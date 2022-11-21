Handy pensioner builds budget river barge out of recycled wood

With pet projects coming out his ears, Downpatrick man’s a force of nature

Francy next to his pride and joy, The Hockaninny

Downpatrick pensioner Francy Morgan has always been a handy man — but his latest creation takes some beating.

The great-grandfather has built a 25ft river barge on a budget of less than £2,000, entirely out of pallets and other recycled materials.

The blue and red vessel has been named Hockaninny in honour of a game he played with his school friends seven decades ago.

Francy (80) recently tested his barge on Lough Neagh and was delighted to see his innovative ballast system worked perfectly to keep the boat afloat.

He has seven children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and many of them turned out to cheer him on.

“He’s always building something,” smiles Francy’s wife of almost 60 years, Patricia (78).

“His mind is always whirring. He never stops — even when he’s lying down I can see he’s thinking and planning his next project.

“In 1994 he took six weeks off and pushed a wheelbarrow around the whole of Ireland collecting money for Save the Children. He got about £9,500.

“He may have been retired since he was 65 but in reality he never really stopped.”

Francy’s projects stem from a lifetime of experience as a skilled craftsman. He left school at 14 and initially worked for a furniture manufacturer, before turning his hand to building work.

His credits include a 12-year stint making exhibition stands for Guinness and a period running his own business — Set-up Stage Scenery — making stage sets for the likes of the Lyric Theatre, Grand Opera House and Ulster Hall in Belfast, and various secondary schools for their plays and productions.

In 1989 the family bought a derelict house in Downpatrick and Francy spent three years renovating it. He and Patricia lived in it for 16 years, before converting an adjacent old stable block into a cosy cottage where they now live.

“I do everything myself,” he says. “The electrics, the plumbing, the plastering and brickwork — everything. I reuse and recycle as much as possible; for example, in our cottage I used the bricks from an old archway to make the chimney and fireplace.”

Francy first fell in love with boats on a sailing holiday with Patricia on Lough Erne around 25 years ago.

“We headed out in this boat for three days and he just got the bug,” says Patricia. “The first boat he made was a rowing boat — we called it Pallette — but when he tried it in Castlewellan Lake it was very wobbly. It only went in the water once.”

Francy experimented with other boats — buying a couple second hand to convert into river barges before realising they weren’t suitable for his needs. One was sold on and another was turned into firewood.

When he hit upon the idea of building his own barge from scratch three years ago, he initially made a 25-inch scaled model to test out his design ideas.

The Hockaninny then became Francy’s lockdown project, with him spending hours in his workshop every day.

“The ballast system was my own invention,” Francy explains. “I built the hull and drilled 34 three-quarter-inch holes into it to intentionally let a certain amount of water in.

“Inside the hull there are airtight containers. Using water as a ballast along with these containers causes the boat to float. Then the water drains away once I take the barge out of the water, which means it’s light enough to transport on a trailer on the back of my car — which I’ve also made myself.”

The Hockaninny is a four-berth barge, complete with galley kitchen and toilet.

Francy reckons he used around 250 industrial-sized pallets, plus packing cases and scrap aluminium, which he gets from scrap yards and businesses in and around Belfast.

“Some places have to pay to get rid of their pallets — they love to see me coming,” he grins.

As for the barge’s unusual name, Francy says ‘Hockaninny’ means ‘a piece of scrap used for pleasure’.

“When I was 10 years old I was a pupil at St Gall’s School in Clonard, west Belfast, and they took about 50 boys on a holiday to Dundrum,” he remembers.

“There wasn’t much for us to do — just a field to play in. One day we pulled an old bedframe out of a hedge. It had one leg missing so it wobbled, and that old bed became our plaything; it was our bus, rocket ship, boat, or whatever else we imagined.

“There might be 20 boys on the top bunk, and the other 30 trying to rock it to knock them off.

“On the second day one of the boys shouted ‘all aboard the hockaninny’ and the name stuck. It was our made-up word for that piece of scrap that gave us so much pleasure and it’s stuck with me all this time.”

Francy is now hoping to find some of his old schoolfriends from all those years ago and take them on a trip on the Hockaninny on Lough Erne next summer. He’s also currently building a boathouse beside his cottage to keep his pride and joy secured from the elements over the winter.

And Francy is far from finished, his brain is brimming with ideas and he’s already planning his next creative projects.

“My next building project is going to be making a windmill out of recycled pallets, to help people generate electricity to power their homes,” he says. “Energy bills are going up but there’s so much power in the world around us that we haven’t harnessed.

“I also want to spend next summer sailing the length and breadth of Ireland in the Hockaninny and writing three books.

“The first will be about making stage scenery on a shoe string, the second will be called ‘You Can Do It Yourself’ to show people without any experience how to make things, and the third will be a fiction book about a story that came to me in a dream.

“When other people see pallets they see firewood. But when I see pallets I see furniture, buildings, boats and windmills. I just think of all the things I could build.”