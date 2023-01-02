Grub Spy: Sunday Life’s top 10 restaurants of 2022

THIS year saw hungry diners finally getting opportunities to catch up on the places they’d hoped to visit in the preceding two years (thank you Covid).

With things tentatively returning to normal, the Sunday Life team was back to review as many establishments as possible. Many bowls of chips were eaten. Many steaks assessed and many burgers discussed.

Over the last 12 months, close to 50 eateries were visited as the Grubspyers cast a critical but mainly approving eye on the quality of food and service offered throughout Northern Ireland.

It’s by no means an easy job selecting a winner, but this year’s top spot went to Grants in Omagh, which resident food critic Colin Breen praised wholeheartedly. It’s followed by nine other delightfully delicious dining locations, in no particular order.

Grants

29 George’s Street, Omagh

For me, service is an essential element to transform a good meal into a great one and this is what really made it a great meal for me. Even though some of the food we ate was fairly simple, it was simplicity at its finest.

My duck main looked so vibrant and inviting and was without doubt the best duck dish I have eaten in years. The mix of textures and flavours were magnificent.

The other main was simpler as my dining partner opted for a burger, but again it was expertly crafted. It showed that they could deliver error-free food with huge flavour.

We finished the meal with a couple of brownies to get our chocolate fix.

To sum up, I had not expected such fantastic food and superb service from this restaurant so everything that they delivered made the evening even more enjoyable for us.

Colin Breen

Grants' interior, Omagh

The Bank Bar & Bistro

1-2 Trevor Hill, Newry

We decided to ditch the usual Sunday routine and opt for a drive to the border town. A Sunday roast took up most of my thoughts on the 40-min drive but on seeing the menu, my mind went into overdrive with all the delicious offerings.

How I went from roast beef to pasta I’ll never know, but it turned out to be a great switch as the chicken and chorizo dish was a creamy delight.

My wife went for the steak sandwich with skinny fries, and she was very impressed. The steak was cooked medium, and it was rested correctly so that no bloody juices soaked into the ciabatta.

We left knowing this is one Bank we will be returning to — especially if the food standards are kept this high.

Paul Keown

The Bank Bar & Bistro in Newry

The Yellow Heifer

16 Main St, Camlough

Starters of pork belly and calamari with napa slaw and Asian dressing, and crispy aromatic beef with steamed pancakes, shredded cucumber, iceberg lettuce, spring onion and hoisin sauce set the scene perfectly — and things got even better when the main courses arrived.

The 6oz fillet steak with garlic cubed potatoes, pepper sauce and onion rings was not only perfectly cooked, but the quality and flavour of the meat was out of this world.

A baked Alaska with vanilla sponge, rhubarb compote, rhubarb and custard ice cream and toasted Italian meringue was the nicest desert I’ve had the pleasure of tasting this year.

Geoff Frazer

The Yellow Heifer in Camlough

Cú

635 Lisburn Road, Belfast

Since opening on Belfast’s trendy Lisburn Road in 2021, Cú has been making Mexican waves in the city’s culinary scene.

The balls of beef croquette made for a delightful-looking plate of food. Juicy, tender shredded beef inside was complemented by the moreish glaze and pickled greens.

The main event at Cú is its tacos and they have a fantastic selection of lamb shoulder, beef and seafood options as well as adobo cauliflower and chickpea.

While we had been working our way through the triumphant trio of tacos, our son was quietly munching on his tortilla chips as well as a side of spuds.

John Toner

Cu on Belfast's Lisburn Road

Umi

57 Strand Road, Derry

The venue is simple, with an almost industrial feel, but there was a really great atmosphere and an even better menu.

There was, of course, the obligatory sushi rolls and nigiri but also a range of inventive small plates and some really interesting larger dishes including a huge sharing steak. There was literally nothing on the menu that at least one of us did not want.

As great as the venue and the service were, the truly outstanding thing was the fabulous food.

It is served in a tapas style, with plates coming from the kitchen as they are prepared. The freshness of every element is what really makes sushi great, and that really shone through in the nigiri, which had big slices of salmon draped over blocks of vinegar rice. It really was the simplicity of Japanese cuisine at its best.

Colin Breen

Umi, Derry

Orto Pizza

11a Stranmillis Rd, Belfast

Living up to what went before can be difficult, particularly if a new pizza place is based where Cafe Conor served so many hungry BT9 visitors.

But Orto has a lot going for it. Firstly, the lunch menu, available from 11am. Concise, simple and clear, you can choose from salads, filled focaccias, flatbreads, a select number of pizzas, plus a selection of dips such as truffle mayo. No messing about, no misunderstanding about what you’re ordering.

The pepperoni, rocket and hot honey flatbread was chosen and I was pleased when a fairly large lunch came my way. The honey adds a hit of sweetness to the flatbread that cuts through the rocket.

Aine Toner

Orto Pizza, Stranmillis Road, Belfast

Anzac Restaurant

5 Market Street, Ballycastle

My aversion to overpriced and overcooked steaks has become a bit of a running joke with family and friends, so much so that they dragged me to a restaurant which they promised served some of the best steaks in Northern Ireland.

For the first time in my life, I was glad to have been strong-armed into ordering a dish I would usually swerve.

The restaurant offers a little bit of everything, but we were there for the steaks — grilled rib-eyes and sirloins served with fries, tobacco onions, roasted tomato and Bushmills pepper sauce.

Each was glorious, cooked to specification and succulent. I entered a steak philistine and left a convert after dining at its altar.

Ciaran Barnes

Anzac Bar and restaurant, Ballycastle

Sally McNallys At The Corner

91 Markethill Road, Portadown

One thing that does bring a smile to my face is randomly finding a hidden gem of a restaurant.

I’m talking about the type of place that really knocks your socks off, somewhere that you just can’t wait to tell your friends about.

Sally McNallys At The Corner on Markethill Road, Portadown, is one such restaurant.

I’ll be honest, a monkfish Thai curry with lime and coriander rice and naan bread was not something I expected to see on the menu. But it was an absolute delight.

It takes something special for me to want to return to a restaurant these days, but Sally McNallys really is that good.

Geoff Frazer

Sally McNallys At The Corner in Portadown

Blank

43 Malone Road, Belfast

The restaurant’s name lets you in on the secret at the heart of its menu — the menu is blank, bar a list of the ingredients and the farms which they originate.

There is a strong emphasis on Northern Irish produce.

The first course was a large ravioli with goat’s cheese and spinach served in a tomato consommé foam with heritage tomato salad. Dining just four days before a summer holiday in Italy, this dish and its perfectly made pasta certainly got me in the mood.

Unlike some soulless fine dining establishments, Blank has a cool vibe with excellent choices of music. Service was exceptional, the best I’ve enjoyed here.

Martin Breen

Blank Restaurant on the Malone Road in Belfast

Dollakis

2B Cross Street, Enniskillen

This small but attractive restaurant has been serving up quality food in Enniskillen for years.

The real selling point of the restaurant is definitely the food and there was a plethora of sensational small plates.

My favourite dish of the evening was some huge prawns in a wonderfully crisp golden batter served with a superb mayo flavoured with both chilli and garlic.

There was also a delightful duck leg in a rich roast gravy. Their rustic skin-on chips were also sublime.

Colin Breen