Grub Spy: Londonderry’s Castle Street Social - low key but high quality

Castle Street Social is a small, family-run business in the heart of Derry city, perfect for a shopping trip pit-stop.

Castle Street Social 12-14 Castle Street, Derry Tel: 028 7137 2888

If you’re a fan of sharing, it’s ideal. If the thought of sharing food brings you out in a rash, don’t worry because there are full-sized meals available too.

The lunch menu is served daily from 12 to 3pm.

Mains options include beef satay, crispy spiced chicken burger, mushroom and leek risotto, chickpea burger and mixed nut roast.

Meat lovers and vegetarians are extremely well catered for, and an impressive number of items on the menu are marked with a ‘V’ to indicate they can be made vegan.

This is an all-rounder menu, which is particularly important when dining out with a group.

Chicken and parmesan salad

Amongst the small plate options are mac and cheese, wee fish and chips, parmesan and bacon arancini, and Fivemiletown goat’s cheese salad.

My friend and I opted for the spiced chickpea falafel, panko breaded halloumi fries, chicken and parmesan salad, and crispy chicken wings to share.

Our table was positioned right by the window, which was great for people watching and enjoying the hustle and bustle of the city centre location as shoppers rushed by, guided groups walked the historic walls and tourists stopped for photos under the arch just outside the restaurant.

Castle Street’s decor is a cross between industrial and eclectic, with steel pipes on the ceiling, exposed brickwork, stained glass windows and arty framed prints dotted around the interior.

The arrival of our food was one of those ‘ooh and aah’ moments — the dishes looked delectable.

The falafel came on a swirl of coriander mayonnaise, with some onion jam and a sprinkling of coriander.

Spiced chickpea falafel

The chicken wings came with a serving of homemade hot sauce and garlic and herb dip, and the halloumi fries were accompanied with chilli jam.

Falafel, I find, can be hit and miss because it’s often too dry. Thankfully, that was not the case here.

The garlic mayo and onion jam provided the perfect accompaniment, and the falafel was served piping hot, just how I like food to be served.

The wings looked as if they had been rolling around in flavouring and were encased in tiny seeds.

Tender, juicy and perfectly spiced, they tasted as good as they looked.

I’m not a fan of salad — the chicken and parmesan dish was my friend’s pick.

I did try it, though, and I thought the sun-dried tomato and wholegrain mustard dressing wasn’t bad at all.

My friend polished it off, so I have it on good authority that it was tasty, fresh and filling.

Our friendly waiter checked in on us regularly and I loved the restaurant’s relaxed, low-key vibe.

Castle Street Social gets the thumbs-up from me. It’s a great spot in which to unwind after a few spent in the city.

Crispy chicken wings

The food

Falafel £7

Wings £7.50

Halloumi fries £7.50

Chicken salad £12

Drinks £7.20

TOTAL £41.40

The ratings