'Have you watched Derry Girls yet?': Aisling Bea recommends hit show to Bill Clinton

Aisling Bea is determined to help her Derry Girls pals get the presidential seal of approval by recommending the show to Bill Clinton.

Speaking at the GQ Awards, the Irish actress said: "This is going to sound a bit ridiculous, but I was at a posh party in the States last week and Bill Clinton was there. Of all the things I could say to a former president, I just went 'Have you watched Derry Girls yet?'.

"He said he hadn't, but he assured me he was going to - and it's so good he should watch it."

The 42nd US President's famous visit to Northern Ireland in 1995 was featured in the final episode of the second series of Derry Girls.