Grub Spy: There’s no business like Pho business

Vietnamese spot on Botanic has fine reputation...and no wonder

I didn’t expect to up my vegetable intake in one dinner sitting, but I’m very glad I did — and found a new favourite restaurant in the process.

Madame Pho 17 Botanic Avenue, Belfast Tel: 028 9023 2823

Hearing good things about Madame Pho, myself and a friend opted for an early evening meal. Brightly lit and with a welcoming team, we were quickly ushered to a table, and just as fast came other hungry diners.

A great sign, especially as it gave us ideas about what to eat. Unless you opt for the whole menu, the FOMO will be real.

If you’re new to Vietnamese cuisine, you’ll get a real insight in this restaurant, and hopefully, like us, you’ll fast become fans.

Summer rolls with prawns

Next time, I’ll opt for the pho, a Vietnamese soup dish consisting of broth, noodles and a protein (options include ribeye beef, pork neck and chicken, and there’s also a vegan alternative). This time, however, we both ordered prawn dishes.

The rice plate came within eight minutes and showcased perfectly cooked rice, a fried egg, curry sauce on the side and nine juicy skewered prawns.

The curry sauce was delicately flavoured with coconut, adding a moreish element to the dish. The number of prawns is something of a rarity in dining, so they were quickly eaten.

That same number came with my friend’s prawn salad bowl, which was heaving with fresh leaves and accompanied by a tangy dressing. It was light yet satisfying, perfect for a day when the weather is both warm and cold.

Stir-fried broccoli in garlic

But the small plates... oh my. I’d go back and eat bowls of them on their own. In fact, we chatted about how many small plates would be deemed too many if we were reordering.

Before arriving, I already knew the stir-fried broccoli was for us (what do you mean you don’t look at a menu beforehand?). It came out first, a welcome introduction to the meal as a whole. Almost lip-puckering with heavy but delightful, garlic content, it was cooked al dente and covered with a fleck of allium. Delicious.

My friend suggested the summer rolls, made from rice paper and filled with herbs, salad and a protein of your choice. We chose chicken, though I’d love to sample the prawns next time.

With an unexpected kick of mint, the rolls looked and felt very healthy but tasty at the same time, and were accompanied with a pleasant, hearty sauce.

Cauliflower wings

But I’d like to draw your attention to the cauliflower wings. Now this is something I previously thought reserved for hipsters, but one of the team recommended the small plate, and we quickly agreed. Thank goodness for that.

Florets tossed in salted chilli seasoning were presented, more than enough for two, with a vegan sriracha dip and were gobbled up. You’d return to Botanic simply for these alone. Nicely spicy without being so hot you can no longer feel the inside of your mouth, these were simply gorgeous, and the sort of thing you wish you had when watching a film.

The service was slick, the team professional and every other diner looked as pleased to be there as we were. My only gripe was we hadn’t already visited.

Rice bowls with BBQ prawn skewers

The food

Prawn rice plate £14

Prawn salad bowl £14

Chicken summer rolls £7

Cauliflower wings £6.50

Stir-fried broccoli £5

Soft drinks £5

TOTAL £51.50

