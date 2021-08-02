Grill seekers: Northern Ireland food influencers on how they make their barbecue grub delicious and safe

Hama O'Reilly cooks pizzas and even toasts sandwiches in her barbecue

South African-born Hama O’Reilly, the face behind the lifestyle Instagram account Indian Blondee, is a true foodie and avid barbecue chef.

The barbecue is a way of life for her, having grown up with al fresco cooking and dining.

Hama arrived in Northern Ireland during the mid-1990s and later married a local man. Together, they now pair the specialities of her home country with local food to make their barbecues a fusion affair.

Indian Blondee’s garlic and lemon chicken

“The barbecue is just part of life in South Africa. Cooking and eating outdoors is a lifestyle. No matter where we were — the beach, park or on a picnic — we cooked outside,” Hama says.

“Our barbecues are called braais. They are very like barbecues here, only you use charcoal and wood. You couldn’t call cooking with gas a braai.”

In South Africa, braais are used to cook more than just burgers and hotdogs. People use them to prepare toasted sandwiches and even heat up their coffee.

“Over lockdown, I’ve recreated a lot of the recipes my late mother and father would have used. We’ve used the barbecue on Christmas and we are known to cook at midnight on the barbecue,” Hama explains.

Indian Blondees BBQ Hot Dog

“What I love most about this style of cooking is the diverse range of foods you can cook. I use my barbecue for a lengthy list of things, including chicken wings and ribeye steak. I even perfected the barbecue pizza over lockdown and I love a toasted sandwich on the grill.”

When cooking, she likes to keep things straightforward. Her go-to ingredients for seasoning are salt, pepper and olive oil, the idea being that simplicity is the key to flavour.

“I’ve tried different meat rubs, but I like to taste the flavour of the meat and that smoked taste you get from a barbecue,” she says.

That’s not to say the former hotel worker doesn’t enjoy adding a little flair to her dishes.

“Colourful salads add vibrancy to your plate and you should brush your grill with olive oil,” she advises.

“Never put food directly over very red coals or on flames. Wait for the fire to die down.

“I also use meat thermometers, which are so important when doing this style of cooking.

“They build your confidence, knowing that you are serving up food at the right temperature — 75 degrees Celsius — and you’ve created a safe eating environment for you, your family and guests.

“Barbecues are so theatrical. They’re a great way to entertain and create memories, but unless you’ve cooked your meat thoroughly, you run the risk of making people ill from food poisoning. For the sake of between £5 and £20 [for a thermometer], it’s not a lot to pay for that reassurance.”

According to the Safefood group, more than half of Northern Ireland’s home cooks (55%) could be in danger of giving friends and family food poisoning because they’re unsure about how to prepare meat.

According to the organisation’s research, under 2% of people follow three key food safety checks to ensure meat is cooked safely on the barbecue.

These are that the meat should be piping hot all the way through, the juices should run clear when the meat is pierced and there should be no pink meat.

Darragh Milligan, who has amassed thousands of followers through his Belfast Undercover Chef Instagram account, says barbecue recipes can good for the body and soul.

Belfast Undercover chef Darragh Milligan is backing the Trust the Meat Thermometer campaign

“We are big lovers of chicken wings in our house, but we do much more than that on the barbecue,” the father-of-two adds.

“We love tomahawk steak and chicken kebabs. Our turkey burgers have also been really popular on Instagram.”

Darragh is all about simple, fuss-free cooking. His dishes are uncomplicated and made using ingredients that most people will have their kitchen cupboards.

“For me, it’s all about accessibility and keeping it simple, so you don’t have to run out to the shop,” he says.

“I tend to make my own rubs for my barbecue meats all from contents in the cupboard, like honey, low-fat yoghurt, flavoured rapeseed oil, garlic, chillies and lemon. I also like to marinate meats overnight.

“Healthy is what I do, and the coriander and chilli turkey burger is a real winner. It’s such a simple meal that uses red onion, chilli and egg. We had friends round to taste it and they were really impressed.

Darragh's chilli and coriander turkey burgers

Darragh is an advocate of trial and error, believing that experimenting and making mistakes is a big part of becoming a better cook.

“I don’t look at cookbooks. Most of my inspiration is what I think will work well together. I believe that, sometimes, less is more,” he says.

“Don’t be afraid to experiment, make sure spices are fresh and only buy what you need.”

Darragh is also a local shopper, purchasing his meats in independent butchers where, he says, quality reigns supreme.

He also makes frequent trips to Chinese supermarkets for spices, but his most important tool is a meat thermometer.

“It’s not just a tool for professional cooks. All home cooks should use a meat thermometer to ensure they are keeping safe,” he says.

“You probe the meat at its thickest part. If it’s over 75 degrees, it’s safe to eat. If not, put the meat back on the grill.

“I see it as an investment for the home. It’s a key food safety requirement to help avoid any nasty bouts of food poisoning.”

YUM: The Belfast Undercover Chef’s lamb kofta

Safefood has launched a Trust the Meat Thermometer campaign to encourage use of the tool in homes.

Its guidelines say that burgers, chicken and sausages should be cooked to 75C, which can be checked by inserting a meat thermometer at the thickest part of the meat.

Make sure to take meat off the heat of the barbecue when using a thermometer.

Wash your hands thoroughly before and after handling raw meat.

If you don’t own a thermometer, remember the three checks: the meat should be cooked until piping hot, with no pink meat and the juices should run clear.

Belfast Undercover Chef’s Tandoori Chicken Kebabs

Ingredients (serves 2)

300ml low-fat plain yogurt

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tbsp lemon juice

1½ tbsp tandoori spice blend or hot curry powder

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil, divided

4 chicken breasts cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces salt and pepper

4 wooden or metal skewers

Method

Mix yogurt, lemon zest and juice, tandoori spice (or curry powder), garlic, salt and pepper in a bowl. Transfer 3 tbsp of the mixture to a small bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.

Add chicken to the remaining yogurt mixture and stir to coat. Cover with clingfilm. Let the chicken marinate for 20 minutes or, for extra flavour, place in the fridge overnight.

Thread the marinated chicken, pepper and onion pieces onto skewers. Grill the skewers, turning once, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender. Check the chicken is cooked to 75C by inserting a thermometer at the thickest part of the meat. Serve with the yogurt sauce.

Belfast Undercover Chef’s Chilli and Coriander Turkey Burgers

Ingredients (serves 4)

400g lean turkey mince

2 garlic cloves, crushed

½ red onion, chopped

Handful chopped coriander

½ red chilli

40g golden breadcrumbs

1 medium egg

Tsp crushed chilli flakes

½ tsp paprika

Salt and pepper

4 wholemeal burger buns

Method

Thinly dice the garlic, red onion, coriander and chilli. In a bowl, mix all the burger ingredients to form a large ball. If your mixture is too wet, add more breadcrumbs. Split the mixture into 4 and use your hand to flatten into burger shapes​. Place on the BBQ and cook until golden and the internal temperature reaches 75 degrees. Toast the buns and add chopped lettuce, mayo and tomato.

Belfast Undercover Chef’s Lamb Kofta

Ingredients (serves 2)

500g lamb mince

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Small handful chopped mint

Zest & juice of 1 lemon

125g fat-free Greek yoghurt

½ cucumber, grated

1 tsp rapeseed oil

Method

Mix all the ingredients. Divide into eight balls and roll each ball with a cupped hand to turn them into ovals. Thread onto four metal skewers and brush with rapeseed oil. Place onto the BBQ and turn after 3 or 4 minutes. Ensure they are fully golden and reach a temperature of 75C. To make the raita, place yoghurt, juice of lemon, cucumber and mint into a bowl and mix. Served with grilled pita bread.

Indian Blondee’s BBQ Hot Dog

Ingredients (serves 2)

2 x 57g pork sausages

1 onion

1 tsp olive oil

Wholemeal multiseed rolls

Spring onions, chopped

Method

Slice onions, drizzle olive oil and place on a cast-iron plate. Cook sausages and onions on the BBQ, turning regularly to avoid burning. Take sausages off the heat and check that they are cooked to 75C.

Toast a wholemeal multi-seed hotdog roll. Place the sausage in the hotdog roll and cover with softened onions or onions first then sausage. Sprinkle chopped spring onions on top. Serve with a side salad. Ketchup and mustard optional.

Indian Blondee’s Lamb Burgers

Ingredients (serves 4)

400g minced lamb

1 egg

Chopped spring onion

Chopped mint leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

1 slice of halloumi

Method

Mix all ingredients well, following instructions for the other burgers. Cook on the BBQ, turning regularly to cook evenly over both sides. Take burgers off the heat before checking they are 75C. Toast a wholemeal roll and a slice of halloumi Assemble with lettuce, burger, tomato, halloumi and red onion. Serve with a side salad.

Indian Blondee’s Grilled Garlic and Lemon Chicken

Ingredients (serves 2)

2 chicken breasts

2 lemons (1 to grill and 1 for the juice)

3 cloves of garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp chilli flakes (optional)

Chopped oregano

Corn on the cob (optional)

Method

Make the marinade with crushed garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper, lemon juice and herbs. Allow the chicken to marinate for 20 minutes before cooking on the grill. Take chicken off the heat before checking temperature by inserting a meat thermometer at the thickest part.