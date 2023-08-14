Gorgeous Galgorm: Fabulous gin paired with great food followed by lazy spa day... what’s not to love?

Earlier this year I read a review which rightly declared Galgorm Resort and Spa the best spa in Ireland.

But it had been a few years since I last stayed at the luxury hotel on the outskirts of Ballymena so it was perfect timing when an invite to one of their gin evenings popped into my inbox.

The hotel holds regular gin tasting events in The Conservatory, which is home to one of the most extensive and exclusive gin menus in the country. It currently stocks more than 550 gins from around the world in the Gin Library beside the bar.

The private hot tubs at the weir

The recent event was hosted by Ginato, winner of a Gold award at the World’s Best Gins 2022. The Italian gin partnered with celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo last year to appoint him as its maestro del gusto (master of flavour).

On the Galgorm gin evenings, the hotel and drinks partners expertly pair food with the gins. The menu I sampled included some magnificent marinated heritage tomato, Irish burrata and basil dressing and carved duck breast with smoked almond crust, glazed beetroot, herb gnocchi and charred peach. The food was truly superb and the attention to detail in matching it against the flavours in the various drinks was clear to see.

A deluxe guestroom at Galgorm

Of all the gins and gin cocktails we tasted (there were four), my favourite was Ginato’s Original Pinot Grigio Gina medium-dry gin, produced from Pinot Grigio grapes grown in Friuli, Italy, and blended with citrus from the south of the country and juniper from Tuscany. Having enjoyed a holiday in an Italian vineyard last year, it took me right back there.

Some of the gin cocktails served during the evening

Read more Galgorm Collection boss explains new-look future plans and why weddings could stop at one hotel

The gin event was the perfect way to spend a summer evening and to top it off I was staying overnight in a deluxe guestroom and able to use the resort’s extensive spa. I was taken aback by how much it has been extended. It really is a village in itself.

Set within 163 acres of lush parkland, the sprawling complex can’t be beaten for total escapism.

It is now home to 125 guestrooms including 48 deluxe rooms, junior and signature suites, and a range of log cabins, cottage suites, shepherd’s huts and exclusive residences perfect for groups or families.

Ginato gin

Staying in the main hotel, you are so close to all the amenities and can get changed into your swimming gear and robes and just jump in the lift to go down to the lavish Thermal Spa.

A previous winner of the Best Luxury Golf Resort Spa in Europe at the World Luxury Spa Awards, the Spa and Thermal Village includes an extensive selection of riverside hot tubs, indoor and outdoor heated pools, steam rooms, a salt cave, a snow room, relaxation areas (where you can enjoy food and drink) and saunas.

Just wandering around the hotel spa ground immediately makes you feel relaxed thanks to the tranquil sounds and sensations all around.

The carved duck breast dish served during the gin evening

We had our private wood-fired tub for an hour on the banks of the flowing River Maine. Our only company for the whole time in the secluded riverside tub was the river’s resident pelican. It was the ultimate way to get away from all the stresses of work and everyday life.

After all that gin the previous night, the cooked breakfast the next morning in Gillies Grill was very much welcome and wonderful. It offers a large hot food buffet for your Ulster fry as well as pastries, cured meats, cheeses and yoghurts. As was the case throughout my stay, service was excellent.

Galgorm Resort and Spa

Hopefully it won’t be as long before I return to Galgorm Resort but one thing is certain — you will always notice something different every time you visit.

Managing director Colin Johnston recently revealed the group is considering more accommodation which will bring it further into the forest vibe of its grounds as they have land available at the far side of the River Maine. This will make the Galgorm experience even more exciting.

That’s my kinda Gal!

Galgorm Resort & Spa

FACTFILE:

The next gin evening at Galgorm Resort and Spa is on Tuesday, September 26, with Copeland Distillery. It costs £60pp including a three-course dinner.

https://www.galgorm.com/copeland-gin-evening.html

Overnight stay deal - B&B in a deluxe guestroom with Thermal Spa Village relaxation and Private Spa Experience starts from £295 for two guests.

Galgorm Resort & Spa,

136 Fenaghy Road,

Ballymena

Phone: 028 2588 2554

Website: www.galgorm.com