Goodfellas: For pizza, wise guys go here

Bellyful of Good-ness guaranteed at bountiful west Belfast Italian

AS far back as I can remember, I always wanted to eat at Goodfellas.

Goodfellas Bialann 11 Kennedy Way, Belfast.

Tel: 028 9043 1134

Is perhaps what Ray Liotta might have said at the start of Martin Scorsese’s iconic 1990 gangster flick if he’d ever been to west Belfast.

Overlooking Kennedy Way shortly before it becomes the Monagh Bypass, Goodfellas Bialann (restaurant) and pizzeria has been a fixture in Andersonstown since 1991. I’ve been visiting the area since the 1980s, even living in it briefly, but never got a chance to sample their cooking and Calzones until recently. My chance came when my partner and I needed a bite to eat with our son after a dip in the nearby swimmers.

Bambino and moll in tow, we were shown to a table in the bustling yet cosy ristorante which was lively with family groups already enjoying their evening meals.

The relaxed atmosphere and friendly staff add to the convivial air about the place, although it did take some time for us to be greeted and seated when we first walked in. After settling down and perusing the menu, we made the happy mistake of ordering without realising the sheer size of the pizzas on offer.

There are no puny six-inch morsels in this pizzeria, no sir, these bad boys are served at a jaw-dropping 12-inches plus.

Hot Sicilian and Stacks pizzas from Goodfellas

I say plus because I reckon they’re bigger than advertised, I couldn’t get over the size of them once they arrived.

Not being aware of this, initially we ordered one each and ended up heading home with a welcome and abundant bonus of seconds.

After very little of the aforementioned perusing as everyone was starving, we got down to brass tacks and ordered.

We plumped for a 12” Hot Sicilian and a 12” Stacks plus garlic bread and dip as well as a kids Spaghetti Bolognese.

My Hot Sicilian was 12 inches of pure meaty madness, but in a good way. Served on a chilli tomato base, it comes with lashings of pepperoni, salami, onions and jalapeños as well as oodles of stretchy mozzarella.

Hot and fresh out the kitchen the flavours were big and bold with absolutely no shortage of toppings. The size of the spicy portion was intimidating and after manfully gobbling down to halfway, I had to admit defeat, such is the generosity of the dishes at Goodfellas.

My partner’s plate was just as humongous and she similarly only managed to eat about half of her Stacks pizza which came served with tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, pineapple and onions.

The Stacks is a real feast for the senses with the sharpness of the controversial pineapple contrasting well with the more traditional savoury flavours and aromatic onions.

While we contended with our gigantic discs of grub, our little one sat quietly munching away on his “chippies” as he calls them but took very little notice of the spag bol.

This is in no way a reflection of the quality of the spaghetti dish, I must add, he’s just a very picky toddler. There was absolutely no room for seconds, sadly, although Goodfellas offers an array of classics like chocolate fudge cake, ice cream and banoffee pie which I hope to have room for next time.

The Food

Hot Sicilian £15

Stacks £14.50

Kids’ spag bol £3

Chips £3.50

Garlic bread £2.90

Garlic dip £2.80

Soft drinks £4.60

Total £46.10

The rating