workshops. The staff were amazing and they spent the whole weekend making sure everyone enjoyed themselves. There was always something to do and the food was amazing. You can definitely see why so many families get so much out of it.”

Now his daughter is once again enjoying a normal quality of life, Steve wants to give something back which is why he has taken on his mammoth cycle challenge from the most southern point in Ireland at Mizen in Cork to the most northern at Malin Head in Donegal. He aims to cover more than 400 miles in six days from August 13-19.

Having not cycled for 10 years, he admits it will test him to his limits. “I was in Malin Head last year and saw all the plaques dedicated by people who have done the challenge and that set me thinking,” he tells Sunday Life.

“In my head I wanted to do something for the charities which helped us and that seemed as good an idea as any. I haven’t been on a bicycle for 10 years and the first time I got back in the saddle to train a couple of months ago, I decided to do five miles and it was hard work.

“I’ve now built it up and in the next week hope to be able to do 20-30 miles. The first day of the challenge I will be covering 35 miles and the second, which is the longest stretch in a day, will be 75 miles so I have a bit of training to do yet.

“I’m looking forward to it but it will be a big challenge. I just wanted to do something that involved a bit of effort and that took me out of my comfort zone. I know there are going to be tough days but I’m ready for it. There’s no backing out now.”

Steve will be accompanied along the route by a friend in a van and is just thrilled that Sophie and all three of his girls admire him for what he is doing.

He says: “The girls have just said to me, ‘Fair play, we are proud of you dad’ which is just brilliant.”

Today on Father’s Day, Steve hopes to celebrate with his three girls who usually visit with gifts. He has set up a justgiving page hoping to raise at least £1,000 for each of the two charities he is supporting.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/team/MalinToMizen23?invite=true. You can find out about Cancer Fund for Children by visiting www.cancerfundforchildren.com