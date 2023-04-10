Grub Spy: Lamb shank redemption at golf club restaurant Rusk’s in Co Fermanagh

Rusk’s, Clogher Valley Golf Club Fivemiletown, Co Fermanagh Tel: 028 8952 1739

Rusk's burger was enjoyable, though would potentially benefit from the addition of salad

When it was suggested that I should try this golf club restaurant, I was very hesitant as I had eaten in the venue well over 10 years ago and it remains one of the most memorable dining experiences I have ever had.

Not for the sort of reason you would expect, but rather because I still have such a vivid memory of one of the worst instances of customer service I have ever experienced.

On that fateful day, my food came out and it was so burnt it was totally inedible.

And instead of apologising, or even just pretending to care, a then member of staff started arguing quite strongly with me that this was how the food should be and it was just a herb crust, to which I replied, “OK, the herb crust is burnt and I can’t eat it”.

Not content with that, he then began to try to convince others at my table that I was wrong and the food was not in any way overdone.

While so many people decide to avoid confrontation, I always have and always will expect to get edible food or I will certainly complain.

A decade is probably long enough to hold a grudge and I thought the therapy of writing about it would help me to move on, so I decided to venture back.

The restaurant has had a bit of a renovation and was bright and spacious with a nice, relaxing atmosphere. All of the serving staff had a friendly smile and looked happy to be there, so I instantly felt comfortable.

The menu had a selection of simple bistro dishes at very reasonable prices.

To start, we shared a platter of wonderfully unhealthy tasty things. There were some deep-fried chicken wings in a spicy coating that had lots of meat on them; there were some crispy breaded garlic mushrooms, chicken goujons and garlic bread all along with a couple of dips.

For my main I did consider ordering lamb again, but thought that might tempt fate so instead I got a burger. I hadn’t really paid attention to the description on the menu and had not realised the immensity of it, with two thick slabs of meat and three big crispy onion rings along with lots of cheese.

All that, with a little pot of pepper sauce and a big bucket of chips was quite a challenge.

I would have liked to have seen a bit of salad on the burger or even on the plate to brighten the dish up, but I still enjoyed it.

The simple yet substantial food continued with another main of tender steak strip on naan bread with mushroom and onion, while the kid’s meal was also tasty.

The service was good, everything was efficient and organised and an attentive staff member was never too far away.

Admittedly, the food was basic, but basic, good-value food done well can be a real crowd-pleaser.

I can’t gush over the quality and artistry of it, but there really was little to criticise and the overall experience was such a huge improvement on my previous trauma that I shall declare it a true Rusk’s redemption.

Rusk’s, Clogher Valley Golf Club

The food:

Sharing platter £13.95

Kid’s meal £4.95

Rusk’s burger £15.50

Club steak £16.95

Drinks £10.40

Total: £61.75

The rating: